Netflix Movies: The 30 Best Original Movies To Watch

HHaving established itself as a powerhouse of compulsive television, Netflix has more recently focused its attention on movies.

But with dozens of original Netflix movies to choose from, how do you separate the gold from the feature slag?

To help you understand the service's mind-blowing viewing options, here is a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

30. I am a mother

This ramshackle-looking science fiction thriller delivers where it features a twisted, spinning plot and several genuine surprises. In the far future, a maternal robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a young girl (Clara Rugaard) as her daughter. But when a stranger (Hilary Swank) heads to his bunker, his perfect life is broken forever.

read more

29. private life

A middle-aged Bohemian couple struggles to have a child. Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti are fun and moving. And pathos accumulates when Sadie (Kayli Carter), who dropped out of college and is in her twenties, parachutes into his life. Great shenanigans follow, although director Tamara Jenkins assures that the existential sadness that has become part of the protagonists' daily life never fades completely.

28. High Flying Bird

Steven Soderbergh has become something of a Netflix regular, with his protagonist Meryl Streep The laundryIt was not recently released on the service. This previous movie is about a basketball agent (André Holland) in a skulduggery game between players (mostly black and uneducated) and team owners (white and rich). It is a great sports movie and also a commentary on the racial and social schisms that divide the United States.

27. I no longer feel at home in this world

A quirky, though ultimately quite dark, indie movie about two misfits, Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) and Tony (Elijah Wood), on the path of a thief who fled with a silver spoon belonging to Ruth's grandmother. Whimsical on the surface, I don't feel at home in this world anymore it is, in fact, a meditation on what happens when you have had enough of life's fundamental injustice and lashed out.

26. Triple border

This team robbery movie stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnum, and Pedro Pascal as longtime friends of the Marine Corps who headed to South America for a final payday. He is very flawed, but Affleck is compelling as a man who is lost in the midst of divorce and middle age. And JC Chandor (Collateral) directs the action scenes with pizzaz. It comes close to being a great adult action movie before fading away.

25. A useless and stupid gesture

The direct-to-video production values ​​do you no favors, but this biographical film about the founder of the American satirical magazine National Lampoon, Douglas Kenney (Will Forte), has his heart in the right place. It's a hilarious and poignant accent of Forte's rise, his descent into drugs and infidelity, and his strained relationship with Lampoon's co-founder Henry Beard (an unrecognizable Domhnall Gleeson).

24. Velvet Buzzsaw

Critics defeated this stylized horror starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a vaunted art critic. Certainly, as a comment on the emptiness of the art world, it is saying the obvious. However, I enjoyed it as an OTT Argento-esque game, Velvet Buzzsaw It's a delight, as director Dan Gilroy subjects his victims to a series of increasingly absurd and creepy endings.

23. The Path: A Breaking Bad Movie

This would be higher on the list if it weren't for the fact that it really isn't a movie. Better thought of as two hours Breaking Bad episode, takes up the story of Jesse Pinkman after he has fled the dying Walter White and has entered the blue. The medium is the New Mexico family underworld of Breaking Bad and its softer prequel, Better call Saul. Bed and breakfast However, fans will enjoy a return, however brief, to Vince Gilligan's expanded universe. In addition to all, yes, ALL, your favorites from the Ballad of Walter White are back for cameos.

22. Gerald's Game

With his Dream doctor Adapting now in theaters, Mike Flanagan has established himself as the best dog of the past few days of Stephen King's stories. He gave us an idea of ​​what he was capable of through his gripping adaptation of King's 1992 novel about a woman (Carla Gugino) who ends up tied to a bed when her husband dies during a sex game. Do not try this in a house, or in any other person, children.

left Created with Sketch.



Right Created with Sketch.



