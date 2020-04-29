Oscars 2021: Netflix and Other Streaming Sites Might Sweep Upcoming Academy Awards After Rule Change

Netflix and other streaming companies have found themselves in a position to sweep the next Oscars due to recently implemented rule changes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which governs the award ceremony, announced Tuesday that it had changed its rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Theaters have closed due to the crisis, which has also frozen many of the next bigger releases.





As a result, movies released on a streaming service without a theatrical feature will be eligible for this year's Oscars, the Academy announced Tuesday.

The organization also said it will condense the two sound categories, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing, into one.

DVD projectors for the Oscars 2022 will be banned, in an effort to limit the ceremony's carbon footprint.

Eligibility for the Oscars has been an important issue as orders for social distancing and home stay led to the cancellation of major film festivals and the closing of theaters.

Previously, a film needed to have a minimum of seven days of theatrical filming in a Los Angeles County commercial theater to be considered. Movies that had a pre-planned theatrical release but are available on demand can now qualify for Best Picture and other categories.

"We are dealing with the unfolding reality of an unprecedented and unexpected global health crisis and trying to respond to what is happening in the world while supporting our filmmakers who are in a circumstance beyond their control." Film Academy President David Rubin told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Dawn Hudson, the Academy CEO, said they have been in "constant conversation with all parts of our community, from studios to filmmakers and theater owners" to making decisions that support everyone.

Earlier this month, the Film Academy donated $ 6 million to help film employees and their families through this crisis.

"Our main message is to take care of yourself," added Hudson. "We will be flexible on our rules this year because we understand how devastating and unprecedented this is."

The Academy council noted, however, that when the theaters reopen, the exemption from the rules will no longer apply.

It's unclear when theaters can expect to reopen in the US. And each state relaxes its blocking measures on a different timeline.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said state theaters would reopen in months, not weeks.

In the event that theaters are reopened across the country, the Academy will expand qualified theaters beyond Los Angeles County to include venues in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami and Atlanta.

"Theatrical experience is the DNA of the Academy and that community experience of cinema is something we feel is intrinsic to movies," said Hudson.

Other changes included combining the Sound Mixing and Sound Editing categories in Best Sound Achievement.

“This is somewhat lengthy in manufacturing and generated by experts in the field of sound. They wanted to come up with this change after reviewing a long history of overlap, "Rubin said." They wanted it to reflect how the sound industry works today. "

In addition, all members of the Film Academy can now vote in the first round of the International Feature Film, the category formerly known as Best Foreign Language Film.

The board also said that for a movie score to be eligible in the Original Score Category, it must have 60% original music. For sequels and franchise movies, there must be a minimum of 80% new music.

Rubin and Hudson said the Film Academy response to Covid-19 will continue to be smooth. The 93rd Academy Awards are still underway, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on February 28, 2021.

Associated Press contributed to this report.