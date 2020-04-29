New boyfriend? Kendall Jenner seen on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker

Instagram

In some photos that have been circulating online, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; is seen and the Phoenix Suns player taking a short break in the bathroom.

Is Kendall Jenner no longer with Ben simmons? The supermodel sparked the rumors after she was spotted on Tuesday, April 28 on a road trip to Sedona with another NBA player. Devin Booker in the middle of the quarantine period.

In some photos taken by TMZ, Kendall and Devin were photographed taking a short break in the bathroom before returning to their vehicle. Both were casual during the trip, since the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star opted for a white blouse combined with beige pants and a matching cap. On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns player wore a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Some witnesses told the publication that the two stars are "united" at some point during their journey, but sources have emphasized that they are just friends. "Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group, who have followed the same guidelines for social distancing and physical distancing," the source said. "Devin is a friend and part of the small group. They took a road trip to take the much-needed air."

The source added that both Kendall and Devin "made a concentrated effort to minimize interactions with other people" on their journey.

Kendall is rumored to be currently in relationships with her boyfriend from time to time, Ben Simmons. The couple started dating in May 2018 before quitting smoking four months later. Two months after the separation, they were together again in November, but they separated for the second time in May 2019.

Later, in December of that same year, Ben and Kendall were seen together in one of their games with the Philadelphia 76ers. The two fueled the rumors of reconciliation when they were caught on camera at a New Year's Eve party in Philadelphia, where they seemed to be kissing.

However, neither Kendall nor Ben have responded to the rumors.