Nintendo Switch Lite, Anker PowerWave wireless charging duo, 400 Hershey & # 39; s kisses, Xbox One stereo headsets and more

The robust Nomad cases for Google Pixel Buds 2 are real, horween …

TBH, one way I managed to filter the crap (and my noisy upstairs neighbor) into everything that is with a pair of noise-canceling headphones. You can treat yourself to a couple of TaoTronics, one of our readers' favorite brands from RAVPower portable charger manufacturers, for just $ 30 right now using our exclusive promo code KINJAD2E. This deal lasts until May 5, so you have time, but not SO much time to think it over.

We encourage buying territory at this price, and anyone who deals with noisy roommates while trying to work will appreciate the benefits of active noise cancellation, which differs from passive noise cancellation by taking advantage of sound to combat it. If you believe the reviewers, these are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can get on a budget. And with a battery life of up to 45 hours, your bops never have to stop.

Wireless chargers aren't efficient enough to completely replace cable charging, but they can be incredibly convenient, and right now, you can get one for just $ 8. That's the current price for Anker PowerWave Pad, which offers up to 10W (limited to 7.5W on iPhones) to offer the fastest possible charge you'll get. Just use the coupon code KINJAW18 at checkout, and it's all yours.

Between new devices and multicultural technology families, it's easy to drown in the sea of ​​USB cables you have to keep up with. Fortunately, AUKEY is addressing that need with cables like This 3-in-1 unit that combines USB-C, microUSB and Lightningall for $ 13 with promo code F75HJ6Z8. You can pair it with AUKEY 65W Power Delivery Wall Chargers, for which we have exclusive codes. the USB-A + USB-C model drops to $ 37 with promotional code KINJA400, and a dual USB-C model is available for $ 44 with code KINJA500.

I don't know about you, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat old) iPhone 8 Plus almost every night, even though the cable is on my nightstand. I'm sure there are a couple of people who do the same, and I'm here to tell you that we don't have to suffer anymore.

the Anker Powerwave Charging Pad and charging stand have come at a low price of $ 20 with a promotional code, so you can charge both iPhone and Android at a fairly good speed. The best part is that you don't have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can provide power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don't worry about your phone's mysterious drop and breakage on the cold hard floor. I would take this duo before he leaves!

Okay, I don't know when we decided that literally everything we owned needed cameras, microphones, and displays, but if an alarm clock is on your list of smart updates, maybe you should get an Amazon Echo Spot with Alexa. Their only $ 70 brand new in the box at Woot today, and you can choose between black and white. It still costs $ 130 almost everywhere, and you know how fast these deals are going, so don't delay.

P.S: You also can save $ 110 when you buy two on Amazon using the code ECHOSPOT2PK.

Working from home is not always an easy fit. That's especially true if you suddenly find yourself having to keep an eye on your kids as you feign attention at your third Zoom meeting of the day. It is not a substitute for good parenting, and you should still be diligent, but this Eufy Baby Monitor You can make it a little easier to let your little one rest while your call ends, and right now it drops to $ 80 on Amazon.

Do you need more memory? Well you're in luck because for a cheap price $ 9, you can have in your hands a 32GB microSD card. The card itself is shockproof, temperature proof, X-ray proof, as well as waterproof. It can make your smartphone or tablet go faster as it won't run out of memory, and with the added adapter, you can easily transfer documents to your computer. Grab it before it goes away.

Whether you're working with a broken charging port or inserting your USB cable, it's too much exercise all day, a wireless charger can come in handy and convenient. Just drop your smartphone, AirPods and any other Qi-enabled device and let RAVPower's 10 watt pad return the juice to that squeezed battery, which is generally $ 28, but now only costs $ 10 when you use the coupon code OMNVGZIE have problems.

My phone is very big and bulky. Great for most things, like playing games or taking the amazing 1,000th photo of my cat, but it's not that great if I go for a walk and have to take it out of my pocket to check a notification. But that's where a good smart watch sale can help you (and me), and now you can get the fifth generation of Fossil smart watches for $ 200.

This charming smart watch will give you all the normal functions of the smart watch, like a notification checker and … telling you the time, but the Fossil smart watch also has some additional bells and whistles. The watch also provides a heart rate monitor and the ability to use Google Assistant and Google Pay to make life easier in general. Trust me, Google Pay can save your life if you lose your wallet.

