Nikki Bella reveals how her breakup with John Cena still haunts her

Total fine Fans will remember that Nikki and John broke off their engagement in April 2018. However, she explained to Hannah Ann that she is still dealing with the consequences to this day.

"I always go to Brie constantly, like, 'Am I ever going to get away from this?' Artem (ChigvintsevNikki's current fiancé) will take care of things, and I even know that my ex-fiancé will still take care of things, "said Nikki." And it's difficult ".

She continued, "Has it been what? Almost three years? Two and a half years? And we still have it. I feel like I'm going to have this triangle for the rest of my life. And so I try to have this shell that will. It fights everything. Because it used to be really bad for a long time. "

Fortunately, Nikki has come a long way, something that has become clear in the new season of Total fine. On the podcast, she and Brie discussed last week's episode, which featured their confrontation with their mother, Kathy Colace, on whether or not to include Artem in a family portrait they planned to take.

Although the matter was settled and Kathy and Artem even joined the podcast to clear the air, the conversation included another mention of John as he is in a series of family photos.

"I just want to say this. I had to take off my wedding photo, and it's the only photo I have with Bryanside of the family and my side of the family, all together in one. (It) had to go to a storage box, "said Brie." Thanks, Nicole. "

Nikki's response, however, showed the progress she has made.

"Okay, but I told Brie, and Artem feels the same … as if they were memories," he said. "I won't let my Nana take certain photos of John because they are memories. And he is an amazing man. Just keep him on the wall. I don't care. Artem doesn't care. I'm not here to erase memories."

