Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan from "The Bachelor,quot; are officially together

"Bring her home with us." —Barb's Old Proverb
So after a month of quarantining together and doing countless TikToks, it seems like The BachelorPeter Weber and his fourth runner-up Kelley Flanagan are officially a couple!
Oddly, Kelley was in the studio audience to see all of this live. OK!
The last thing we heard about the state of Keter (?) was when Pilot Pete himself spoke about it on Nick Viall's podcast, Viall's archives.
But despite everything, the couple seem pretty happy together despite everything, and Kelley was my sensible favorite one day, so I'm going to trust her judgment. I'm supporting you, Kelley!
And apparently, so are Peter's parents, mostly his anti-Madison Prewett mother Barb, who recently commented on Kelley's latest Insta post!
What do you think of Peter and Kelley as a couple? Sounds off in the comments!