This smartwatch may not be as intense as some others on the market, but it will get the job done and, more importantly, it will do it for just $ 200 right now. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

If you have tons of electronic devices that you need to plug in, look no further than Anker PowerPort strip. For a decent $ 40, which is $ 10 off the original list price, you can plug six devices into AC outlets, as well as two traditional USB ports and one USB-C port. Not to mention that all the devices you connect will be protected against all surges that may occur! Take this before he leaves!

We've all spent an … excessive amount of time indoors. Why not enjoy a better Netflix experience and video games? Best Buy has a very large and stylish TV for sale for $ 850, and you should definitely consider grabbing it.

This LG smart TV is sixty-five inches, so you know you can see everything about this baby. The television has a resolution of 2160p and four (!) HDMI ports. As someone who only has 2 HDMI ports, that sounds amazing. The Nano 8 can also be connected to Google Assistant so you can use it to turn the TV on and off, or change channels without the remote control.

There are all kinds of other features in Best Buy store pageSo be sure to check it out! And remember: you deserve beautiful things.

If you have learned anything about me, dear readers, it is that I have no room for shit. My room is small, my desk is small, and I have to throw headphones and controllers on the wall like I'm some kind of nerd (well, I'm a nerd, but that's not the point). Finding a place where my power strips and surge protectors where my cat won't hit them is also a challenge, but that's where this funky looking surge protector comes in.

This 4-plug, 4-USB power strip can be attached to the side of your desk with its shape and clip inside, meaning you can plug in all of your computer stuff and some chargers, and then remove the bulky cable from the road. It is much better than my solution to at least tape my power strip to the back of the desk.

Office Depot is selling this nifty little guy, and you can get it for just $ 20. No code needed!

Having a spare battery on hand is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you're on the go with your phone. With a 20,000 mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential It has enough power to charge up to five charges on your device, depending on the phone you are using. Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery for just $ 34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantining can mean you'll get out less, but with a $ 16 savings, it's hard to pass up.

If you've listened to a podcast in the past year, you know Brooklinen Being a ubiquitous sponsor with rave reviews on that. And, geez, if it's good enough for Dax Shepard, it's good enough for me. From not until May 6, enjoy 20% discount on anything on the site with the code BDAY. This is good business if you want to fix your room. the classic core bedding set It is their best seller and a great introduction to the company. If you love affordable quality and comfort in your bedding, Brooklinen is for you.

But it's not just about blankets, pillows, and sheets. Brooklinen also has a line of comfortable loungewear and it even has home decor, who did not know. Basically, whatever your home may require, they have it. There seems to be free shipping on all orders, but I can't find anything specified, so it might just be for the birthday offer. Either way, great options, great prices.

Now is the crucial time when, if you want to send flowers for Mother's Day, you need to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems However, it still has a wealth of beautiful bouquets, plants and gifts. They are giving Kinja readers a 15% discount and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping just makes me think this is exactly how I send a botanical package to my mother.

There are no stipulations on these savings, making it site-wide. Much adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you have a real Earth Mom with a sense of humor, this prehistoric planter It's for her Tons of options right now, but move fast before the spaces fill up.

No matter what you choose, you will definitely make your mother's day very special.

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not good at giving away. I would buy this $ 13 bag of 400 Hershey’s Kisses chocolates and give everything to my mother in an instant. Every time I fall into depression after she turns me down for not thinking about her Mother's Day gift, I can eat them all and work out in the gym every time they reopen. Always plan ahead, folks.

I know that many of you have been quarantined. I've seen the tweets and Instagram stories of various breads and cakes. Well, make the process ten times easier with a multi-unit measuring cup. It's just $ 10 And it can measure dry and wet ingredients easily and it is also dishwasher safe. Just be sure to send me some cupcakes when you're done.

Let's face it: your puppies are tired of you being at home and not spending time with them. At first, they thought you were going to stay in your apartment just to join them, but they realized that staying home didn't correlate with more walks or games. They are tired of your shit. Excuse me treating them with a Chuck it! toy ball! It's just $ 8and your dogs will love it. It's made of strong, durable rubber – and BOOT! I don't know them, but I know my dogs would go crazy if I brought this home. Grab for your dog! They deserve it.

Do you need a battery that can start your car as easily as your phone? Collect the Gooloo 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $ 84 at Amazon using promo code 3N9NLMI7.

