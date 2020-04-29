NHL Eyes Allow players to return to "small group activities" in 2-4 weeks – Maybe – Up News Info

It's been seven long weeks since the NHL chilled its regular season amid the coronavirus outbreak, and now it's looking to get back into action. The league said today that if "conditions continue to trend favorably," players could return to their teams "in mid or later May."

The Return to Play Committee, comprised of league officials and the NHL Players Association, met today to discuss next steps to resume the 2019-20 season. The verdict? There is nothing concrete, but there is some hope.

"Despite numerous reports and speculation in recent days, the NHL and NHLPA have not made any decisions or set a timeline for possible return-to-game scenarios," the league said as part of a statement today. (Read it in its entirety below).

But hockey seems to be on the horizon. The NHL said it is "looking toward Phase 2 of the transition period," which will be enacted when the recommended Phase 1 period of self-quarantine for players and staff ends.

"The precise date of transition to Phase 2, during which players could return to small group activities at the NHL Club training facility, remains to be determined," the league said. "However, as long as conditions continue to trend favorably, and, subject to possible competitive concerns among unevenly situated markets, we believe we can move to Phase 2 sometime in the middle or later in May."

It is unclear exactly when it would result in the actual crash of the disks, but there appears to be a goal light at the end of the tunnel.

The NHL noted that its Return to Play Committee will continue to meet quarterly.

Here is the full league statement:

Despite numerous reports and speculation in the past few days, the NHL and NHLPA have made no decision or set a timeline for possible return-to-game scenarios.

Given recent developments in some local NHL Club communities, we are now looking toward Phase 2 of the transition period that would follow the Phase 1 "Quarantine" period currently recommended by hockey players and staff.

The precise date of transition to Phase 2, during which players can return to small group activities at the NHL Club training facilities, remains to be determined. However, as long as conditions continue to trend favorably, and, subject to possible competitive concerns among unevenly located markets, we believe that we may move to Phase 2 sometime in mid or later May. Specific guidelines governing the activity of the hockey player and staff would be provided at that time. In the meantime, we expect hockey players and staff to continue to meet the recommended guidelines established when the season stopped on March 12.

The Return to Play Committee will continue to meet regularly.