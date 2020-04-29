Players testing the waters for the NBA 2020 Draft will make a grim discovery: & # 39; That process doesn't exist this year & # 39;

When the deadline for aspiring professional basketball players to submit an early entry to the NBA Draft passed just before Sunday became Monday, it was known to contain the names of nearly 160 players who participated in the basketball of the NCAA in the 2019-20 season.

Some of them are undoubted / obvious lottery picks, like Obi Toppin of Dayton and Anthony Edwards of Georgia. Some are unlikely to be chosen in prominent draft positions, such as Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley, but have determined that they want to start their professional careers, independently.

And some are looking to experience the pre-draft process, to learn more about how NBA teams see them, perhaps to dazzle one or more teams with surprisingly spectacular performance in a different environment than a practice or college game. In the vernacular, they are "testing the waters."

However, all pools are closed. There's no water. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is almost certain that there will be no NBA Combo in 2020, nor individual team training for a player to experience protocols and perhaps demonstrate to teams that there is more to their game than meets the eye. shown to date.

Why, then, are there so many players on that list?

A high-level coach who had an admitted player said this: "He is simply putting his name because it is for the best."

That seems to be the only logical explanation.

“Usually we have a robust process for freshmen, and I place a high value on it. But the wheels aren't even spinning, ”a Western Conference executive told Sporting News. "That process does not exist this year.

"From what I can see, we are not going to have training. I like to bring freshmen to try it out, and it's very valuable. We can't even watch a child's training on video, because that would put the kids on gyms when they shouldn't be there. "

Darius Days averaged 11.1 points in 23 minutes per game for LSU. Brendan Bailey averaged 7.1 points as a sophomore at Marquette. Dexter Dennis averaged 9.2 points in his second year at Wichita State. All applied for early entry into the NBA.

There are also more accomplished players on the roster, including Sporting News Player of the Year Luka Garza of Iowa and wing Cory Kispert of Gonzaga.

Any of these players, if interested, had the opportunity to receive an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee. It was not necessary to request early entry to receive this draft score, which comprises the evaluation of the 30 teams and a five-person leadership committee. The player requesting the rating from the advisory committee will be informed if he is likely to be a lottery player, a late first-round player, a second-round player or if he is expected not to be selected.

"There are so many guys who requested the advisory committee that I've never heard of," said the Western Conference executive. "And I'm not even sure I'm ashamed to admit that."

In this rare circumstance, the advisory committee lived up to what was necessary to bring the process to those deemed to be conducting the test. However, many choose not to believe the evaluations they receive.

"Some of these kids get that feedback and think it's a cheat. It isn't. The NBA does a really thorough job of asking," one Eastern Conference executive told SN. "They are very diligent in getting the right amount of feedback. . They have really standardized it in the last three years. They don't leave it up to individual teams.

"You have to put hard numbers now. And some kids get that comment and say, "No, it's not real."

The Eastern Conference executive told SN that he feels for those players who will be denied the opportunity to go through the NCAA Draft process. It's not as difficult as missing an opportunity to play in NCAA or league championship tournaments, but it's one more blow in a tough spring for college basketball players.

A year ago, power forward Reggie Perry, of the Mississippi state, ended his freshman season with a flourish, helped the Bulldogs enter the NCAA Tournament, and then applied for early entry. He had shown enough potential to be invited to the NBA Combine.

“He interviewed well, he played well, then he decided to get his name out, he played USA Basketball and he was amazing at the U-19 World Championship. So we have information about him, "said the eastern executive. “Some of these guys are not going to have the same level of exposure.

"This hurts these kids the most, and I don't know if they are receiving the most responsible amount of feedback. They want to participate and have seen their peers involved, but there is no combination. Sorry. I feel bad for them."

In a typical year, the opportunity to experience the draft process can be positive even if the player hopes to return for another year of NCAA basketball. It can be like a hybrid of a summer internship and a first attempt to take the SAT.

As with a journalism or accounting or business internship, the player can see what the professional world is like, meet some of the directors, perhaps make a strong impression with an interview or an obvious work ethic. As with that first round through a standardized test, the athlete is exposed to procedures, what is expected, to any small device that can promote success when it's time to take the vaccine that will count.

"The feedback part is great, but this is just different," the Eastern conference executive told SN. "They have seen all of their teammates do it, so they mean, 'Yes, I have declared for the draft.' But they got no comment."

Entering the draft is not without risks for the athlete. A negative first impression may linger among explorers and staff executives who will eventually determine whether to employ it. But that is an opportunity that many athletes are delighted to take because they believe in their ability and want the opportunity to show it to the people who can help them achieve their dreams.

Essentially, none of this will happen this spring. A player can get an online video interview with a team, but not much else. And they are likely to be limited to players who have a high chance of being selected.

"It is not that the teams say:" Here is the list of subclasses, let's start with the interviews from A to Z, "" the western executive told SN. "There are so many Zoom calls that we can ask our staff to sit down."

Players can reach agreements with agents while they are on the early entry list, provided they are NCAA certified. According to the university coach, many of the top officers don't bother with the certification because they are not interested in trying to convince fringe prospects outside of school about the possibility that they will be chosen. There isn't much an agent can do for a player this year; Possibly the prospect could fly to a state where the gyms are open for some practice, but from now on teams would not be allowed to observe in any way.

One reason why there are so many marginal prospects on the early entry list is because many college coaches have determined that the wisest approach to players expressing their desire is to tell them to move on.

"I tell them," If you even think about it, put your name on it, "said the head coach." If they don't, they will blame me. "

That puts NBA teams in the position of having to explain to aspiring professionals that they're not ready to be chosen. If the college coach says so, that can create a division with the player. If someone in the league says so, the college coach can't be accused of trying to keep a player on his schedule to win more games.

It almost seems like the players are hosting the draft so they can get a chance to make an announcement on Twitter and then, upon returning to college basketball, air another proclaiming how committed they are to winning for fans of their show.

The truth: Villanova released a press release when forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said he would not submit an early entry. Kentucky did that for Keion Brooks too. Robinson-Earl got 1,200 likes for a Twitter post that simply said, “Excited for next season! #NovaNation #UnfinishedBusiness ”

This year, due to the pandemic, sending the tweet "back,quot; is almost the same, whether a player enters the draft or not.

"Don't be silly to me. Don't try to reach something that isn't there yet," the Western Conference executive told SN. "We don't have time to be the butt kickers this year."