North Texas business owner struggling with what to do when coronavirus stays home Order Finished – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The decision to reopen for business is not an easy one for Brad Schweig, whose family runs the Sunnyland Outdoor Living stores in Dallas and Frisco.

"I don't feel good about it, but the status quo isn't great either," he said.

This is the time when outdoor furniture is normally in demand.

Instead, Schweig says his warehouse is still full.

"It's a lot of inventory to have in stock right now."

You appreciate having the option to reopen, but you are concerned if you are doing the right thing.

"It's kind of like … you have two bad choices and which is the least bad," he explained.

With orders to stay home ending Friday, local leaders are emphasizing personal responsibility.

On Tuesday, Dallas County reported 135 new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase to date.

He also announced ten additional deaths, marking only the second time he had seen so many in one day.

The victims included Jameela Barber, 17, of Lancaster, the youngest to date to die from the virus in Dallas County and probably throughout Texas.

"I am telling you this because it is now up to you to make good decisions. It is up to you to decide what you want to do as a business owner and resident," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The county judge warned that smart choices can help keep families and communities safe as they face more opportunities to get out of the house.

“I have some employees who are delighted to return to work. I have others who are a little more concerned, ”said Schweig.

With the opening of competitors and people who need paychecks, he says it's difficult to stay closed.

You are trying to strike a balance, looking for what precautions you can take to keep customers and employees safe.

Now he wonders if clients will choose to show up.

"Enough to keep things going, to survive," he said.