1/30 30. I am a mother The ramshackle-looking science fiction thriller I Am Mother delivers what features a twisted plotline and plenty of genuine surprises. In the far future, a maternal robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a young girl (Clara Rugaard) as her daughter. But when a stranger (Hilary Swank) heads to his bunker, his perfect life is broken forever. Netflix 2/30 29. private life In Private Life, a middle-aged Bohemian couple struggles to have a child. Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti are fun and moving. And pathos accumulates when Sadie (Kayli Carter), who dropped out of college and is in her twenties, parachutes into his life. The antics continue, although the director Tamara Jenkins assures that the existential sadness that has become part of the daily life of the protagonists never fades. Netflix 3/30 28. High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh has become something of a Netflix regular, with his movie starring Meryl Streep The Laundromat recently released on the service. His previous movie High Flying Bird is about a basketball agent (André Holland) in a trick game between players (mostly black and uneducated) and team owners (white and wealthy). It is a great sports movie and also a commentary on the racial and social schisms that divide the United States. Netflix 4/30 27. I no longer feel at home in this world A quirky, though ultimately quite dark, indie movie about two misfits, Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) and Tony (Elijah Wood), on the path of a thief who fled with a silver spoon belonging to Ruth's grandmother. Whimsical on the surface, I no longer feel at home in this world. In fact, it is a meditation on what happens when you have had enough of life's fundamental injustice and lash out. Netflix 5/30 26. Triple border The Triple Frontier team robbery movie stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnum, and Pedro Pascal as longtime friends of the Marine Corps who headed to South America for a final payday. He is very flawed, but Affleck is compelling as a man who is lost in the midst of divorce and middle age. And JC Chandor (Collateral) directs the action scenes with pizzaz. It comes close to being a great adult action movie before fading away. Netflix 6/30 25. A useless and stupid gesture The direct-to-video production values ​​do it no favors, but A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biographical film about the founder of the American satirical magazine National Lampoon, Douglas Kenney (Will Forte), has his heart in the right place. It's a hilarious and hilarious accent of Forte's rise, his descent into drugs and infidelity, and his strained relationship with Lampoon's co-founder Henry Beard (an unrecognizable Domhnall Gleeson). Netflix 7/30 24. Velvet Buzzsaw Critics defeated this stylized horror starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a vaunted art critic. Certainly, as a comment on the emptiness of the art world, it is saying the obvious. However, enjoyed as an Argent-esque OTT game, Velvet Buzzsaw is delightful, as director Dan Gilroy subjects his victims to a series of increasingly absurd and creepy extremes. Netflix 30/8 23. The Path: A Breaking Bad Movie The Path would be higher on the list if it weren't for the fact that it really isn't a movie. Best regarded as a two-hour episode of Breaking Bad, it picks up the Jesse Pinkman story after he has fled the dying Walter White and driven to blue over there. The setting is the New Mexico family underworld of Breaking Bad and its milder prequel, Better Call Saul. However, BB fans will enjoy a return, however brief, to Vince Gilligan's expanded universe. In addition to all, yes, ALL, your favorites from the Ballad of Walter White are back for cameos. Netflix 9/30 22. Gerald's Game With his adaptation of Doctor Sleep coming soon, Mike Flanagan has established himself as the best dog in the last days of Stephen King's narratives. He gave us an idea of ​​what he was capable of through his gripping adaptation of the 1992 novel Gerald & # 39; s Game, which is about a woman (Carla Gugino) who ends up tied to a bed when her husband dies during a sex game. . Do not try this in a house, or in any other person, children. Netflix 10/30 21. The amazing Jessica James Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is a revelation in The Incredible Jessica James, which follows a romantically drifting young playwright trying to come to terms with a breakup by projecting blinding overconfidence. She achieves unlikely chemistry with Chris O'Dowd's clumsy common man, with results achieving a rarefied mix of fun and sweet. Netflix 11/30 20. Bird Box Sandra Bullock, blindfolded and whispering to two terrified children, may not sound like the big hit gold. The horror science fiction Bird Box is certainly flawed. He also had the misfortune to leave six months after the thematically adjacent A Quiet Place. However, there is an undeniable pulpy emotion in this story of aliens that drive you crazy on sight (hence the folds). Also be on the lookout for a fantastic Tom Hollander cameo. Netflix 12/30 19. I always know my maybe Ali Wong and Randall Park play ex-boyfriends from San Fransisco, whose lives take very different paths after consummating their friendship. She becomes a famous chef engaged to a blind-eyed real estate developer; he is a schlub from hometown who still lives with his dad. Screwball's antics occur when their paths cross again. So far so cliche. But there are enough surprises, and a hilarious cameo, to keep Always Be My Maybe from feeling hopelessly formulaic. Netflix 13/30 18. Atlantics Magical realism comes to Netflix in this coming-of-age story set in Dakar, Senegal. Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) is engaged to a wealthy man, but later falls in love with construction worker Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré). When he fades, his world tilts from head to head. In truth, the basic plot is simply the chassis on which director Mati Diop covers a mind-boggling romance and mystery with elements of the supernatural. Cannal Plus interactions 14/30 17. The two popes Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Price twinkle ecumenically in this tale of two characters about the pontiffs Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and Francis (Price), who find themselves together in a moment of crisis for the Church. The two protagonists were nominated for the Oscars, as was the screenwriter Anthony McCarten, adapting his work of the same name in 2019. Netflix 15/30 16. To all the boys I've loved before Netflix has become an unexpected champion of humble romantic comedy, and To All The Boys I 'Loved Before was the film that established its reputation in the genre. Lana Condor plays a shy high school student who writes simulation letters to her lovers. But when the missives are stolen and made public, she feels compelled to strike up a false relationship to preserve her dignity. All your favorite romcom tropes are marked, but with an insight that is satisfactorily short of cynical. Netflix 16/30 15. The fundamentals of care Paul Rudd takes a break from Ant-Man to play the caretaker of teenage Trevor (Craig Roberts), who has muscular dystrophy, in The Fundamentals of Caring. A poignant road movie is produced when they somehow end up crossing America in the company of hitchhiker Dot (Selena Gomez). Rudd's sympathy is marked to the end in a weepie to feel good, it will surely destroy the fibers of the heart Netflix 17/30 14. Mowgli: the legend of the jungle The king of the movement captures Andy Serkis with some famous friends: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett. Benedict Cumberbatch, etc., for a tusk bow at Rudyard Kipling. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is so much braver – a children's movie with enough teeth and claws not to feel like a fairy tale. Netflix 18/30 13. Dolemite is my name Eddie Murphy presents one of his best performances in years in Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical film about Blaxploitation comedian Rudy Ray Moore, whose albums and movies with potty in the mid-1970s were credited for helping invent hip hop . Moore's "Dolemite" character was based on the old homeless black man she found in San Francisco and caused a sensation and scandal at the time. Murphy brings this complex figure to life with an alternately hilarious and affective twist. Netflix 19/30 12. Annihilation Lovecraftian rarity by director Alex Garland. Natalie Portman leads a team of researchers venturing into a quarantined swamp where the laws of nature have been rebuilt from the cellular level up. Annihilation is a mind-boggling bodily horror, echoed by Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Netflix 20/30 11. Beasts of no nation Cary Joji Fukunaga will soon make her Bond debut with No Time To Die. But he was best known for directing the original True Detective season when Netflix acquired his adaptation of Ghana's civil war novel Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation. It's a nightmarish story of child soldiers dehumanized by the conflict, with chilling Idris Elba as the adult commander of the child combatants. Netflix 21/30 10. apostle Netflix has been producing useful horror movies for several years. Apostle, a wicker man who updates Raid director Gareth Evans, introduces the standard wild yokels, bringing his own innovation across the oceans of blood. Dan Stevens is a naive stranger who, in 1905, travels to a remote Welsh island in hopes of locating his missing sister. Discover a cult led by the maddened preacher Michael Sheen, lots of trouble, and something terrible hidden in the dark. Netflix 22/30 9. Okja With Bong Joon-ho's parasite winning the Palme d'Or, what better time to revisit his brilliantly bizarre and charming fable of morality from 2017. Co-written with John Ronson, Okja is a heartwarming and chilling tale of a young girl ( Ahn Seo-hyun) and his friendship with the titular super-pig bioengineer. It sounds, and it often does, but Joon-ho plays with our hearts like he's manipulating a Stradivarius, while Cate Blanchett is outstanding as an evil tech messiah disguised as an environmentalist. Netflix 23/30 8. Meyerowitz's stories (new and selected) Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson lead the cast of Noah Baumbach's comedy drama The Meyerowitz Stories about the mundane Manhattanites struggling with their lives of sophisticated privilege. Baumbach is on solid ground, ordering interfamilial tension. But it also reminds us why he is a master at locating universal truths within the self-involved lives of American neurotics. Netflix 24/30 7. Mudbound Mudbound is an unwavering survey of race and politics in the southern United States immediately before and after World War II. Carey Mulligan and Mary J Blige lead the cast, while Dee Rees guides the story with tremendous tension. Mudbound was expected to receive a plethora of Oscar nominations in 2017. In the end, he received just four, in relatively minor categories. The first rumors about Hollywood's hostility towards broadcasting and its impact on film? Netflix 25/30 6. Uncut Gems Adam Sandler shines like a diamond drill in Josh and Benny Safdie's sensory drama about a jeweler and a gaming addict trying to maintain his sanity as his world collapses. It's an exhausting, sometimes overwhelming watch, but with Sandler as the star audience star, it's a journey worth staying with. Netflix 26/30 5. Marriage history Noah Baumbach is based on the breakup of his marriage to Jennifer Jason Leigh in this unwavering chronicle of a modern divorce. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are compelling as a couple waking up one morning to discover that they have fallen in love, while Laura Dern deservedly won an Oscar as Johansson's attorney for nature force. Netflix 27/30 4. The other side of the wind To remember how crazy cinema became in the 1970s, buckle up and lose yourself in this posthumous restoration of Orson Welles' film The Other Side of the Wind. What would have been Welles's swan is a manic meta-meditation on art and fame, with John Huston playing a director of buccaneers, essentially a lofty compound of him and Welles. There are also parts for Peter Bogdanovich and Dennis Hopper. Welles editor Bob Murawski, along with Bogdanovich and Welles' daughter Beatrice put together the 100-hour cut of footage. It only occasionally makes sense, but as an experience it's unforgettable. Netflix 28/30 3. The Buster Scruggs Ballad When Netflix asked the Coen brothers to make a friendly TV series, Hollywood's wackiest brothers obviously went their own way. This anthology film, titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, features six stories set in the Coen's deeply quirky and revisionist version of the Old West. The spirit of his classic O Brother, Where Art Thou? it is played with enthusiasm, with Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco and Tom Waits heading the starred cast. Netflix 29/30 2. The Irish Partnering with De Niro, Pacino, and Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese suggested that The Irishman could be the movie event of the decade. There is certainly a lot to love in this multi-generation story of hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and his relationship with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and his own daughter (Anna Paquin). It is true that the film is not a classic at the Goodfellas level. The aging technology employed to turn the cast into gangsters in their thirties feels rubbery and unconvincing. And the 209-minute runtime left many viewers suffering from numbness. But it is still Scorsese making gangsters and, without a doubt, the work of a director who is looking for a great artistic statement. Netflix 30/30 1. Rome Director Alfonso Cuarón's privileged childhood in Mexico City inspired his moving and quasi-autobiographical treatise on class, privilege and love. Yalitza Aparicio is the semi-invisible servant of a rich family, her life is a story of small moments that unfold in the context of political turmoil. Netflix was denied the Oscar for Best Picture for Rome, but Cuarón was an undisputed choice for Best Director at the 2018 Awards. Netflix

