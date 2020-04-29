Oscars 2021 Obtains Eligibility Adjustment for Broadcast Films Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Officials at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are convinced that the 93rd Annual Awards Ceremony will continue as planned as changes in voting rules are made.

The Oscars 2021 are still slated for February, despite the closure of the Hollywood coronavirus, but many of the voting rules are changing.

Officials from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences approved changes to the 93rd annual awards ceremony, but are convinced that the show will continue, as scheduled, on February 27.

The changes include lifting the restrictions on eligibility requirements for movies that premiere on streaming websites like Netflix and Hulu and video-on-demand platforms, increasing the number of people who can vote for the best international movies and combining the Awards for Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

Eligibility changes will benefit movies like "Trolls World Tour" Judd Apatow& # 39; s "The King of Staten Island"and"Military wives", which changed from theatrical releases to video-on-demand releases as a result of the coronavirus blockade.