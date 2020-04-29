Pastor Troy pays tribute to Minnie Ross, star of & # 39; Little Women: ATL & # 39;

The country was shocked to learn of the death of Little Women: Atlanta star Minnie Ross and rapper Pastor Troy jumped on social media to pay tribute to the late reality TV star.

"I think about meeting Minnie again, man. Minnie was probably 17 or 18 years old. We were in Chatanooga Tennesee at one of the Miss Magic shows. (What's up, Magic) Minnie gets on stage while I'm there." I picked up Minnie. I'm dancing with her and stuff. The whole club is having fun. I tell the club. I'm talking into the microphone and I'm saying, "Okay, Lil mom is going to go." home with me tonight. Everyone laughs and has fun. I will never forget it, "he says in the video.