While most people need a portable charger, you can store it in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery also has enough power to start your car if the need arises. With two USB-A charging ports and one USB-C charging port, you can keep all your gear charged on your road trips without having to worry about your car battery.

Handyman or not, everyone should make sure they have a solid toolkit in their home. It wouldn't be right to fix a major problem with a simple wrench and not have one! The DeWALT 204-Piece Set will give you all the plugs and wrenches you'll need to take care of most chores around the house, and it can be yours for a low price, under $ 150.

Of course, this is not the ONLY thing you need in your home to get ready for anything, but it is a good start.

If you've been bored with drinking the same drink on Zoom's weekly Happy Hour call, then maybe it's time to start changing things and trying new cocktails. Once you have reviewed some pages of a good cocktail bookYou'll want a reliable cocktail strainer to finish off your drinks. East of OXO It now only costs $ 10, and it has a comfortable handle that will make your pouring a little easier after a long day.

There is nothing worse on a road trip than your phone's battery is running low. If you don't have a fancy car with built-in USB ports, you might have trouble when the phone starts signaling you that the battery is low. the Qidoe car charger We can make sure you don't have this problem again, with two USB ports and one USB Type-C port. It also has additional built-in lighter slots, in case you're using the lighter to power something else. It's a pretty good deal at $ 14 on Amazon, so grab it while it lasts!

My roommates and I don't like paying too much for utilities, so we keep the house at 76 degrees, as recommended by our electric company. Everything is fine and fine during the day, but I find myself burning when I go to bed. My little fan doesn't help much, so I need a more direct method to cool down. That's where the ChiliPAD comes in.

The ChiliPAD sleep system comes with a mattress pad that cools you down, as well as an extremely stylish "thermal regulation control unit". You can get the ChiliPAD and cool your bed for $ 150 off when you use the code sleep asleep in box. That brings a one-person ChiliPAD for a queen bed up to $ 350! Now go and sleep well, for me.

Until the end of May, Babeland is offering $ 20 off any $ 99 purchase. This is $ 20 off the entire order, so it doesn't have to be a single item. Since we cannot reach out and touch someone, we could also touch ourselves. And I consider that personal care aids are essential elements. the Magic wand It is still basically the gold standard and is a good choice if you are in the vibration market.

Or mix it up and venture into lingerie and BDSM gear. I highly recommend cleaner and batteries if you are buying a toy. And why not stock up on condoms for when can we socially … partner again? Is that the opposite of distancing?

Babeland is a great site with amazing products for all your sexy moments, especially if you are a solo flyer. And free shipping on orders over $ 69.

P.S. I can't beat how cute Holmes designed this Wednesday Le Wand is.

We may be stuck for the most part right now, but that's one more reason to clean out your closet and feel like a person again. Believe me, every morning I get up at the same time as in January, make a coffee and put on my casual work outfit. You can do the same, and even try new looks, with up to 60% discount on Huckberry spring outerwear.

Among our readers' favorite brands, Huckberry highlights Mendo's flannels, Moto leather jackets, Flint and Tinder 10-year-old hoodies, and more. Browse the selection yourself and take something home. By September, who knows, maybe we'll be out enough to recycle these looks for fall. And if nothing in the catalog of spring outerwear is to your liking, here is something to take advantage of: our regularly updated Huckberry deals page guiding you through the best sales of each week.

From now until May 11, Levi has reduced its prices in everything warehouse items. This is up to 70% off on all your clearance fads. If you need a few jeans, they have you covered. Styles for men, women and children. T-shirts cost as little as $ 6 and jeans as low as $ 20.

The only caveat is that you must sign up for their mailing list to gain access. But you will get 20% discount on your next non-sale purchase and you won't pay shipping. Look into the regular sale section Also, great deals there too. You'll still enjoy free shipping with this warehouse order.

I am very confident in Ole Henriksen products because nourishing skincare is one of the main tenants of the company, which is not difficult when its founder is a professional in that space. The new Glow From Home Collection it aligns with that philosophy. From now until May 5, get 30% off your Vitamin C duo from this collection.

Usually $ 77, Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer are meant to lighten and tighten. The eye cream acts as a color corrector and firms the entire eye area so you get that radiant glow on all your Zoom calls. And the primer gives you an effortless wet glow for your next virtual happy hour. It also extends the lifespan of makeup you can add to this routine, which is a true victory on its own.

Take advantage of this offer while you can for $ 53, as this is a limited time offer and is while supplies last. But you will get free shipping on this and some free samples.

