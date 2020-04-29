Offset and Young Thug Holding Carity Gig for Banco de Alimentos

WENN

The Migos rapper has partnered with lyricist & # 39; Stoner & # 39; to raise funds for the Atlanta Community Food Bank to feed the hungry in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Make up for and Young bully They are teaming up to play a virtual reality live stream concert to raise funds for a food bank in their native Atlanta, Georgia.

Rappers will join Rich the Kid and San Juan as part of the fundraising for the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which will be broadcast on Facebook and through the virtual reality Oculus Venuess ap from 9 p.m. EST on Wednesday April 29, 2020.

Each rapper will play a 30-minute concert during the live broadcast, with special guests also to be revealed.

"Growing up in the Atlanta metro area, Offset has a deeply personal connection to the community and has donated 200,000 meals to the ACFB. He would love for his fans to join him in supporting the ACFB in its fight against hunger," a publication of the Migos rapper announcing the concert on Facebook reads.

Explaining how he plans to provide 500,000 meals for Atlantans, hitmaker "Bad and Boujee" adds: "Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will help ACFB ensure its neighbors have the food to go. a healthy and productive life. " "

"For every $ 1 donation received, the organization can provide needy people access to enough food for four nutritious meals. Help us reach our goal of providing 500,000 meals. Thank you for your support!"