1/30 30. I am a mother The ramshackle-looking science fiction thriller I Am Mother delivers what features a twisted plotline and plenty of genuine surprises. In the far future, a maternal robot (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a young girl (Clara Rugaard) as her daughter. But when a stranger (Hilary Swank) heads to his bunker, his perfect life is broken forever. Netflix 2/30 29. private life In Private Life, a middle-aged Bohemian couple struggles to have a child. Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti are fun and moving. And pathos accumulates when Sadie (Kayli Carter), who dropped out of college and is in her twenties, parachutes into his life. The antics continue, although the director Tamara Jenkins assures that the existential sadness that has become part of the daily life of the protagonists never fades. Netflix 3/30 28. High Flying Bird Steven Soderbergh has become something of a Netflix regular, with his movie starring Meryl Streep The Laundromat recently released on the service. His previous movie High Flying Bird is about a basketball agent (André Holland) in a trick game between players (mostly black and uneducated) and team owners (white and wealthy). It is a great sports movie and also a commentary on the racial and social schisms that divide the United States. Netflix 4/30 27. I no longer feel at home in this world A quirky, though ultimately quite dark, indie movie about two misfits, Ruth (Melanie Lynskey) and Tony (Elijah Wood), on the path of a thief who fled with a silver spoon belonging to Ruth's grandmother. Whimsical on the surface, I no longer feel at home in this world. In fact, it is a meditation on what happens when you have had enough of life's fundamental injustice and lash out. Netflix

5/30 26. Triple border The Triple Frontier team robbery movie stars Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnum, and Pedro Pascal as longtime friends of the Marine Corps who headed to South America for a final payday. He is very flawed, but Affleck is compelling as a man who is lost in the midst of divorce and middle age. And JC Chandor (Collateral) directs the action scenes with pizzaz. It comes close to being a great adult action movie before fading away. Netflix 6/30 25. A useless and stupid gesture The direct-to-video production values ​​do it no favors, but A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biographical film about the founder of the American satirical magazine National Lampoon, Douglas Kenney (Will Forte), has his heart in the right place. It's a hilarious and hilarious accent of Forte's rise, his descent into drugs and infidelity, and his strained relationship with Lampoon's co-founder Henry Beard (an unrecognizable Domhnall Gleeson). Netflix 7/30 24. Velvet Buzzsaw Critics defeated this stylized horror starring Jake Gyllenhaal, who is a vaunted art critic. Certainly, as a comment on the emptiness of the art world, it is saying the obvious. However, enjoyed as an Argent-esque OTT game, Velvet Buzzsaw is delightful, as director Dan Gilroy subjects his victims to a series of increasingly absurd and creepy extremes. Netflix 30/8 23. The Path: A Breaking Bad Movie The Path would be higher on the list if it weren't for the fact that it really isn't a movie. Best regarded as a two-hour episode of Breaking Bad, it picks up the Jesse Pinkman story after he has fled the dying Walter White and driven to blue over there. The setting is the New Mexico family underworld of Breaking Bad and its milder prequel, Better Call Saul. However, BB fans will enjoy a return, however brief, to Vince Gilligan's expanded universe. In addition to all, yes, ALL, your favorites from the Ballad of Walter White are back for cameos. Netflix

9/30 22. Gerald's Game With his adaptation of Doctor Sleep coming soon, Mike Flanagan has established himself as the best dog in the last days of Stephen King's narratives. He gave us an idea of ​​what he was capable of through his gripping adaptation of the 1992 novel Gerald & # 39; s Game, which is about a woman (Carla Gugino) who ends up tied to a bed when her husband dies during a sex game. . Do not try this in a house, or in any other person, children. Netflix 10/30 21. The amazing Jessica James Former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is a revelation in The Incredible Jessica James, which follows a romantically drifting young playwright trying to come to terms with a breakup by projecting blinding overconfidence. She achieves unlikely chemistry with Chris O'Dowd's clumsy common man, with results achieving a rarefied mix of fun and sweet. Netflix 11/30 20. Bird Box Sandra Bullock, blindfolded and whispering to two terrified children, may not sound like the big hit gold. The horror science fiction Bird Box is certainly flawed. He also had the misfortune to leave six months after the thematically adjacent A Quiet Place. However, there is an undeniable pulpy emotion in this story of aliens that drive you crazy on sight (hence the folds). Also be on the lookout for a fantastic Tom Hollander cameo. Netflix 12/30 19. I always know my maybe Ali Wong and Randall Park play ex-boyfriends from San Fransisco, whose lives take very different paths after consummating their friendship. She becomes a famous chef engaged to a blind-eyed real estate developer; he is a schlub from hometown who still lives with his dad. Screwball's antics occur when their paths cross again. So far so cliche. But there are enough surprises, and a hilarious cameo, to keep Always Be My Maybe from feeling hopelessly formulaic. Netflix

13/30 18. Atlantics Magical realism comes to Netflix in this coming-of-age story set in Dakar, Senegal. Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) is engaged to a wealthy man, but later falls in love with construction worker Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré). When he fades, his world tilts from head to head. In truth, the basic plot is simply the chassis on which director Mati Diop covers a mind-boggling romance and mystery with elements of the supernatural. Cannal Plus interactions 14/30 17. The two popes Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Price twinkle ecumenically in this two-character game about the pontiffs Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and Francis (Price), who find themselves together in a time of crisis for the Church. The two protagonists were nominated for the Oscars, as was the screenwriter Anthony McCarten, adapting his work of the same name in 2019. Netflix 15/30 16. To all the boys I've loved before Netflix has become an unexpected champion of humble romantic comedy, and To All The Boys I 'Loved Before was the film that established its reputation in the genre. Lana Condor plays a shy high school student who writes simulation letters to her lovers. But when the missives are stolen and made public, she feels compelled to strike up a false relationship to preserve her dignity. All your favorite romcom tropes are marked, but with an insight that is satisfactorily short of cynical. Netflix 16/30 15. The fundamentals of care Paul Rudd takes a break from Ant-Man to play the caretaker of teenage Trevor (Craig Roberts), who has muscular dystrophy, in The Fundamentals of Caring. A poignant road movie is produced when they somehow end up crossing America in the company of hitchhiker Dot (Selena Gomez). Rudd's sympathy is marked to the end in a weepie to feel good, it will surely destroy the fibers of the heart Netflix

17/30 14. Mowgli: the legend of the jungle The king of the movement captures Andy Serkis with some famous friends: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett. Benedict Cumberbatch, etc., for a tusk bow at Rudyard Kipling. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is so much braver – a children's movie with enough teeth and claws not to feel like a fairy tale. Netflix 18/30 13. Dolemite is my name Eddie Murphy presents one of his best performances in years in Dolemite Is My Name, a biographical film about Blaxploitation comedian Rudy Ray Moore, whose records and movies with potty in the mid-1970s were credited for helping invent hip hop. Moore's "Dolemite" character was based on the old homeless black man she found in San Francisco and caused a sensation and scandal at the time. Murphy brings this complex figure to life with an alternately hilarious and affective twist. Netflix 19/30 12. Annihilation Lovecraftian rarity by director Alex Garland. Natalie Portman leads a team of researchers venturing into a quarantined swamp where the laws of nature have been rebuilt from the cellular level up. Annihilation is a mind-boggling bodily horror, echoed by Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Netflix 20/30 11. Beasts of no nation Cary Joji Fukunaga will soon make her Bond debut with No Time To Die. But he was best known for directing the original True Detective season when Netflix acquired his adaptation of Ghana's civil war novel Uzodinma Iweala, Beasts of No Nation. It's a nightmarish story of child soldiers dehumanized by the conflict, with chilling Idris Elba as the adult commander of the child combatants. Netflix

