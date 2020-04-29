Oprah Winfrey, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles will give online graduation speech in class of 2020

WENN

Oprah is leading the big stars to deliver a graduation speech to the Class of 2020 at the upcoming Facebook livestream event, while Miley Cyrus is confirmed as an artist.

Up News Info –

Oprah Winfrey leads a lineup of stars that includes Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X to deliver an online graduation speech to the Class of 2020 as part of a major online Facebook event.

As students around the world face the possibility of missing out on graduation day celebrations due to the Covid-19 crisis, Facebook bosses announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that they will host an online event to honor Academic achievements of American students on May 15, 2020, with Oprah tapped as the keynote speaker.

"This is a bittersweet moment for the Class of 2020. As students head toward graduation, this is not the day they could have imagined: no procession, no diploma award, no party," Facebook executive Marne Levine write in a company blog post.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"They are starting at a time of great uncertainty. But graduating is a great achievement, and it's worth stopping even in these circumstances. That's why Facebook has planned a special event on the Facebook and Instagram app."

In addition to Oprah, who will give the main starting address, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more will share words of wisdom as Miley will perform her hit "The Climb".

The # Graduation2020 live stream will begin at 2 p.m. EST on May 15, with video shared on the Facebook app, Facebook Watch, and the main Instagram account.

It will also feature messages from college deans and school heads from across the United States, and a virtual graduation center where friends and family can host their own private celebrations.