If you are still struggling with what to give Mom for her special day (pssst, you only have a week and you have some changes left) Macy & # 39; s is having a big sale just in time. Today is only 50% – 70% off all fine jewelry with the code FOR YOU.

This includes diamonds, pearls, and watches. Ok, you don't have to break the bank to impress mom, but there are some extremely affordable options. Like a pair of $ 500 beautiful pearl earrings for $ 150These golds are not very elegant and a bit original. Functional beauty is also a solid choice. This Bulova stainless steel The watch is now 50% at $ 198. Or how about a diamond necklace for under $ 200? This Swaroski one from Arabella will have mom shining in no time.

There are many wonderful pieces to choose from, even if you are on a budget. It really is about thinking and we are sure your mother will love whatever you choose. Free shipping on any order over $ 25.

Bored, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you snuggle up with a partner? Ella Paradis is offering a totally pleasant treatment where you get two amazing vibrators, bathtubs and lace cuffs so you can have the orgasms of your life (together or separately) for only $ 49! Yep. Usually these vibes and their accessories would cost you around $ 146, but you will basically get more than half off! Sure it sounds satisfying to me, take this deal before it's over!

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 04/24/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 04/27/2020.

Mother's Day will come before you know it! Mainly because every day they seem to meet and I'm sure most of us don't know what they mean anymore. I have missed birthdays and anniversaries during quarantine because it is very difficult to follow up without really structured days. But I won't let that happen for Mother's Day. Looking today Nordstrom shelf It has one of its biggest discounts (40% -60% discount) on all handbags, bags, clutches and backpacks.

There are a lot of options in this sale. Functional backpacks for sports moms, tons of Marc Jacobs for trendy moms and cute claws for classy moms. Nordstrom Rack is also 30% off site-wide with free shipping on any purchase over $ 100. There will also be an expedited shipping option in case you need a little more time to make a decision, but it may come there for Mother's Day. Either way, there are many beautiful options for our wonderful moms, whether we are with them or not.

Even though we spend most of our days indoors, it's still nice to dress up and feel classy once in a while. Also, it wouldn't hurt to have some new tweaks for when we can venture out into the world again. Right now, Kinja readers can get three custom made shirts from Indochino for only $ 129, using the promo code Kinja in box. You won't be able to grab any fancy fabric, but you're still saving up to $ 100 by buying them together.

After more than six weeks of quarantine, it can be easy to find yourself in a culinary routine. Ingredients may be scarce these days, but a new kitchen tool can come in handy to try new techniques and open the door to new recipes. Right now Calphalon stainless steel tray It's dropped from $ 90 to $ 72, making it a good deal for anyone who wants to try a good stir fry or just add another tool to their cooking arsenal.

Being trapped inside has left many of us eager to try new recipes, and for many people that means making bread. However, the longer we've been locked inside, the harder it is to find things like a sourdough starter. Even if you can't make sourdough bread right now, you can bake a tasty delicacy, like cornbread, quite easily. With this Lodge CornbreadNow reduced to just $ 22, you can simplify the process by having the bread already baked in small triangles ready for the whole family.

My calves are in a constant state of oppression. Stretch them the wrong way, and I'll be limping the rest of the day with a nasty Charlie horse. I have searched Amazon calf massagers several times, but they are all very expensive. But now is the time to save big with Naipo foot and calf massager! You can use this huge machine for just $ 175 (more than $ 100 discount) if you use the code 40XOWMC4 in box. If it looks like the shoulder massager I bought you, it's worth every penny.

You may have seen our gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites' dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we're discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite places, and keep your face covered, while giving back to a benevolent cause.

If you want to show your appreciation for KotakuExcellent coverage of games or Up News InfoMeticulous (and sometimes funny) reports on topics important to women, now is the chance to do it for just $ 19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be worn as a headband, bandana, bracelet, neck warmer and more.

Here is a complete rundown of our brand name face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Diamond announced a few days ago that comic book distribution will resume on May 20 and they have already started receiving orders from DC. ComiXology offers a Free 60-day trial at your unlimited service in the meantime. But honestly, this is great business even if Diamond does their business together. It's no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened stores worldwide. If you are able to support your local store at next month's check-in to see how they're doing too.

ComiXology offers a great opportunity to get stuck, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Wonderful and the Archie series loaded on my iPad for easy readability, but you can also see all of these titles on your computer. As an unlimited member, you will also have access to exclusive offers and sales that each publisher has throughout the year.