21/30 10. apostle Netflix has been producing useful horror movies for several years. Apostle, a wicker man updated by Raid director Gareth Evans, introduces the standard wild yokels, bringing his own innovation across the oceans of blood. Dan Stevens is a naive stranger who, in 1905, travels to a remote Welsh island in hopes of locating his missing sister. Descubre un culto encabezado por el enloquecido predicador de Michael Sheen, un montón de problemas y algo terrible escondido en la oscuridad. Netflix 22/30 9. Okja Con el parásito de Bong Joon-ho ganando la Palma de Oro, qué mejor momento para volver a visitar su fábula de moralidad brillantemente extraña y encantadora de 2017. Coescrita con John Ronson, Okja es una historia reconfortante y escalofriante de una joven (Ahn Seo-hyun) y su amistad con el super-cerdo bioingeniero titular. Suena, y con frecuencia lo es, pero Joon-ho juega con nuestros corazones como si estuviera manipulando a un Stradivarius, mientras que Cate Blanchett es sobresaliente como un mesías tecnológico malvado disfrazado de ambientalista. Netflix 23/30 8. Las historias de Meyerowitz (nuevas y seleccionadas) Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman y Emma Thompson encabezan el reparto del drama cómico de Noah Baumbach The Meyerowitz Stories sobre los mundanos habitantes de Manhattan que luchan con sus vidas de privilegios sofisticados. Baumbach está en tierra firme, ordenando la tensión interfamiliar. Pero también nos recuerda por qué es un maestro en la localización de verdades universales dentro de las vidas auto-involucradas de los neuróticos estadounidenses. Netflix 24/30 7. Mudbound Mudbound es una encuesta inquebrantable de raza y política en el sur de los Estados Unidos inmediatamente antes y después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Carey Mulligan y Mary J Blige encabezan el reparto, mientras que Dee Rees guía la historia con tremenda tensión. Se esperaba que Mudbound recibiera una gran cantidad de nominaciones al Oscar en 2017. Al final, recibió solo cuatro, en categorías relativamente menores. ¿Los primeros rumores sobre la hostilidad de Hollywood hacia la transmisión y su impacto en el cine? Netflix

25/30 6. Gemas sin cortar Adam Sandler brilla como un taladro de diamantes en el drama sensorial de Josh y Benny Safdie sobre un joyero y un adicto al juego que intenta mantener su cordura mientras su mundo se derrumba. Es un reloj agotador, a veces abrumador, pero con Sandler como estrella estrella de la audiencia, es un viaje con el que vale la pena quedarse. Netflix 26/30 5. Historia de matrimonio Noah Baumbach se basa en la ruptura de su matrimonio con Jennifer Jason Leigh en esta crónica inquebrantable de un divorcio moderno. Adam Driver y Scarlett Johansson son convincentes como una pareja que se despierta una mañana para descubrir que se han enamorado, mientras que Laura Dern merecidamente ganó un Oscar como la abogada de la fuerza de la naturaleza de Johansson. Netflix 27/30 4. El otro lado del viento Para recordar cómo se convirtió el cine desquiciado en los años setenta, abróchese el cinturón y piérdase en esta restauración póstuma de la película de Orson Welles, El otro lado del viento. Lo que habría sido el cisne de Welles es una meta-meditación maníaca sobre el arte y la fama, con John Huston interpretando a un director de bucaneros, en esencia, un compuesto elevado de él y Welles. También hay partes para Peter Bogdanovich y Dennis Hopper. El editor de Welles, Bob Murawski, junto con Bogdanovich y la hija de Welles, Beatrice, reunieron el corte de 100 horas de metraje. Solo ocasionalmente tiene sentido, pero, como experiencia, es inolvidable. Netflix 28/30 3. La balada de Buster Scruggs Cuando Netflix les pidió a los hermanos Coen que hicieran una serie de TV amigable, los hermanos más extravagantes de Hollywood obviamente siguieron su propio camino. This anthology movie, titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, features six stories set amid the Coens’ deeply quirky and revisionist take on the Old West. The spirit of their classic O Brother, Where Art Thou? is tapped enthusiastically, with Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco and Tom Waits heading the starry cast. Netflix

29/30 2. The Irishman Teaming up with De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese suggested The Irishman might be the cinematic event of the decade. There is certainly lots to love in this generations-spanning tale of hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and his relationship with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and his own daughter (Anna Paquin). True, the film isn’t quite a classic at the level of Goodfellas. The de-aging technology employed to turn the cast into thirtysomething gangsters feels rubbery and unconvincing. And the 209-minute running time left many viewers suffering numb bum. But it’s still Scorsese doing mobsters and unmistakably the work of a director reaching for a big artistic statement. Netflix 30/30 1. Roma The privileged Mexico City childhood of director Alfonso Cuarón inspired his affecting, quasi-autobiographical treatise on class, privilege and love. Yalitza Aparicio is the semi-invisible maid to a wealthy family, her life a story of small moments unfolding against the backdrop of political upheaval. Netflix was denied its Best Picture Oscar for Roma, but Cuarón was an uncontroversial pick for Best Director at the 2018 awards. Netflix

21. The Incredible Jessica James

Ex Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams is a revelation as a romantically adrift young playwright who tries to come to terms with a break up by projecting blinding over-confidence. She strikes up an unlikely chemistry with Chris O’Dowd’s awkward everyman – with results that achieve a rarefied mix of funny and sweet.

20. Bird Box

Sandra Bullock in a blindfold whispering to two terrified children might not sound like the stuff of blockbuster gold. Sci-fi horror Caja de aves is certainly flawed. It also had the ill fortune to come out six months after the thematically adjacent A peaceful place. Nonetheless, there’s an undeniable pulpy thrill to this tale of aliens that drive you mad on sight (hence the blind-folds). Keep an eye out, too, for a fantastic cameo from Tom Hollander.

19. Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong and Randall Park play former childhood sweethearts from San Fransisco whose lives take very different paths after they consummate their friendship. She becomes a celebrity chef engaged to a dead-eyed property developer; he’s a home town schlub still living with his dad. Screwball antics ensue as their paths cross again. So far, so cliche. But there are enough surprises – and one hilarious cameo – to prevent Siempre seras mi quizás feeling hopelessly formulaic.

18. Atlantics

Magic realism comes to Netflix in this coming-of-age story set in Dakar, Senegal. Ada (Mame Bineta Sane) is betrothed to a wealthy man but then falls in love with construction worker Souleiman (Ibrahima Traoré). When he vanishes her world is tipped head-over-heels. In truth, the bare-bone plot is merely the chassis upon which director Mati Diop drapes a hallucinatory romance and mystery with elements of the supernatural.

17. The Two Popes

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Price twinkle ecumenically in this two-hander about Pontiffs Benedict XVI (Hopkins) and Francis (Price) who are thrown together at a time of crisis for the Church. The two leads were nominated for Oscars, as was screenwriter Anthony McCarten, adapting his 2019 play of the same name.

16. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix has become an unexpected champion of the humble romcom and this was the movie that established its reputation in the genre. Lana Condor plays a shy high-school student who writes pretend letters to her crushes. But when the missives are stolen and made public, she feels obliged to enter a fake relationship in order to preserve her dignity. All your favourite romcom tropes are ticked off – but with a knowingness that falls satisfyingly short of cynical.

15. The Fundamentals of Caring

Paul Rudd takes a break from Ant-Man to play the carer of teenager Trevor (Craig Roberts), who has muscular dystrophy. A heart-warming road movie ensues as they somehow end up crossing America in the company of flinty hitchhiker Dot (Selena Gomez). Rudd’s likability is dialled all the way up in a feel-good weepie sure to shred the heartstrings.

14. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

King of motion capture Andy Serkis ropes in some famous pals – Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett. Benedict Cumberbatch etc – for a fang-baring tilt at Rudyard Kipling. Shunted back because of Disney’s own “live action” Jungle Book remake, this one is far grittier – a children’s movie with enough tooth and claw not to feel like a fairytale.

