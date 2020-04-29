Oprah Winfrey accused of intimidating Dennis Rodman about his sexuality in an old interview

Instagram

People are uncomfortable seeing how the queen of the daytime talk show put pressure on the former NBA star and repeatedly asked if he was gay in the 1996 interview.

Oprah Winfrey has been criticized for her old interview with Dennis Rodman. The former queen of the daytime talk show is accused of intimidating the NBA superstar when images from her 1996 interview have resurfaced online.

In the video, the media mogul questioned whether the athlete's outfits and eccentric appearances, which were seen as feminine at the time, were his way of presenting himself as a gay man. Given this speculation, Dennis said that his presence did not mean he was gay.

But Oprah was apparently not satisfied with the response she received and pressured him further, asking the forceful question if he was gay. The former Chicago Bulls star once again gave "no".

This led Oprah to mention Dennis' previous story of how he thought he might be gay when he was younger, as he was only raised by women. She followed this up by asking once again if he was gay, to which he replied no again. The talk show host asked if he was bisexual, but Dennis insisted he was not.

Oprah also mentioned Dennis's autobiography where she mentions that it could be bisexual in her mind. Explaining this, he said, "Yes, I can flirt with the idea … it doesn't mean I am going to act and do it. A lot of guys say 'I can never be with a man'." Who can say you never thought of that? "

Apparently still unconvinced by his explanation, Oprah asked Dennis if all men think about it too. "Of course, if I ask one of these guys here if you'd like to be with a man. 'No, no, that's gross.' How do you know it's dusting? You don't know," he argued.

Seeing this, people were surprised at how offensive Oprah was to Dennis during the interview. They accused the 66-year-old man of intimidating the retired basketball player about his sexuality and trying to pressure him into declaring himself gay.

"Oprah repeatedly asked and intimidated Dennis Rodman about her sexuality. She was extremely toxic femininity," one person reacted to the video. Another commented, "She kept asking like she was going to break up."

"IT DOESN'T MEAN NO," commented an Instagram user. Another echoed the sentiment: "I shuddered to see her repeatedly ask this adult man as if he was gay." Someone else accused Oprah of "attacking and shooting down black men for years."

However, one person came to Oprah's defense and claimed that he was only doing his job as a journalist. "Whatever. She was a great journalist. She was asking all the questions that everyone wanted to know at the time," the person told critics. "Don't be mad because you don't like questions. He was definitely doing his job."