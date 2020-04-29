Paramount / Hasbro Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley Direct Animated Transformers – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount and Hasbro's entertainment studio eOne quietly hired Josh Cooley, who just won an Oscar for Best Animated Film for Toy Story 4 – to direct on a large scale Transformers The prequel that the sources say focuses on an origin story. It takes place in Cybertron, the planet from which the robots of the good and the bad come. The film revolves around the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

The script was written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the scribes who did production work in Ant Man and they were the accredited writers in Ant-Man and the wasp. Hasbro / eOne is the starting point in the production of this film.

Supreme



The film is separate and apart from the live action. Transformers movie series and the Bumblebee spin-off, and those movies continue on a fast track. But as studios evaluate production restart, it becomes apparent that making a full-scale animated film is easier than a live-action tent pole because much of the work can be done while respecting social distancing. That's a problem in accelerating the Transformers Animated film, which has more or less started production, I have been told.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Those scribes have been working on the animated film for several years; going back to when they joined a writers' room intended to expand the Transformers universe.

The producers are expected to be Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Hasbro / eOne.