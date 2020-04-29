Parks and Rec is back! But don't expect a revival

Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, Andy Dwyer and the rest of your favorite Pawnee friends are back to A parks and recreation special, a new half hour scripted with Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and the rest of the regular cast of the Parks and Recreation series repeating their characters for a unique special to raise money for Feeding America. Once is the key phrase there.

Dont wait Parks and Rec. to come back full time after this special meeting like Will and grace he did it before a PSA election.

"I would never say never because why bother saying never, but this felt like a moment in time and a cause we could all support each other and that made sense …Parks and Rec. He had a very specific topic to discuss and a very specific point to make … Sometimes we grab the skin of our teeth, but we were lucky to be around for seven years and 120 episodes, I think. And when it was over, Amy and I used to talk about this a lot: we felt like we'd made our point. We had a discussion; we did the discussion and we got out, "co-creator of the series Mike Schur he told the press.