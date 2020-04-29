Netflix Nabs "A Week Away" starring Bailee Madison and Sherri Shepherd – Up News Info

In addition to its growing list of family movies, Netflix has secured global distribution rights for A week away, the faith-based musical protagonist The good witch Dance Madison, Kevin Quinn (Babysitting adventures), Sherri Shepherd (Walk along 2) and David Koechner (Anchorman)

Based on an original idea by Alan Powell and directed by Roman White, the photo centers on Will Hawkins (Quinn), a troubled teenager who has a run-in with the law that places him at a major crossroads: going to juvenile detention or attending A Christian summer camp. At first, a fish out of water, Will opens his heart, discovers love with a usual camp (Madison) and a sense of belonging in the last place where he expected to find it.

The additional cast includes Jahbril Cook, Kat Conner Sterling, and Iain Tucker. The film, which was shot in Nashville, will feature reinvented songs from some of the greatest hits in the history of contemporary Christian music, as well as original music from the film's music producer, Adam Watts. Paul Becker and Melena Rounis choreographed the dance numbers.

Powell, who also co-wrote the script with Kali Bailey, produced the project with Steve Barnett and Gabe Vasquez. Vicky Patel served as executive producer.

Netflix has a series of upcoming YA-family-friendly titles, including Feel the rhythm starring Sofia Carson, Slumber party directed by Trish Sie, and Find Ohana from director Jude Weng.