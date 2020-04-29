Parks and Rec is back! But don't expect a revival

Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer and the rest of your favorite Pawnee friends are back to A parks and recreation special, a new half hour scripted with Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and the rest of the regular cast of the Parks and Recreation series repeating their characters for a unique special to raise money for Feeding America. Once is the key phrase there.
Dont wait Parks and Rec. to come back full time after this special meeting like Will and grace he did it before a PSA election.
"I would never say never because why bother saying never, but this felt like a moment in time and a cause we could all support each other and that made sense …Parks and Rec. He had a very specific topic to discuss and a very specific point to make … Sometimes we grab the skin of our teeth, but we were lucky to be around for seven years and 120 episodes, I think. And when it was over, Amy and I used to talk about this a lot: we felt like we'd made our point. We had a discussion; we did the discussion and we got out, "co-creator of the series Mike Schur he told the press.
"I don't see the point in restarting a program or renewing a program or making a program work again just to do it. It was really fun; it was a real joy to do the program when we did it, and we really feel like we made our argument and then we We went. I think that's the right move. Again, I'll never say never, it's an incredibly large group of people from top to bottom, from Amy Poehler to the APs that they hired to be on set with us. And so, if there is a real joy in creating and running the show, but I don't think that joy alone is reason enough to do something these days. I think it has that we had a reason to live and we had our reason, we made our point. I don't envision any long-term restart or anything like that, "Schur continued.
"The main character was eternally optimistic and believed in the power of the community to hold people together. She believed that small, incremental, little moments of connection and union were crucial and vital to the social fabric. And she, as you said , I believed the government could be a force for good and could really help people in small and meaningful ways. That spectacle was forged in the 2007-2008 economic crisis when it was clear to Greg Daniels and me that the government was going to play a very active role in people's lives at the national, state, local level, everywhere. And now we are obviously in another one of those moments, "said Schur. "What you are seeing on a national scale and on a local scale is that governments are where we are going, right? We need information, we need help, we need assistance, people need food, they need money for rent and mortgages and all El government, in these times of crisis, it becomes the place where people have to turn. It's the reason all this made sense to me to do this. I honestly didn't think that Parks and Rec. I was ever going to meet for whatever reason just because I felt that that show had a point to make and I felt like we had made it and ended the show. It just didn't seem like there was a compelling reason, but this is a compelling reason. This is such a compelling reason. "
A parks and recreation special introduces your favorite Pawnee citizens and officials who try to stay connected while distancing themselves socially.
The special is designed to raise funds for Feeding America with State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal and the writers, producers and cast of Parks and Recreation Matching donations of up to $ 500,000 for the television broadcast on Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. At 8 pm. Before the special, NBC will air The Paley Center greets parks and recreation.
