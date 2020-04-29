Nicole Kidman reveals the moment she fell in love with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for almost 14 years, and the Oscar winner still remembers the time she fell in love with the country singer. The Australian actress recently spoke about her relationship with Urban in a new interview, admitting that there was an early moment when "she was lost."

Talking with WSJ MagazineKidman describes Urban as "soft,quot; and says he is "practically the other side of neurotics." The couple met by chance in 2005 at an industry event, and she made an appointment with the New Zealand native.

That first date included a ride on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and they ended up in Woodstock, New York, for a picnic in the woods. That was it, that's all it took for Kidman to fall in love with Urban. Recalling the moment, Kidman said, "I was lost, I mean, come on."

the Bomb star now shares two daughters with Urban, Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9, and says it's important to balance her life as a wife and mother with her film career.

Kidman says he will be making movies or choosing projects to be filmed on the East Coast when his children are not in school to make sure he has a lot of family time. Another option for Kidman is to take a supporting role in a movie so that his filming schedule isn't as demanding as it would be for a leading role.

"We have an elaborate system to keep the family together," she says. "When Keith is not on tour, it's a lot easier. He will be touring next year, and then I won't be working as hard. He will literally get lopsided and we will change him."

Kidman says she and Urban don't have all the answers, but all they know is that their professional decisions and the other choices they make will not jeopardize their relationship or family.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

the Moulin Rouge Star says her taste for film projects "is really out there," and the role she chooses is pointless because she is a "random maverick." Nicole Kidman says she has no trouble going to the registry and states that she has no idea what she is doing.

Ad

Nicole Kidman's full interview with WSJ Magazine It is part of their May issue, which comes out on May 2.



Post views:

0 0