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it's only $ 5.99 after that.

If there is a constant in life, it is that there is an ongoing Kindle Store sale. This weekend, you can save on some reader favorites And add to your growing portfolio of books, all for less than $ 5 per book.

However, there is something that strikes me about this sale. Favorite readers cover a variety of genres, of course, but there are … plenty of self-help books. The first book on this list is Little habits: the little changes that change everything, and reviewing the eight pages of the sale reveals more self-help books like Mistakes were made (but not by me) and The deepest well: curing the long-term effects of childhood adversity. In short, everyone needs help, and these books have one of the many answers available. Which is great! It is not that therapy is affordable for everyone.

Oh there's also some books on mathematics or something.

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of ​​a good time is cracking cryptic codecs, because sometimes that's exactly what it feels like with Google Translate, learning a new language. it could be something you're go back inside. Rosetta Stone licenses have huge discounts today for anyone up to the challenge, including a lifetime license for $ 200 (instead of $ 300). You can also put in $ 96 for 12 months of unlimited access and $ 144 for two years. (But let's face it: it will probably take over two years.)

You have full access to learn more than 24 of the world's most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least a basic understanding of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you had to postpone.

If you like combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you don't like combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven't been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died too young, so if you're feeling a little nostalgic and want to relive his glory days kicking holes in human chests, look this great collection of Bruce Lee's greatest hits on Blu-Ray, which normally costs $ 125, but has dropped to $ 92 on Amazon.

You'll get five remastered movies in the package:

The big boss

Fist of Fury

The way of the dragon

Enter the dragon

Death game

It is a starter package as solid as the one you will find.

So you are stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you handle that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym, well maybe not. Try taking a walk in the park … surrounded by hundreds of people who had the same idea. On second thought, how are you a discount on the sound of Speks? For a limited time, you can get Speks in any color or size for 25% less using the promo code YOU GOT IT. If that sounds like it could help you move into an uncertain future, start crushing, destroying, and building today for a fraction of the price, the rest is in our hands!

The Nintendo Switch quarantine search continues. Anyone who has tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for himself or his loved ones, lately knows what is apparently an impossible undertaking. Either you find one and it runs out or you can't find one at all. For now you can take one on amazon in gray, Yellowor Turquoise on your $ 200 MSRP. Combine it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the full experience

Get it before someone else secures the last one for them. And once you've set the hours, tap our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own version of the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified task simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 04/28/2020.

Do you need a new headset? Take a look at the official Xbox One stereo headsets, which won't blow your mind compared to more serious gaming cans, but it's considerably better than many options on the $ 35 B&H Photo price is selling. Considering that the next chat adapter costs $ 40 on its own, this is a very rare robbery

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the round table for three hours, somehow land on Boardwalk and Park Place whenever their properties seem to be located on desolate wastelands that no one visits? Well, it's great every now and then, but if you don't have much free time, Monopoly Speed ​​could be, well, more speed of yours. Today you have a 25% discount on Amazon. Games are said to last only about 10 minutes, and this is why:

Everyone rolls and buys at the same time so players don't have to wait their turn. During 4 rounds, players compete against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each stage of buying and trading, and there is no interruption between stages. There are even 2 Go slots, and players can get out of jail for free every time.

If that sounds like fun, head over to the free parking lot and grab this deal.

For all of you players, I have a gift for you: a grip joy-con to make your Nintendo Switch even better. Not to mention it's just $ 10! You can easily slide your cons for joy and play Animal Crossing or Mario Cart right away. The joy-con grip is also shockproof! I'd take this before it's gone!

If, like most of us in blocking, you have been playing more video games, you are not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help you. With a PlayStation Plus membershipYou get great discounts, free downloads and free shipping on accessories / consoles. You also get 100 GB of storage online.

But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you're socially estranged doesn't mean you can't kill him on the court alongside NBA 2K in a "play together" session.

Normalmente, la membresía de este año es de $ 59, pero puede disfrutar de un descuento del 43% y obtener un código digital para acceder a solo $ 34.

Esta historia fue publicada originalmente por Sheilah Villari y actualizada por Gabe Carey con nueva información el 28/04/2020.

