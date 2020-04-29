People may not re-infect themselves with the coronavirus as often as we thought – BGR

South Korea is one of the few examples of a country that appears to have had its COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak mainly under control.

However, the country raised a global alarm earlier this month when the number of coronavirus relapses appeared to have more than doubled in just one week within the country.

It turns out that the rate of coronavirus infections (or, in this case, virus reinfections) was slightly more nuanced. The tests showing reinfections seemed mostly to be caused by false positives.

In recent weeks, South Korea's coronavirus data has sparked worldwide alarm, and scientists and researchers have been puzzled as to why some COVID-19 patients show a relapse of the virus after having been cured, and even gave negative results. then. That puzzling phenomenon has also sent researchers looking not only why that happens, but also whether patients are contagious at that point of reinfection and whether they can infect others. All of this was based in part on looking at South Korea, which is one of the few countries that appears to have its coronavirus epidemic under control. That is, until an increasing number of people started testing positive for the virus a second time.

Meanwhile, infectious disease experts in South Korea on Wednesday announced at least some good news amid a pandemic in which such announcements have been hard to come by. Dead but persistent fragments of the virus have been identified as the probable reason why nearly 300 people in the country recently tested positive for the virus again after having fully recovered.

According to local media accounts, Oh Myoung-don, who heads the South Korean central clinical committee for the control of emerging diseases, said during a press conference that recent coronavirus tests that purported to show reinfections were actually " they detected ribonucleic acid from the dead viruses. "

This occurred after the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said just over a week ago that they had identified 163 cases of patients who tested positive again after recovery. That number doubled in a week. Studies have shown that a COVID-19 patient could be infectious for up to eight days after their symptoms have disappeared, and the patient would still test positive during that time.

According to The herald of KoreaAs of Sunday, 263 people in Korea had tested positive for the disease after being declared free of the virus. The new findings on false positives also apparently confirm an earlier pronouncement by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said patients who contract the virus more than once have minimal contagion, an evaluation confirmed by citing evidence. of virus culture who failed to find traces of live virus in any of the patients who recovered from COVID-19.

