North Carolina dog tests positive for COVID-19

A dog in North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19.

According to local news site WRAL, the family participated in a study at Duke in which the mother, father, and son tested positive for COVID-19. They also tested their pets and discovered their dog, Winston also had the virus.

"Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was nauseous, and there was a day when he didn't want breakfast, and if you know pugs, you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual, "said the mother, Heather McLean.

She is a pediatrician at Duke.

"(The dog) licks all of our dishes and sleeps in my mother's bed, and we are the ones who put our faces to his face. So it makes sense that he has (coronavirus)," said McLean's son Ben.