13. Dolemite Is My Name

Eddie Murphy puts in one of his best performances in years in this biopic about Blaxploitation comedian Rudy Ray Moore, whose potty-mouthed albums and movies in the mid Seventies were credited with helping invent hip hop. Moore’s “Dolemite” character was based on old black homeless man he encountered in San Fransisco and caused both a sensation and a scandal at the time. Murphy brings this complex figure to life with an alternately hilarious and affecting turn.

12. Annihilation

Lovecraftian weirdness by the bucketful from director Alex Garland. Natalie Portman heads a team of researchers venturing into a quarantined swampland where the laws of nature have been rebuilt from the cellular level up. Mind-bending body horror, with echoes of Kubrick’s 2001: una odisea del espacio.

11. Beasts of No Nation

Cary Joji Fukunaga will shortly make his Bond debut with No Time To Die. But he was better known for directing original season of Verdadero detective when his adaptation of Uzodinma Iweala’s Ghanian civil war novel was acquired by Netflix. It’s a nightmarish tale of child soldiers dehumanised by conflict, with Idris Elba chilling as the adult commander of the boy combatants.

10. Apostle

Netflix has been churning out serviceable horror movies for several years now. This Wicker Man updating by La redada director Gareth Evans features the standard feral yokels, to which he brings his own innovation via oceans of gore. Dan Stevens is a naive outsider who, in 1905, travels to a remote Welsh island hoping to locate his vanished sister. He discovers a cult headed by Michael Sheen’s crazed preacherman, a whole lot of trouble and something terrible hiding in the dark.

izquierda Creado con Sketch.



Right Creado con Sketch.



