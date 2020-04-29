Nick Cordero enters & # 39; septic shock & # 39; due to a lung infection in the midst of recovery from the coronavirus

WENN

The Tony Award-winning Broadway actor has another health scare after contracting a lung infection and going into "septic shock" while recovering from Covid-19.

Nick Cordero She is having a hard time recovering from her battle with the coronavirus after a series of new health scares "came out of nowhere."

Doctors were hoping to pull Tony's comatose winning star out of the respiratory system this week, but the wife of the 41-year-old man Amanda Kloots He told fans on Monday April 27, 2020 that he had been delayed after he developed a fever.

Taking her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, she provided another health update, explaining that she had had "a bit of a difficult day yesterday" on the road to recovery.



, p> "Nick ended up having an infection in the lungs that entered his blood, so he suffered a little septic shock," Kloots explained. "So they came in and completely cleaned his lungs, which was great, and they gave him some blood pressure medications to help his blood pressure go back up."

She continued. "These kinds of things came out of nowhere, after two days of really big progress, but he's felt better again. He's resting and the antibiotics are hopefully working."

"I heard he will take these antibiotics for seven days, and we just wait and see. He's throwing us some loops, that's for sure, but I'm happy that he's feeling well now, stable, and the fever is under control."

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital since last month, when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.

It tested negative for Covid-19 at the time, but as his condition worsened, it was discovered that Cordero had actually contracted the virus, and ended up amputating his right leg last weekend, April 18, 2020, after experiencing blood flow problems.

He has since had a temporary pacemaker placed due to an irregular heartbeat, but previously he was said to be "recovering well" in the midst of a health scare.