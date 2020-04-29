NFL and Amazon extend soccer offer on Thursday nights – Up News Info

The NFL and Amazon have signed a multi-year extension to their deal, which provides for the digital giant to broadcast 11 games throughout the season.

Signed for the first time in 2017 and extended in 2018, the agreement foresees that Amazon will show the games in digital format through Prime Video and Twitch, with Fox retaining the transmission (more in Spanish on Fox Deportes) and the management cable of the NFL network.

Amazon will broadcast the matches in more than 200 countries. Users can choose between the Fox broadcast or the Fox Deportes broadcast in Spanish, and multiple alternative audio options. Prime has 150 million paid members worldwide (memberships are not Prime Video specific, everyone who signs up to receive the installment also has access).

Additionally, the new agreement provides for the broadcaster to add a regular season Saturday game, which will take place in the second half of the league calendar. That game will also be available on broadcast television in the local markets of participating teams, the league said.

Of course, all of this assumes that the season can take place as normal. Sports are currently closed globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while there is a widespread collective desire to begin to return to normal life, most world leaders are preaching a gradual lifting of restrictions to avoid a second wave. of the virus. Large-scale sports matches are likely to be some of the last events to resume. Another of the world's top sports competitions, the English Premier League, is considering a fan-free return to the stadiums, and there have been reports that the NBA could also employ a similar model.

Sports fans clearly crave the content. The NFL draft, which took place last week, set record audience figures, despite being broadcast from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement. A peak of 19.6 million viewers saw Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the top pick.

"As our relationship expanded, Amazon became a trusted and valuable partner to the NFL," said Brian Rolapp, NFL Director of Media and Business. "Extending this partnership around Thursday Night Football continues our critical mission to deliver NFL games to as many fans as possible, both in the United States and around the world."

"We are delighted to renew our Thursday Night Football agreement with the NFL, and we are excited to expand our relationship to include exclusive global broadcast rights for an additional regular season game in 2020," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video. on Amazon. "We know that Prime members and the Twitch community around the world love the NFL, and we remain committed to providing them with the best and most customizable streaming experience possible, with a wide selection of premium content available at their fingertips."

At all its points of sale, Thursday Night Football delivered an average audience of 15.4 million viewers in 2019, 4% more than in the previous season.