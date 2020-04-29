Police: 56-year-old man in custody for attempted murder in Bloomington – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) –– A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for probable cause in a second-degree assassination attempt following an incident in Bloomington early Wednesday morning.

Bloomington police responded to a 911 call for help around 6:45 a.m. 2600 block of 90th Street West.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Upon arrival, police discovered an unconscious adult woman showing signs of recent trauma. First responders took life-saving measures and she was transferred to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Officials say the victim and the suspect are related.

The man is currently in custody at Bloomington Jail.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.