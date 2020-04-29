Pastor Troy pays tribute to Minnie Ross, star of & # 39; Little Women: ATL & # 39;

The country was shocked to learn of the death of Little Women: Atlanta star Minnie Ross and rapper Pastor Troy jumped on social media to pay tribute to the late reality TV star.

"I think about meeting Minnie again, man. Minnie was probably 17 or 18 years old. We were in Chatanooga Tennesee at one of the Miss Magic shows. (What's up, Magic) Minnie gets on stage while I'm there." I picked up Minnie. I'm dancing with her and stuff. The whole club is having fun. I tell the club. I'm talking into the microphone and I'm saying, "Okay, Lil mom is going to go." home with me tonight. Everyone laughs and has fun. I will never forget it, "he says in the video.

"We left the club. They left us parked in the back and everything. The club let out. Go back to my truck. Minnie is on the hood of the truck Dually. We like 'what?' to figure out how it got there. That Dually truck was up, man. Minnie said, "I got in here." Just being able to get on the hood of that trunk, I fell in love with it … it was on ever since. "

"It's crazy, moving here from Chatanooga and making a name for yourself here in Atlanta, GA. Everyone can't do that. Lots of people haven't done that. I just have the utmost respect for her. Much love to her mother, God bless you, mom. "

The couple once appeared on the show.