New Cases Increase by Nearly 1,000 – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 56 new deaths and 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That's almost 1,000 more new infections than announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, attributed this jump to new testing in institutional settings and also to a delay in test results over the weekend.

To date, the county has identified 22,485 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,056 deaths from the virus.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have announced steps to reopen, Dr. Christina Ghaly, Director of Los Angeles County Health Services, warned that "physical distancing will be our new normal for some time. "

Dr. Ghaly said the latest model shows that, if physical distance were reduced, "hospitals would experience an increase in patient volume after a delay of approximately 2-4 weeks." She emphasized again that physical distance needed to be maintained even when restrictions were eased.

Dr. Ghaly also revealed that if physical distancing were suddenly reduced to pre-stay standards, "the situation would be dire, with … virtually the entire county infected by the summer."

PREVIOUS The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 59 new deaths and 597 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

To date, the county has identified 20,976 positive cases of COVID-19, while mortality has reached the grim 1,000 milestone.

Meanwhile, public officials began to speak cautiously about the reopening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that officials are contemplating the start of July or August for the fall school term. "We have not made any decisions," Newsom said in his daily briefing, but noted that officials "acknowledge that there has been a loss of learning."

Newsom also unveiled a "California Resilience Roadmap," which plots a four-stage reopening. According to the Roadmap, the state is currently in stage one.

The next stage will be to "gradually reopen low-risk workplaces," such as retail, manufacturing, offices, and more public spaces. These first reopens could occur in weeks. Movie theaters and sporting events (no crowds) would open in stage 3.

Governor today announced details on how CA plans to modify the Stay-At-Home order in the future. These modifications are based on science, health and data and will happen in 4 stages:

In a related move, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to establish an "economic resistance task force" to "balance science with recovery," according to supervisor Kathryn Barger.

The task force will consider assistance and incentives to boost the economy, including tax credits, infrastructure investment, and funding block grants for community development. It will also consider a permanent 501 (c) (3) fund to raise private dollars to address economic insecurity.

The four key county prerequisites for loosening the restrictions, announced Friday, include:

1. Adequate health care capacity, including personnel and testing and stock of ventilators and other critical supplies.

2. Protections for high-risk populations, including the elderly, the homeless, and people living in institutional settings.

3. Increased ability to quickly assess, isolate, and quarantine anyone with symptoms

4. The ability to maintain physical distance and control infection.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said residents shouldn't expect big changes anytime soon.

"I would warn everyone who thinks we have the end in sight … that's not the case," said Hahn, noting that there is a vaccine against COVID-19 or a therapeutic drug to treat the virus. That means residents will still have to be cautious and take protective measures, Hahn said.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest campus in the country, announced, will not reopen without widespread coronavirus testing and contact tracking for students and employees. That, according to superintendent Austin Beutner.

"We closed school facilities on March 13, so our schools did not become a Petri dish and caused the spread of the virus in the communities we serve," Beutner said Monday. The superintendent then warned against what he called "a hasty return to schools."

Beutner said the reopening of the campuses would be "a gradual process with a different school day and schedule."

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors also called for measures to strengthen protections for residents and staff in qualified nursing homes, which represent the majority of those who die from COVID-19 in L.A. County.

The Board of Supervisors motion, presented by Mark Ridley Thomas, calls for coordination with Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health to consider orders, guidelines, and requirements, including:

-Facilitate rapid tests for all staff and residents as quickly as possible

-Emission of standard protocols for qualified nursing homes to follow when they have a positive case of COVID-19

-Requires an adequate staff-to-patient ratio, as well as an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and adequate training on COVID-19

– Prohibition of retaliation against staff for working in various facilities, for advocating PPE as a condition of going to work and for refusing to go to work

– Issue of pending licenses for certified nursing assistants

-Provide staff with additional pay, including overtime, until the COVID-19 crisis ends, as well as additional paid sick leave days so they can care for themselves or their family members who may be infected.

-Payment facilities have an improved rate if they care for residents who tested positive for COVID-19

-Require qualified nursing homes to readmit patients once they are no longer ill, and maintain them when they are mildly or moderately ill, but do not require hospitalization to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also recently issued a Health Order that includes:

-Restrict access to qualified nursing homes

-Require diagnostic tests, symptom tests, and temperature controls for staff and residents.

– Visitors ban and suspension of communal meals and other activities.

-Require personnel to wear masks and PPE and to follow infection control guidelines

-Prevent staff from returning to the facilities if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or if they show symptoms.

-Offer additional shifts to your own employees and keep staff constant as much as possible.

And finally, the Board of Supervisors, in consideration of continued social distancing, voted unanimously Tuesday to mail ballots to every registered voter for the November general election.

City News Service contributed to this report.