NWHL Draft 2020: complete results, list of picks for all five rounds

The National Women's Hockey League is carrying out its draft on Tuesday and Wednesday just days after announcing the addition of an expansion team in Toronto.
Early Tuesday, the Toronto NWHL franchise completed an exchange with the Boston Pride, sending the first overall pick and a 2020 round pick to Boston for the Pride first round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a second pick. round of 2021.
With that first general election, Pride selected Boston University striker Sammy Davis. She ended her career in Terriers with 142 points in 147 games and was captain of the team three times.
Davis became the third athlete from Boston University to be selected as No. 1 overall in a North American professional sports league, joining Kayla Tutino, who was first overall in the 2016 CWHL Draft, and Rick DiPietro, who was selected No. 1 overall in the New York Islanders' 2000 NHL Draft.
The league is having athletes, executives and broadcasters announce each selection on Twitter. The list includes WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Rachel Banham and Jasmine Thomas and broadcasters Kenny Albert and John Buccigross.
The results of the 2020 NWHL draft. Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Tuesday; Rounds 3-5 are scheduled for Wednesday:
Round 1 picks
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|one
|Boston Pride (Toronto NWHL)
|Sammy Davis
|F
|Boston university
|2
|Connecticut Whale
|Kayla Friesen
|F
|Clarkson
|3
|Buffalo Beauts
|Carly Jackson
|Sun
|Maine
|4 4
|Metropolitan Riveting Machines
|Tinker Saroya
|re
|Yale
|5 5
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Alex Woken
|F
|Minnesota
|6 6
|Toronto NWHL (Proud)
|Jaycee Gebhard
|F
|Robert Morris
Round 2 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|7 7
|Connecticut Whale
|Victoria Howran
|re
|New Hampshire
|8
|Toronto NWHL
|Amy Curlew
|F
|Cornell
|9 9
|Buffalo Beauts
|Codie cross
|re
|Northeast
|10
|Metropolitan Riveting Machines
|Delaney Belinskas
|F
|Boston College
|eleven
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Patti marshall
|re
|Minnesota
|12
|Boston pride
|Tereza Vanisova
|F
|Maine
Round 3 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|13
|Connecticut Whale
|Savannah Rennie
|F
|Syracuse
|14
|Buffalo Beauts
|Autumn MacDougal
|F
|University of Alberta
|fifteen
|Toronto NWHL
|Erin locke
|F
|York university
|sixteen
|Metropolitan Riveting Machines
|Tera Hofmann
|Sun
|Yale
|17
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Presley Norby
|F
|Wisconsin
|18 years
|Boston pride
|Taylor Wenczkowski
|F
|New Hampshire
Round 4 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|19
|Connecticut Whale
|Amanda Conway
|F
|Norwich University
|twenty
|Buffalo Beauts
|Kelly O & # 39; Sullivan
|re
|Adrian College
|twenty-one
|Metropolitan Riveting Machines
|Bridgette Prentiss
|F
|Franklin pierce
|22
|Toronto NWHL
|Natalie Marcuzzi
|F
|Robert Morris
|2. 3
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Haley mack
|F
|Bemidji state
|24
|Boston pride
|Taylor Turnquist
|re
|Clarkson
Round 5 selections
|Pick No.
|Equipment
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|25
|Connecticut Whale
|Nicole Guagliardo
|F
|Adrian College
|26
|Buffalo Beauts
|Logan land
|re
|RIT
|27
|Connecticut Whale
|Maddie Bishop
|F
|Sacred heart
|28
|Minnesota Whitecaps
|Maddie rowe
|re
|Wisconsin
|29
|Boston pride
|Meghara McManus
|F
|New Hampshire
|30
|Boston pride
|Paige Capistran
|re
|Northeast
