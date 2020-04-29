Olivia Munn has problems with Bryan Singer Landing Jobs after leaving the filming of & # 39; X-Men & # 39; for days

WENN / Avalon

The & # 39; X-Men: Apocalypse & # 39; actress reveals in a new interview that the replaced director of & # 39; Bohemian Rhapsody & # 39; took 10 days off during filming to fix a & # 39; thyroid problem & # 39; without saying anything.

Olivia munn I still can't understand why people like Bryan Singer land hugely successful jobs in Hollywood after working with him on his first "X-Men" movie.

The actress reveals that she thought it was odd when the director took 10 days off during filming to fix a "thyroid problem," but said nothing at the time because he thought that might be the norm for a renowned filmmaker.

"You see these people keep failing, and they're not that great and you think, 'Really?'" The open star tells Variety. "When we shot X-Men, I've never shot a movie as big as that before. I didn't know what was right or wrong, but I did know it seems strange that Bryan Singer could see and say he had a thyroid problem." "

"Instead of going to a doctor (locally) in Montreal, which is a very high-end working city, he said he had to go to Los Angeles and left for about 10 days … He said: & # 39; Keep on filming. " We would be on the set, I remember there is a great scene we would have, and we would come back from lunch and then one of Bryan's assistants would come and show us a cell phone with a text message. He texted the actors: " Hi guys. I'm busy now. But go ahead and start filming without me. "

"I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn't realize that other people also thought it wasn't normal. And the other people who thought it wasn't normal would be people at high levels, people who make decisions about whether to hire this person … This person is allowed to continue. Fox still gives him & # 39;Bohemian Rhapsody& # 39 ;, and then we all know what happened. "

Singer was fired as director of Queen's biopic after he reportedly insisted on taking a Thanksgiving break and not returning to work on time. It was replaced by Dexter Fletcher.

Munn believes studio executives should seek out more passionate women and minorities to make movies, rather than risk throwing money at people with questionable reputations.

"I think if we make way for more of those people and hold people accountable, there are so many great human beings and directors and artists. It's not just with women but with minorities. And representation is important. You don't know if things are possible until you see other people doing it. "