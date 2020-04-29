Offset to host online concert to raise funds for Atlanta food banks

Migos rapper Offset has announced he will hold an online concert in an effort to raise funds from the Atlanta Food Banks.
"Me! I'm so excited to announce & # 39; OFFSET AND FRIENDS! & # 39;", he wrote alongside a photo of the flyer posted on Instagram.
Offset also shared that the concert will not be a solo effort, but will also team up with other high-profile rappers from Atlanta.
"I am partnering with @ thuggerthugger1 @richthekid and @saintjhn to raise funds for Atlanta Community Food Bank, a partner of Feeding America. We will host a live virtual presentation exclusively at the Oculus and Facebook locations, hosted by Supersphere."
The two-hour virtual concert will take place on Wednesday (April 29). The start will be at 4:00 p.m. M. PDT (7:00 p.m. EST) Viewers can donate to the cause directly through the rapper's official Facebook page here.
Are you going to tune into the show later today?