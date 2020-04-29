PG,amp;E Crews repairs gas line break in downtown Mill Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

MILL VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – Crews responded to a gas line outage in downtown Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near Corte Madera Avenue and Throckmorton.

PG,amp;E teams stopped a gas leak after a construction team hit a 1 ″ gas line, according to a PG,amp;E spokeswoman, Deanna Contreras.

The construction team was not affiliated with PG,amp;E.

"PG,amp;E is investigating the incident, but it is still April and April is National Safe Digging Month, so it is a good reminder to call 811 before any dig project, big or small," said Contreras.

Police were asking people to avoid the area while crews repaired the line.

Gas service to a business in the area was affected.