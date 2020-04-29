Oprah's OWN Preps Unscripted Virtual Series – Up News Info

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is releasing a new unscripted block on Saturday night and has ordered two virtually produced series.

Discovery-backed network launching Don't be afraid with Iyanla Vanzant and Girlfriend registration as part of its Sisterhood Saturday Nights chain, which will launch on May 16.

Don't be afraid with Iyanla Vanzant, which launches at 9 p.m., introduces OWN star Iyanla: Fix My Life, and offers guidance during the pandemic. It will include guests like Oprah Winfrey, gospel singer Bebe Winans, and financial educator Tiffany Aliche, known as The Budgetnista. The series is produced by Bunim / Murray.

Girlfriend registration, which airs at 10 p.m., brings together different groups of famous friends every week for virtual gatherings to share laughter, support, love and gossip. It will have the likes of Shazam! star Meagan Good and her sister La’Myia Good Bellinger, Empire Tasha Smith and Grace Byers, true presenter Loni Love, comedian B. Simone, actress Tami Roman, and celebrity stylist Robbi Rogers. The six-episode series is produced by Critical Content.

"Now more than ever we want to offer our audience programming that will unite and lift us," said Tina Perry, president of OWN. "We are excited to reunite the brotherhood on Saturday nights, and we are grateful to Iyanla and all the brides for sharing hope and a little light during this time."