1/50 Bojack Horseman A cartoon about a talking horse, starring the goofy older brother from Arrested Development… on paper little about BoJack Horseman screams “must watch”. Yet the series almost immediately transcended its format to deliver a moving and very funny rumination on depression and middle-age malaise. Will Arnett plays BoJack – one time star of Nineties hit sitcom Horsin’ Around – as a lost soul whose turbo-charged narcissism prevents him getting his life together. Almost as good are a support cast including Alison Brie (Glow, Mad Men), Aaron Paul, of Breaking Bad, and Amy Sedaris as a pampered Persian cat who is also BoJack’s agent. Season five touches the live rail of harassment in the movie industry, offering one of the most astute commentaries yet on the #MeToo movement with an episode based centred around an awards ceremony called “The Forgivies”. The sixth and final series was split in two, with part one debuting on 25 October and part two on 31 January 2020. Netflix 2/50 Strange things A valentine to the Spielberg school of Eighties blockbuster, with Winona Ryder as a small town mom whose son is abducted by a transdimensional monster. ET, Goonies, Close Encounters, Alien and everything Stephen King wrote between 1975 and 1990 are all tossed into the blender by Millennial writer-creators the Duffer brothers. It was clear Stranger Things was going to be a mega-smash when Barb – the “best friend” character eaten in the second episode – went viral the weekend it dropped. Netflix 3/50 Daredevil Netflix’s Marvel shows tend towards the overlong and turgid. An exception is the high-kicking Daredevil, with Charlie Cox’s blind lawyer/crimefighter banishing all memory of Ben Affleck's turn donning the red jumpsuit in 2003. With New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood as backdrop, Daredevil is caked in street-level grit and features a searing series one performance by Vincent D'Onofrio as the villainous Kingpin. The perfect antidote to the deafening bombast of the big screen Marvel movies. Netflix 4/50 The Staircase Did he do it? Does it matter considering the lengths the Durham, North Carolina police seemingly went in order to stitch him up? Sitting through this twisting, turning documenting about the trial of Michael Peterson – charged with the murder in 2003 of his wife – the viewer may find themselves alternately empathising with and recoiling from the accused. It’s a feat of bravura factual filmmaking from French documentarian Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which comes to Netflix with a recently shot three-part coda catching up with the (very weird) Peterson clan a decade on. Netflix 5/50 Dark Stranger Things: the Euro-Gloom years. Netflix’s first German-language production is a pulp romp that thinks it’s a Wagner opera. In a remote town surrounded by a creepy forest locals fear the disappearance of a teenager may be linked to other missing persons cases from decades earlier. The timelines get twisted and it’s obvious that something wicked is emanating from a tunnel leading to a nearby nuclear power plant. Yet if the story sometimes trips itself up the Goonies-meets-Götterdämmerung ambiance keeps you hooked. Netflix 6/50 A Series of Unfortunate Events The wry and bleak Lemony Snickett children novels finally get the ghastly adaptation they deserve (let’s all pretend the dreadful 2004 Jim Carrey movie never happened). Neil Patrick Harris gobbles up the scenery as the vain and wicked Count Olaf, desperate to separate the Baudelaire orphans from their considerable inheritance. The look is Tim Burton by way of Wes Anderson, and the dark wit of the books is replicated perfectly (Snickett, aka Daniel Handler, is co-producer). Netflix 7/50 Maniac If you’re curious as to how Cary Fukunaga will handle the Bond franchise, his limited series, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, drops some delicious hints. It’s a mind-bending sci-fi story set in an alternative United States where computers still look like Commodore 64s and in which you pay for goods by having a “travel buddy” sit down and read you adverts. Stone and Hill are star-crossed outcasts participating in a drugs trial that catapults them into a series of trippy genre excursions – including an occult adventure and a Lord of the Rings-style fantasy. It is here that Fukunaga demonstrates his versatility, handling potentially hokey material smartly and respectfully. 007 fans can sleep easy. Netflix 8/50 Better Call Saul The Breaking Bad prequel is starting to outgrow the show that spawned it. Where Breaking Bad delivered a master-class in scorched earth storytelling Saul is gentler and more humane. Years before the rise of Walter White, the future meth overlord’s sleazy lawyer, Saul Goodman, is still plain old Jimmy McGill, a striving every-dude trying to catch a break. But how far will he go to make his name and escape the shadow of his superstar attorney brother Chuck (Michael McKean)? Season five has just arrived and journeys even deeper into the Breaking Bad expanded universe. AMC Studios/Netflix 9/50 Black Mirror Don’t tell Channel 4 but Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series has arguably got even better since making the jump from British terrestrial TV to the realm of megabucks American streaming. Bigger budgets have given creators Brooker and Annabel Jones license to let their imaginations off the leash – yielding unsurpassable episodes such as virtual reality love story "San Junipero" and Star Trek parody "USS Callister", which has bagged a bunch of Emmys. Netflix 10/50 Mindhunter David Fincher produces this serial killer drama based on the writings of a real-life FBI psychological profiler. It’s the post-Watergate Seventies and two maverick G-Men (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) are going out on a limb by utilising the latest psychological research to get inside the heads of a motley assembly of real-life sociopathic murders – including the notorious “Co-Ed” butcher Ed Kemper, brought chillingly to live in an Emmy-nominated performance by Cameron Britton. Netflix 11/50 The crown A right royal blockbuster from dramatist Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost / Nixon). Tracing the reign of Elizabeth II from her days as a wide-eyed young woman propelled to the throne after the surprise early death of her father, The Crown humanises the royals even as it paints their private lives as a bodice-ripping soap. Matt Smith is charmingly roguish as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby has ascended the Hollywood ranks on the back of her turn as the flawed yet sympathetic Princess Margaret. Most impressive of all, arguably, is Claire Foy, who plays the Queen as a shy woman thrust unwillingly into the spotlight. Foy and the rest of the principal cast have now departed, with a crew of older actors – headed by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies – taking over as the middle-aged Windsors for season three. They’ll be around for season four too. And then the grand endeavour closes with Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth in her twilight years. Netflix 12/50 Narcos This drug trafficking caper spells out exactly what kind of series it is with an early scene in which two gangsters zip around a multi-level carpark on a motorbike firing a machine gun. Narcos, in other words, is for people who consider Pacino’s Scarface a touch too understated. Series one and two feature a mesmerising performance by Wagner Moura as Columbian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar, while season three focuses on the notorious Cali cartel. Reported to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits – the company doesn’t release audience figures – it turns its attention in its fourth and fifth season to Mexico’s interminable drugs wars, with Diego Luna playing Guadalajara cartel honcho Miguel Gallardo. Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix 13/50 Master of None A cloud hangs over Aziz Ansari’s future after he was embroiled in the #MeToo scandal. But whatever happens, he has left us with a humane and riveting sitcom about an Ansari-proximate character looking for love and trying to establish himself professionally in contemporary New York. K.C. Bailey / Netflix 14/50 Línea de sangre One of Netflix’s early blockbusters, the sprawling soap opera updates Dallas to modern day southern Florida. Against the edge-of-civilisation backdrop of the Florida Keys, Kyle Chandler plays the local detective and favourite son of a well-to-do family. Their idyllic lives are thrown into chaos with the return of the clan’s black sheep (an unnervingly intense Ben Mendelsohn). The story is spectacularly hokey but searing performances by Chandler and Mendelsohn, and by Sissy Spacek and the late Sam Shepard as their imperious parents, make Bloodline compelling – a guilty pleasure that, actually, you shouldn’t feel all that guilty about. Rod Millington/Netflix 15/50 The Alienist You can almost smell the shoddy sanitation and horse-manure in this lavish murder-mystery set in 19th New York. We’re firmly in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York territory, with a serial killer bumping off boy prostitutes across Manhattan. Enter pioneering criminal psychologist Dr Laszlo Kreisler (Daniel Brühl), aided by newspaper man John Moore (Luke Evans) and feisty lady detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning). Kurt Iswarienko 16/50 Love Judd Apatow bring his signature gross-out comedy to the small screen. Love, which Apatow produced, is a masterclass in restraint compared to 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up etc. Paul Rust is Gus, a nerdish movie set tutor, whose develops a crush on Gillian Jacobs’s too-cool-for-school radio producer Mickey. Romance, of a sort, blossoms – but Love’s triumph is to acknowledge the complications of real life and to disabuse its characters of the idea that there’s such a thing as a straightforward happy ending. Hipster LA provides the bustling setting. Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission Netflix 17/50 Ojo raro Who says reality TV has to be nasty and manipulative? This updating of the early 2000s hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has five stereotype-challenging gay men sharing lifestyle tips and fashion advice with an engaging cast of All American schlubs (the first two seasons are shot mostly in the state of Georgia). There are laughs – but serious moment too, such as when one of the crew refuses to enter a church because of the still unhealed scars of his strict Christian upbringing. Netflix 18/50 Chef’s Table A high-gloss revamping of the traditional TV food show. Each episode profiles a high wattage international chef; across its three seasons, the series has featured gastronomic superstars from the US, Argentina, India and Korea. Charles Panian/Netflix 19/50 Desarrollo arrestado A disastrous group interview in which actor Jason Bateman “mansplained” away the bullying co-star Jessica Walter had suffered at the hands of fellow cast-member Jeffrey Tambor meant season five of Arrested Development was fatally compromised before it even landed. Yet Netflix’s return to the dysfunctional world of the Bluth family stands on its merits and is a worthy addition to the surreal humour of seasons one through three (series four, which had to work around the busy schedules of the cast, is disposable by comparison). Netflix 20/50 Altered Carbon Netflix does Bladerunner with this sumptuous adaptation of the cult Richard Morgan novel. The setting is a neon-splashed cyberpunk future in which the super-wealthy live forever by uploading the consciousness into new “skins”. Enter rebel-turned-detective Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), hired to find out who killed a (since resurrected) zillionaire industrialist while dealing with fallout from his own troubled past. Rumoured to be one of Netflix’s most expensive projects yet, its second run sees Anthony Mackie (aka Marvel’s Falcon) replace Kinnaman as the shape-shifting Kovacs. He’s a perfect fit for the part too, delving into the inner turmoil of a character who accumulates a multitude of ghosts across his endless lifespan. Netflix 21/50 Rick and Morty Dan Harmon, creator of cult sitcom Community (also on Netflix), finds the perfect outlet for zany fanboy imagination with this crazed animated comedy about a Marty McFly/Doc Brown-esque duo of time travellers. Every genre imaginable is parodied with the manic energy and zinging dialogue we have come to expect from Harmon. Netflix/Adult Swim 22/50 GLOW Mad Men’s Alison Brie is our entry point into this comedy-drama inspired by a real life all-female wrestling league in the Eighties. Ruth Wilder (Brie) is a down-on-her luck actor who, out of desperation, signs up a wrestling competition willed into being by Sam Sylvia (podcast king Marc Maron). Britrock singer Kate Nash is one of her her fellow troupe members: the larger than life Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson. Netflix 23/50 Arquero Deadpan animated satire about an idiot super spy with shaken and stirred mother issues. One of the most ambitious modern comedies, animated or otherwise, Archer tries on different varieties of humour for size and even occasionally tugs at the heart strings. 24/50 Ozark Breaking Bad for those with short attention spans. The saga of Walter White took years to track the iconic anti-hero’s rise from mild mannered everyman to dead-eyed criminal. Ozark gets there in the first half hour as nebbish Chicago accountant Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) agrees to serve as lieutenant for the Mexican mob in the hillbilly heartlands of Ozark, Missouri (in return they thoughtfully spare his life). Bateman, usually seen in comedy roles, is a revelation as is Laura Linney as his nasty wife Wendy. There is also a break-out performance by Julia Garner playing the scion of a local redneck crime family. Bateman recently won a best director Emmy for his work on the series, seizing the gong from beneath the noses of Game of Thrones’s David Benioff and DB Weiss. Season three is due in March 2020. Netflix 25/50 The Good Place A heavenly comedy with a twist. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is a cynical schlub waved through the Pearly Gates by mistake after dying in a bizarre supermarket accident. There she must remain above the suspicions of seemingly well-meaning but disorganised angel Michael (Ted Danson) whilst also negotiating fractious relationships with do-gooder Chidi (William Jackson Harper), spoiled princess Tahani (former T4 presenter Jameela Jamil) and ex-drug dealer Jason (Manny Jacinto). Netflix 26/50 Disenchantment It’s been forever and a few years since The Simpsons was even vaguely essentially viewing. But Matt Groening’s Homer mojo clearly hasn’t abandoned him yet. His Netflix series, just back for a second season, is a hilarious pastiche of fantasy tropes, with Abbi Jacobson as a hard-drinking princess, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon as her demon pal and elf sidekick and Matt Berry as – to quote Wikipedia – “Prince Merkimer, from the kingdom of Bentwood, who is arranged to marry (Princess) Bean, but was turned into a pig”. Netflix 27/50 Top Boy Netflix has been binning shows as if it is going out of fashion. But that didn’t stop Drake from persuading it to revive the Channel 4 drama about rival drug dealers in a fictional south London neighbourhood. Middle-aged Irishman Ronan Bennett captures the reality of life for many young black British people with tremendously sensitivity, while the cast is headed by Ashley Walters, Kane “Kano” Robinson, rapper Little Simz and Mercury Prize winner Dave. Netflix 28/50 Increíble A police procedural adapted from a long-form magazine exposé of American justice’s entrenched misogyny sounds like nobody’s idea of a fun night in. But Unbelievable makes serious points about how sufferers of sexual assault are marginalised and victim-blamed while also drawing the viewer into a compelling mystery. Unflinching yet never gratuitous, it stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as hard-bitten detectives investigating a serial rapist. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever, meanwhile, plays a young woman wrongly accused of crying wolf when a man attacks her in her apartment. Netflix 29/50 Muñeca rusa Time becomes a loop in this sci-fi parable about a troubled New Yorker who finds herself reliving the final hours of her life over and over. Is the cosmos itself trying to tell her something? Or is she simply losing her marbles. Natasha Lyonne excels as damaged, potty-mouthed Nadia. Her improbable love interest is played by Charlie Barnett. Netflix 30/50 La academia paraguas Gerard Way’s surreal comic book has translated impressively to the screen. Umbrella Academy unfolds as a lightly unhinged anti-Avengers. A family of super-powered siblings tries to solve the mystery of the murder of their domineering adoptive father, who plucked them from the arms of their mothers and raised them to be humanity’s first line of defence. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan head the cast in a series that plays out like a Marvel movie directed by Wes Anderson. Watch out for a cameo by R&B queen Mary J Blige as an inter-dimensional assassin. Netflix 31/50 When They See Us Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay makes a foray into television with a gripping four-part retelling of the 1989 Central Park Five case in which five African Americans were charged with the rape of a jogger in central Manhattan. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix 32/50 El cristal oscuro This return to the world of the Jim Henson 1982 fantasy movie is very much a series of two halves. The first five episodes are a confused hodgepodge of exposition and world building. But once it settles down this prequel to the film spins a fantastic tale of puppet Gelflings and Skeksis vying for power in a feudal kingdom… a game of thrones, as it were. Westeros regulars Natalie Dormer, Lena Headey and Nathalie Emmanuel star alongside Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill and Alicia Vikander. 33/50 La persecución de Hill House A rare TV horror that genuinely gets under the skin. Very loosely adapted from 1959 Shirley Jackson gothic classic, Mike Flanagan’s series chronicles the adulthood agonies of a family whose childhood was traumatised by a run-in with a creepy mansion. Rather than lazy jump-scares, the series ratchets up the dread slowly yet unyieldingly. A few episodes in and you may find yourself holding your breath, so searing is the tension. To really freak you, Flanagan has also inserted dozens of hidden ghosts into the background. See how many you can spot – and good luck getting to sleep afterwards. Steve Dietl/Netflix 34/50 El OA Bonkers on a swizzle stick, this series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij makes Twin Peaks look like an Only Fools and Horses repeat. Prairie (Marling) is an inter-dimensional wanderer with a strange past and an even weirder future. She recruits a group of high school students, teaching them the “movements” that permit travel across time and space. That’s the jumping off point for a meditation on existence, identity and fate. Controversially cancelled after just two seasons – and the mother of all cliff-hangers – the OA is nonetheless a sensory experience worth your time. Did we mention the talking octopus? Netflix 35/50 Our Planet David Attenborough provides the narration – but the real star is the stunning camerawork and general sumptuousness, courtesy of the team behind BBC mega-hits Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Shots of flamingos running across salt flats and blue whales chilling off the coast of Mexico are the perfect excuse to spring for a Netflix HD subscription. Netflix 36/50 The Dragon Prince Game of Thrones exited to the strains of a thousand damp squibs imploding at once. And it’s too early to say whether adaptations of the Witcher or The Wheel of Time will be any use. But one fantasy saga worth getting your chainmail in a twist for is this kid’s animated series from Avatar: The Last Airbender director Aaron Ehasz. The setting is bog standard swords and sorcery – there are dragons, elves and magicians – but the execution is riveting. Ethnic tensions between elves and humans are compellingly drawn – and did we mention the dragons? 37/50 Castlevania A gothic adult cartoon based on an obscure video game does not sound enticing. Yet this baroque fever dream starring Richard Armitage (Thorin from The Hobbit movies) as the last living member of an excommunicated family of vampire hunters and Graham McTavish as a misunderstood Count Dracula (he’s upset after his wife is burned the stake) is a riveting slow burner. A third season is in production. Netflix 38/50 Tuca and Bertie Netflix has lately turned cancelling shows into a competitive sport. This new animated drama from the creators of BoJack Horseman was canned just two months after its debut despite much critical acclaim. In Netflix’s defence, it is rather wacky. To quote Up News Info, it tells of “the friendship between two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird.” The humour is surreal but, just like BoJack Horseman, the emotional beats – specifically its depiction of the central relationship – yank the heartstrings. 39/50 Blown Away Reality TV, the Netflix way. Imagine Bake Off with glass-blowing instead of marzipan manipulation and YouTube star Nick Uhas in for Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Ten artists test their glass blowing mastery in a series of challenges. The winner walks away with $60,000 and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. Just like Bake Off, it’s riveting viewing even if you can’t tell a kiln from a kangaroo. 40/50 Muerto para mi Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate join forces for this super-dark comedy about two women who meet at a therapy group for the recently bereaved. They strike up a natural friendship – but, as we slowly learn, each has secrets they’d rather not share. James Marsden is fantastic as the smarmy ex of Judy (Cardellini) while the behind the scenes involvement of producers Will Ferrell and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy director Adam McKay provides a clue as to the mad-cap humour. A word-of-mouth success, it has been picked up for a second series. Saeed Adyani / Netflix 41/50 El Brujo Henry Cavill stars as titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in a pulpy adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy novels (the show is not directly based on the hit video game series). It’s a ludicrous lark with a plot that often baffles (watch out for those multiple timelines). But Cavill is fantastic as the Witcher and he has a great support cast including Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer , Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard. It is estimated to be the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms. All together now, “toss a coin to your Witcher, oh ratings of plenty…” Netflix 42/50 The Stranger An old-school, over-the-top thriller, adapted from the Harlan Coben bestseller. The setting is a fictional town of Cedarfield, which seems to be somewhere within commuting distance of Manchester. Richard Armitage plays a loving dad and husband whose world falls apart when a mysterious woman tells him his wife (Dervla Kirwan) faked her pregnancy. Jennifer Saunders later pops up as a mother whose family has its own secrets. Netflix 43/50 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Baroque with bells on and camper than a disco ball at a tent convention, Netflix’s rebooting of Sabrina the Teenage Witch makes a virtue of excess. Kiernan Shipka – Don Draper’s daughter from Mad Men – lights up the screen as the half-human/ half witch teenager drawn into a tangle with the devil himself. Miranda Otto and The Office’s Lucy Davies play her eccentric aunts. And there’s a cat named Salem, though he doesn’t talk. Diyah Pera/Netflix 44/50 Next in Fashion Feel-good reality TV was once a contradiction in terms. But the vibes are agreeably optimistic in this fashionista contest in which professional designers compete for a $250,000 price. Presenters Tan France and Alexa Chung bring the common touch and the contestants appear to be enjoying themselves rather than undergoing the ordeal of a lifetime. Essentially, it’s Bake Off on the catwalk. Netflix 45/50 Locke and Key Joe Hill’s bestselling graphic novels receive the YA treatment in this urban fantasy about a house full of portals to other worlds and the grieving family who make their home there. The break-out performance is by Emilia Jones – daughter of singer Aled – playing middle child Kinsey Locke. Hill, the son of Stephen King, moved heaven and earth to bring his story to the screen and the effort has paid off. Netflix 46/50 Star Trek: Discovery Trekkies have agreed to disagree regarding this often madcap reboot of the venerable sci-fi saga. Suffice to say, if starships powered by “spore drives” or Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs over-acting across multiple dimensions is off-putting then this isn’t the Trek for you. But others have warmed to the ambitious storytelling, top-notch FX and Sonequa Martin-Green’s earnest performance as science officer Michael Burnham. CBS 47/50 Money Heist The Spanish thriller has become one of Netflix’s most popular non-English language shows. There’s certainly lots going on. The story begins with a daring raid on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, overseen by the mysterious Professor (Álvaro Morte) Thereafter it gets steadily more bonkers and the location shifts from Spain to Germany and Thailand. Though all the twists and turns, highs and lows, Money Heist is never less than gripping. Netflix 48/50 Night on Earth David Attenborough's Our Planet has hoovered up all the attention. But this UK-made series, narrated by Orange is the New Black’s Samira Wiley, brings a new perspective to wildlife TV. Shot using heat-sensitive cameras, Night on Earth features lions romping by moonlight and cacti blooming under the desert stars. It’s like journeying to another world, with reality only returning as the sun rises. Netflix 49/50 Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario – recently seen in the new BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The White Horse – owns the screen as a promising young skater recovering from a serious injury. Her real challenge is off the rink as she tries to conceal her family’s history of mental illness. It’s clearly pitched at a YA audience and is a bit overwrought in places. But Spinning Out is never less than watchable and it’s a shame it was cancelled after just one series. Netflix 50/50 Living with Yourself Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea have good chemistry in this mordant comedy about a white collar schlub (Rudd) who, in the depths of a midlife crisis, accidentally clones himself. He is forced to compete with his happier, more confident, wittier alter-ego while his wife (Bea) tries to make sense of the transformation. You’ll chuckle rather than fall over clutching your sides but the leads are likeable and the script hums along. Netflix

