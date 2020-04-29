Photos: Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, Rajpal Yadav attend Irrfan Khan's last rites

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in a surprising turn of events this morning. The actor was hospitalized yesterday and soon after the news of his death broke out. This morning, the entire country woke up to heartbreaking news, and since then messages to his family and posts reminiscent of the actor have not stopped on social media. Due to the national blockade, no one was allowed to gather for the Irrfan cremation ceremony. Few members of Irrfan's family and some colleagues and friends in the industry were arrested at cremation.

Not only that, guests were told to enter the facility in rotation so that all lockout rules were followed correctly. Although the paparazzi were placed several meters from the site, our shutters saw Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav and Mika Singh attending the last Irrfan rites. May his soul rest in peace.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma

Mika Singh

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Mika Singh

Rajpal Yadav