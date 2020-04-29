NWHL Draft 2020: complete results, list of picks for all five rounds

The National Women's Hockey League is carrying out its draft on Tuesday and Wednesday just days after announcing the addition of an expansion team in Toronto.

Early Tuesday, the Toronto NWHL franchise completed an exchange with the Boston Pride, sending the first overall pick and a 2020 round pick to Boston for the Pride first round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a second pick. round of 2021.

With that first general election, Pride selected Boston University striker Sammy Davis. She ended her career in Terriers with 142 points in 147 games and was captain of the team three times.

Davis became the third athlete from Boston University to be selected as No. 1 overall in a North American professional sports league, joining Kayla Tutino, who was first overall in the 2016 CWHL Draft, and Rick DiPietro, who was selected No. 1 overall in the New York Islanders' 2000 NHL Draft.

The league is having athletes, executives and broadcasters announce each selection on Twitter. The list includes WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Rachel Banham and Jasmine Thomas and broadcasters Kenny Albert and John Buccigross.

The results of the 2020 NWHL draft. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Tuesday; Rounds 3-5 are scheduled for Wednesday:

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Results of the NWHL 2020 project

Round 1 picks

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School one Boston Pride (Toronto NWHL) Sammy Davis F Boston university 2 Connecticut Whale Kayla Friesen F Clarkson 3 Buffalo Beauts Carly Jackson Sun Maine 4 4 Metropolitan Riveting Machines Tinker Saroya re Yale 5 5 Minnesota Whitecaps Alex Woken F Minnesota 6 6 Toronto NWHL (Proud) Jaycee Gebhard F Robert Morris

Round 2 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 7 7 Connecticut Whale Victoria Howran re New Hampshire 8 Toronto NWHL Amy Curlew F Cornell 9 9 Buffalo Beauts Codie cross re Northeast 10 Metropolitan Riveting Machines Delaney Belinskas F Boston College eleven Minnesota Whitecaps Patti marshall re Minnesota 12 Boston pride Tereza Vanisova F Maine

Round 3 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 13 Connecticut Whale Savannah Rennie F Syracuse 14 Buffalo Beauts Autumn MacDougal F University of Alberta fifteen Toronto NWHL Erin locke F York university sixteen Metropolitan Riveting Machines Tera Hofmann Sun Yale 17 Minnesota Whitecaps Presley Norby F Wisconsin 18 years Boston pride Taylor Wenczkowski F New Hampshire

Round 4 selections

Pick No. Equipment Player Pos. School 19 Connecticut Whale Amanda Conway F Norwich University twenty Buffalo Beauts Kelly O & # 39; Sullivan re Adrian College twenty-one Metropolitan Riveting Machines Bridgette Prentiss F Franklin pierce 22 Toronto NWHL Natalie Marcuzzi F Robert Morris 2. 3 Minnesota Whitecaps Haley mack F Bemidji state 24 Boston pride Taylor Turnquist re Clarkson

Round 5 selections