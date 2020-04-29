Order Prohibiting Residential Evictions in Texas Extended Through May 18 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

An order prohibiting residential evictions in Texas lasted until May 18, the Texas Supreme Court ruled this week.

The order was slated to expire Thursday, April 30, which is also the same day the state order to stay home will expire.

The modified order can be read here.

Landlords can still issue eviction notices to tenants, but publication of the written warning and enforcement of the possession order may not occur until after May 25, according to the amended order.

This new time frame lasts longer than moratoriums established by several counties in North Texas.

Collin County had suspended eviction proceedings until May 8, while Denton County had suspended proceedings until May 11.

Tarrant County had postponed the hearings indefinitely.

The moratorium was held during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to give tenants time to contribute their money, especially if they were affected by the outbreak. This included giving tenants the opportunity to collect unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks or other sources of income.

Along with the expiration of the stay-at-home order, Governor Greg Abbott also announced earlier this week new plans to start reopening businesses in Texas. Starting Friday, May 1, nonessential companies such as retail stores, restaurants, and shopping malls will be able to reopen to 25% capacity while following social distancing guidelines.