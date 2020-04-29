Online human asks you to silently watch another person for 60 seconds – BGR

Human.Online pairs you with a random person for 60 seconds of silent connection.

No one speaks, and they both look at each other, letting their minds do what they want in the moment.

As we remain disconnected from our friends and family, it is an interesting way to form a human bond, even if only briefly.

We all feel a little more disconnected from each other these days. I guess it's just an unpleasant side effect of living in the midst of a viral pandemic, but it's still depressing. You may have devised some mechanisms of your own to deal with the dramatic change in daily life, or perhaps you are struggling to make it happen overnight. No one could blame you.

A website that has been around for over a year is suddenly gaining a new and bigger following thanks to the isolated nature of our new everyday life. His name is Human. Online, and it's kind of amazing.

The premise is as simple as it sounds: sit back and look at your computer screen. Yes, that's it, but what is on the screen is what matters. There, staring at you, there is another person. A totally random person on the Internet who does not speak, gestures and rarely moves. Those are the rules.

This is how Human Online is described:

Human Online is a space where you can spend time being yourself, with nothing to achieve. Through our online experiences, you can reconnect to the simple joy of being, and you can do so by sharing presence with others, connecting with less focus on thoughts and words.

If that sounds a little lazy, well, that's because it is. You really don't know what kind of experience you are going to have until you click the "Connect,quot; button, snap your webcam, and see the other person for the first time.

For me, the first person I was paired with was a man probably not much older than me. He had a sloppy beard (he gets a pass for that, we live in a pandemic after all), dark hair, and glasses. You are supposed to focus on the other person's eyes to make "a connection,quot;, but I found myself very distracted. He wanted to see what was going on in the background, what color the room was, what was on the table behind him, etc.

The site asks you to choose a location that is relatively free of distractions for the other person. I'm sure he did his best, and I tried to stay fixed on his eyes for the rest of our 60 second connection. It ended much faster than I thought it would be. He was afraid it would feel like the minute was going to drag on for eternity, but actually, it felt much shorter. The feed is abruptly cut off after that minute.

On the tracking screen, I clicked a button to thank you for your time and simultaneously received a message that you had done the same. I'm not sure what I felt after. I felt different, I can say that with certainty, but what emotions produced the brief connection that I can't really describe. It was nice and new, and … strange.

I have done this a couple of times since that initial attempt. At a time when you basically have to cross the street if you are about to pass another person on the sidewalk, being face to face with another person satisfies something that we all seem to need, even if that face is on a computer screen .

