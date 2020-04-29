Nickelodeon's EVP Sharon Cohen Field Trips, Outings and Live Events Divisions Impacted on ViacomCBS Layoffs – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE:: A huge wave of post-Viacom-CBS merger layoffs began today. ViacomCBS is not commenting beyond the note sent this morning by CEO Bob Bakish , but according to sources, the layoffs are said to be across the organization.

As Up News Info reported earlier this afternoon, the Entertainment and Youth division has been hit hard, with Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises, among a number of executives affected while the group is in the process of integrating.

On Nickelodeon, I listen to Sharon Cohen, EVP, The Nick Experience, and a Viacom veteran of more than 20 years, is leaving, along with her group whose focus had been to expand the Nickelodeon brand and its franchises beyond their linear and digital platforms through the real world. experiences.

In the era of coronavirus and social estrangement, such activities based on in-person social interaction have been suspended for the foreseeable future. Some of the initiatives Cohen and his team led included Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, PAW Patrol Live's global tours; and Nickelodeon SlimeFest, Nick's multi-day music festival in the United States.

Related to that, I heard that Nick's live events department executives have also been affected. A ViacomCBS representative had no comment.

In his email to staff this morning, Bakish spoke about the company's continued efforts "to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as possible, and follow up on our committed synergy goals after the merger."

"Throughout this transformation, we want to be as supportive of our employees as possible, particularly given the circumstances we find ourselves in," he added. “Some of us are saying goodbye to incredible team members and friends, people who have made lasting contributions to the success of our company and have enriched our culture. I want to assure you that we are focused on facilitating your transitions right now, while supporting the needs of all of our employees and their families. "