1/50 Bojack Horseman A cartoon about a talking horse, starring the goofy older brother from Arrested Development… on paper little about BoJack Horseman screams “must watch”. Yet the series almost immediately transcended its format to deliver a moving and very funny rumination on depression and middle-age malaise. Will Arnett plays BoJack – one time star of Nineties hit sitcom Horsin’ Around – as a lost soul whose turbo-charged narcissism prevents him getting his life together. Almost as good are a support cast including Alison Brie (Glow, Mad Men), Aaron Paul, of Breaking Bad, and Amy Sedaris as a pampered Persian cat who is also BoJack’s agent. Season five touches the live rail of harassment in the movie industry, offering one of the most astute commentaries yet on the #MeToo movement with an episode based centred around an awards ceremony called “The Forgivies”. The sixth and final series was split in two, with part one debuting on 25 October and part two on 31 January 2020. Netflix 2/50 Strange things A valentine to the Spielberg school of Eighties blockbuster, with Winona Ryder as a small town mom whose son is abducted by a transdimensional monster. ET, Goonies, Close Encounters, Alien and everything Stephen King wrote between 1975 and 1990 are all tossed into the blender by Millennial writer-creators the Duffer brothers. It was clear Stranger Things was going to be a mega-smash when Barb – the “best friend” character eaten in the second episode – went viral the weekend it dropped. Netflix 3/50 Daredevil Netflix’s Marvel shows tend towards the overlong and turgid. An exception is the high-kicking Daredevil, with Charlie Cox’s blind lawyer/crimefighter banishing all memory of Ben Affleck's turn donning the red jumpsuit in 2003. With New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood as backdrop, Daredevil is caked in street-level grit and features a searing series one performance by Vincent D'Onofrio as the villainous Kingpin. The perfect antidote to the deafening bombast of the big screen Marvel movies. Netflix 4/50 The Staircase Did he do it? Does it matter considering the lengths the Durham, North Carolina police seemingly went in order to stitch him up? Sitting through this twisting, turning documenting about the trial of Michael Peterson – charged with the murder in 2003 of his wife – the viewer may find themselves alternately empathising with and recoiling from the accused. It’s a feat of bravura factual filmmaking from French documentarian Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, which comes to Netflix with a recently shot three-part coda catching up with the (very weird) Peterson clan a decade on. Netflix

