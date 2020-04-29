Newport Beach city leaders vote to keep beaches open amid the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – The Newport Beach City Council voted five or two Tuesdays to reject a proposed ordinance that would close the city's beaches for the next three weekends.

The council voted on an emergency ordinance, which means that a majority vote was needed to close the beaches.

"The reports … are that people are distancing themselves socially," Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon said Tuesday.

"I have heard from many people, most of whom support keeping the beaches open," Muldoon said. “They think that most people are responsible. Most of them are families and those who practice social distancing. "

Over the weekend, 50,000 people hit the sand, and images of crowded beaches caused Governor Newsom to criticize people for not staying home.

"Our kids don't have school, they don't have sports, they need an outing and the beach can be a perfect place for it," said Nicole Monteilh Brown, a Newport Beach resident.

Other residents are not so supportive that the beaches are open.

"I think it was out of control," said resident Katherine Weeda. "There were too many people, they were all on top of each other."

Another resident, Tamara Ponce, said: "People need to be outside, we need vitamin D. That is part of having a healthy immune system."

Huntington Beach is waiting to see what Newport Beach votes before deciding whether to close its own beaches.

Crowds of sun worshipers came to Surf City last Saturday and Sunday.

If Huntington Beach is the only open beach, that could pose major traffic problems.

"Our residents already have problems with tight parking, so we have to think about that," said Angie Bennett of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"Although we have large areas of sand on our beaches, the number of people entering causes problems for our city," he said.

Muldoon applauds the efforts of people in Orange County.

"I think the message we need to get across is don't be afraid, we are ahead of the curve, the curve is falling, fear is of no benefit to anyone." This is a time of hope, this is a time when we are planning to open up. Stay calm and calm and we're going to get through it, "he said.

Due to social distancing, only Muldoon was in the chambers along with police officers and staff members, while other council members virtually joined the meeting. Community members also spoke virtually to support and oppose the ordinance.

3 p.m. The meeting lasted several hours before an official vote was held.