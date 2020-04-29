Nick Cordero stays on the respirator after blood pressure drops after fever

WENN

According to his wife, the actor from & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; he had to remove his respirator, but the doctors decided to delay it after developing a fever.

Up News Info –

Comatose Broadway Actor Nick Cordero is to stay on a ventilator after developing a new fever on Monday morning, April 27, 2020.

Doctors were hoping to get the Tony-winning star out of the respiratory system this week, but the wife of the 41-year-old man Amanda Kloots He turned to his Instagram Stories to explain that the move has been delayed.

Nick developed a fever Monday morning, which "caused his blood pressure to drop a little," he said, adding: "He went back to taking some blood pressure medication, which he wasn't in, and they're trying to make really sure that this fever is really not going anywhere, go offline. "

Amanda said medical workers are "doing a couple of tests to try to find out the source of this fever."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"They have it under control," he added. "They are working on it and taking good care of it, but they will put the extraction of the fan aside until they have it under control."

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital since last month, when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

It tested negative for Covid-19 at the time, but as his condition worsened, it was discovered that Cordero had actually contracted the virus, and ended up amputating his right leg last weekend, April 18, 2020, after experiencing blood flow problems.

She has since had a temporary pacemaker placed due to an irregular heartbeat, but Amanda has assured fans that she is "recovering well" amid the health scare.