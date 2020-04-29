New York State Attorney General Joins Growing Chorus Requesting Reimbursement of Sports TV Fee for COVID-19 Closure – Up News Info

The New York State Attorney General is adding her voice to a growing chorus of critics demanding reimbursement from pay TV operators of high sports programming fees during the COVID-19 sports wait time.

It is "extremely unfair that cable and satellite television providers continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing," said New York Attorney General Letitia James. "These companies must immediately step up and come up with plans to cut charges and provide much-needed financial aid." He added that he has written letters explaining this lawsuit to a variety of pay television providers with New York clients.

In recent days, restless fans have realized that they continue to pay premiums for sports despite games not being played in much of the world since mid-March due to the pandemic. There's no clear end in sight for the sporting shutdown, though it looks like some major events could resume in June, and Major League Baseball and NBA teams have indicated a possible comeback in the summer.

Networks like ESPN, broadcasters like CBS and NBC and regional networks like YES charge considerable fees to MVPD stemming from multi-million dollar sports license agreements. Distributors like Comcast, Charter, Dish Network, AT&T, and Verizon, in turn, pass the cost on to their customers.

James estimates that clients pay an average of $ 20 per month for sports programming, and in the past two months they have received almost everything. ESPN's live coverage of the NFL Draft and its stream of the Michael Jordan documentary series The last Dance They scored highly but cannot be considered live sports. Other networks have filled their programming days with replays of past classics.

With the economy reeling from the pandemic, major pay-TV providers have also called on programmers to offer them discounts or manufacturing products. As customer complaints have proliferated on Twitter, television providers have tried to emphasize their opinion that they are caught in the middle. "Once the NBA, NHL, and MLB announce the course of action for their seasons, including the number of games to be played, Xfinity may receive refunds or price adjustments from regional sports networks," said a response from the Comcast Xfinity support account.

Wall Street analysts have also highlighted tensions in recent days, noting that earnings calls to be organized in the coming days by Comcast, Disney, Dish, Charter and others are likely to present the problem.

Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield estimates that the majority of pay-TV clients in the United States pay between $ 40 and $ 50 a month for sports programming "that they are not actually receiving." In the past decade, Greenfield wrote in a blog post, “Sports programming costs have risen to absurd levels, damaging the price / value of the multi-channel video package and helping to speed up the cutting and shaving of the cord. … But charging exorbitant fees for sports networks without sports takes the absurd to a whole new level, especially during a global pandemic / recession. "