From now until May 8, you can use promotional code MOTHER para ahorrar un 25% en cualquier cosa en 1MORE, una nueva marca de audio que fabrica auriculares y parlantes de alta calidad con controladores de alta calidad a precios notablemente justos. With the discount, you can save $ 50 in the company True wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, earphones with triple earphones, wave Spearhead VRX gaming headset. Do you need to fill an entire room? This hockey puck from a Bluetooth speaker tiene un descuento de $ 25. Tú también puedes take $ 43 off 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones, que incluyen un controlador de graves pesados ​​y tres mini tweeters en cada botón para cubrir todo el escenario sonoro.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( Xbox One , Change ) | $ 50 | Amazon Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Si de alguna manera has desarrollado una inmunidad para combatir la fatiga Guerreros juegos y también eres un discípulo de Strawhat, entonces ya sabes sobre One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, que cayó hace solo un mes en todas las plataformas principales, pero hoy, puedes encontrarlo por $ 10 en Amazon para Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Juega solo o salta en línea y lucha contra tus amigos en PVP. Escuché que es una excelente manera de entrar en One Piece en lugar de comprometerse con casi 1,000 episodios en el anime en el que se basa, así que si eso también te parece una tortura, no dudes en probar el juego.

Este artículo es para el diagrama de Venn de Fantasía Final amante y coleccionista de vinilo hardcore. El empaque y el diseño de estos sets de vinilo de Square Enix a lo largo de los años han sido magníficos, este se ajusta a eso. This Set de vinilo de 2 LP es una edición limitada y parece no estar disponible para su compra inmediata en el sitio de la empresa.

Si saltaste al Final Fantasy VII Remake en marzo, esto será demasiado familiar ya que el set cubre pistas seleccionadas de eso, así como lo más destacado del juego original. Si tienes ganas de tocar la música de Midgar, este es para ti.

Al leer las reseñas, parece que este es un regalo solo para los leales de la franquicia, así que téngalo en cuenta. De cualquier manera, sigue siendo una hermosa obra de arte y Amazon Prime se la tendrá en solo unos días. Actualmente cuesta $ 55 y se envía gratis con Prime. Una fantasía de vinilo se podría decir. Lo siento no lo siento

Como un personaje principal de Reinhardt que se basa en el instinto astuto y la energía esponjosa para acumular eliminaciones, siempre muero un poco por dentro cuando nuevo (lee: fookin 'overpowered) Personajes de Overwatch como Echo salga. Simplemente hacen que mi chico se vea como un matorral completo. Puedes vencerlos o unirte a ellos, y para tener una mejor oportunidad de éxito en cualquiera de tus esfuerzos, deberías jugar en algo más que Joy-Cons. Es por eso este controlador inalámbrico PowerA para Nintendo Switch es perfecto con su skin Overwatch. Reaper está al frente y al centro aquí, lo que puede no ser ideal si tienes el mismo trastorno de estrés postraumático que tengo al escuchar su último estallido, pero HEY: el controlador solo cuesta $ 37, así que tendremos que lidiar con eso.

Team Ninja parece haber lanzado otro golpe en Nioh 2, el juego de rol de acción similar a las almas que solo conoce a PS4 como su hogar. Si ha agotado su cartera de pedidos y está buscando algo nuevo para jugar, puedes elegir la edición especial en Amazon ahora mismo por $ 11 de descuento, o un total final de $ 69.

La edición especial viene con algunas sutilezas adicionales por los pocos dólares adicionales que requieren, incluida una caja de acero, un libro de arte y el pase de temporada que presumiblemente lo pondrá en línea para todos los DLC que se lanzarán en el futuro.

Así es como comienza Heather Alexandra en Kotaku en su larga mirada evaluativa a Nioh 2:

the Almas oscuras La fórmula es probada y verdadera. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Sold? To buy.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of Los Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Ahora mismo. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.

Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

If you’re among those who are able to stay indoors right now, your phone’s probably lasting a bit longer per charge. But, if you still have to venture outdoors for work, or you’d like a little less phone-anxiety accompanying you on your daily walks, a portable battery can go a long way in making sure you’re never without a way to get in touch. Right now, RAVPower’s 16750mAh power bank is down to $18 when you use the code KINJAN99.

If you’re getting tired of the same ol’ cup of coffee, or just need a new source of relaxation in these weird, stressful times, a good cup of tea can help. If you’re tight on cash or just want to give this method a try before really committing, this Vava electric kettle is down to $33 right now for Kinja readers when you use the promo code KINJAEB5.