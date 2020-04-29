Pilot and passenger swim to shore after plane makes an emergency landing on Lake Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Terrifying moments after a pilot had to leave a plane in the middle of a Texas lake.

The small plane made the emergency landing after it appeared to lose power.

First responders say the single-engine Cessna is now submerged in 15 to 18 feet of water in Canyon Lake, about 45 miles northeast of San Antonio.

A pilot and passenger, flying from Midland to the New Braunfels Regional Airport, were on board the plane. Both were able to swim to shore safely and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife, is investigating.

It is unclear when the plane will be removed from the lake.

