Nicki Minaj Kenneth's husband & # 39; Zoo & # 39; Petty wants trial to continue despite COVID-19

Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, wants his next trial to continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BOSSIP, attorneys for the United States Attorney's Office filed documents on April 27, asking the judge to delay Petty's criminal trial, which was due to begin on April 28.

They are unsure how they could ensure that jurors adhere to social distancing laws. Usually, jurors spend their time close by and sometimes locked in a room together.

The media reports that the delay would be six weeks, but that Petty wants to move forward and is not in favor of putting things on hold.

Petty will be on trial facing a felony for not registering as a sex offender. He allegedly lived in Los Angeles for six months without registering his status, which is a requirement under the terms of his attempted rape conviction in the 1990s.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.