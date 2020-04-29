North Carolina dog tests positive for COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
A dog in North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19.

According to local news site WRAL, the family participated in a study at Duke in which the mother, father, and son tested positive for COVID-19. They also tested their pets and discovered their dog, Winston also had the virus.

"Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was nauseous, and there was a day when he didn't want breakfast, and if you know pugs, you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual, "said the mother, Heather McLean.

