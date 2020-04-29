Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan from "The Bachelor,quot; are officially together

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan from "The Bachelor" are officially together
%MINIFYHTML2804628ca9cb78d115a84a1d6c8e2f5314%

"Bring her home with us." —Barb's Old Proverb

So after a month of quarantining together and doing countless TikToks, it seems like The BachelorPeter Weber and his fourth runner-up Kelley Flanagan are officially a couple!

Oddly, Kelley was in the studio audience to see all of this live. OK!

The last thing we heard about the state of Keter (?) was when Pilot Pete himself spoke about it on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall's archives.

Ad nordvpn Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

However, Peter added that after everything that had happened on and off the show, he wanted to take things "really, really slow."

But despite everything, the couple seem pretty happy together despite everything, and Kelley was my sensible favorite one day, so I'm going to trust her judgment. I'm supporting you, Kelley!

And apparently, so are Peter's parents, mostly his anti-Madison Prewett mother Barb, who recently commented on Kelley's latest Insta post!

What do you think of Peter and Kelley as a couple? Sounds off in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here