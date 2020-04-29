Pikes Peak now accepts cash and credit cards on-site for visitor entrance fees

Pikes Peak will resume accepting cash and credit cards from visitors starting Friday, but authorities are urging the purchase of tickets online as a continuing security measure due to the ongoing pandemic.

"To minimize interaction between visitors and (staff), a 20% discount will be available to guests purchasing tickets online in May," according to a press release.

While Pikes Peak is open to visit, sections of the mountain, including The Summit House, Glen Cove, and all picnic areas, are closed until June 1.

Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks in populated areas such as parking lots and restrooms. Anyone who is not feeling well is asked to visit at another time, when they feel better. The North Slope Recreation Area opens for fishing on Friday.

To purchase tickets online, visit the Pikes Peak website and use the code "May20,quot; to receive the discount. Check-in hours are 9 a.m. at 3 p.m., and access depends on the weather. Call 719-385-7325 for the latest road conditions. Ticket purchase refunds are not available.