5/50 Dark Stranger Things: the Euro-Gloom years. Netflix’s first German-language production is a pulp romp that thinks it’s a Wagner opera. In a remote town surrounded by a creepy forest locals fear the disappearance of a teenager may be linked to other missing persons cases from decades earlier. The timelines get twisted and it’s obvious that something wicked is emanating from a tunnel leading to a nearby nuclear power plant. Yet if the story sometimes trips itself up the Goonies-meets-Götterdämmerung ambiance keeps you hooked. Netflix 6/50 A Series of Unfortunate Events The wry and bleak Lemony Snickett children novels finally get the ghastly adaptation they deserve (let’s all pretend the dreadful 2004 Jim Carrey movie never happened). Neil Patrick Harris gobbles up the scenery as the vain and wicked Count Olaf, desperate to separate the Baudelaire orphans from their considerable inheritance. The look is Tim Burton by way of Wes Anderson, and the dark wit of the books is replicated perfectly (Snickett, aka Daniel Handler, is co-producer). Netflix 7/50 Maniac If you’re curious as to how Cary Fukunaga will handle the Bond franchise, his limited series, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, drops some delicious hints. It’s a mind-bending sci-fi story set in an alternative United States where computers still look like Commodore 64s and in which you pay for goods by having a “travel buddy” sit down and read you adverts. Stone and Hill are star-crossed outcasts participating in a drugs trial that catapults them into a series of trippy genre excursions – including an occult adventure and a Lord of the Rings-style fantasy. It is here that Fukunaga demonstrates his versatility, handling potentially hokey material smartly and respectfully. 007 fans can sleep easy. Netflix 8/50 Better Call Saul The Breaking Bad prequel is starting to outgrow the show that spawned it. Where Breaking Bad delivered a master-class in scorched earth storytelling Saul is gentler and more humane. Years before the rise of Walter White, the future meth overlord’s sleazy lawyer, Saul Goodman, is still plain old Jimmy McGill, a striving every-dude trying to catch a break. But how far will he go to make his name and escape the shadow of his superstar attorney brother Chuck (Michael McKean)? Season five has just arrived and journeys even deeper into the Breaking Bad expanded universe. AMC Studios/Netflix

9/50 Black Mirror Don’t tell Channel 4 but Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series has arguably got even better since making the jump from British terrestrial TV to the realm of megabucks American streaming. Bigger budgets have given creators Brooker and Annabel Jones license to let their imaginations off the leash – yielding unsurpassable episodes such as virtual reality love story "San Junipero" and Star Trek parody "USS Callister", which has bagged a bunch of Emmys. Netflix 10/50 Mindhunter David Fincher produces this serial killer drama based on the writings of a real-life FBI psychological profiler. It’s the post-Watergate Seventies and two maverick G-Men (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) are going out on a limb by utilising the latest psychological research to get inside the heads of a motley assembly of real-life sociopathic murders – including the notorious “Co-Ed” butcher Ed Kemper, brought chillingly to live in an Emmy-nominated performance by Cameron Britton. Netflix 11/50 The crown A right royal blockbuster from dramatist Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost / Nixon). Tracing the reign of Elizabeth II from her days as a wide-eyed young woman propelled to the throne after the surprise early death of her father, The Crown humanises the royals even as it paints their private lives as a bodice-ripping soap. Matt Smith is charmingly roguish as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby has ascended the Hollywood ranks on the back of her turn as the flawed yet sympathetic Princess Margaret. Most impressive of all, arguably, is Claire Foy, who plays the Queen as a shy woman thrust unwillingly into the spotlight. Foy and the rest of the principal cast have now departed, with a crew of older actors – headed by Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies – taking over as the middle-aged Windsors for season three. They’ll be around for season four too. And then the grand endeavour closes with Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth in her twilight years. Netflix 12/50 Narcos This drug trafficking caper spells out exactly what kind of series it is with an early scene in which two gangsters zip around a multi-level carpark on a motorbike firing a machine gun. Narcos, in other words, is for people who consider Pacino’s Scarface a touch too understated. Series one and two feature a mesmerising performance by Wagner Moura as Columbian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar, while season three focuses on the notorious Cali cartel. Reported to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits – the company doesn’t release audience figures – it turns its attention in its fourth and fifth season to Mexico’s interminable drugs wars, with Diego Luna playing Guadalajara cartel honcho Miguel Gallardo. Juan Pablo Gutierrez/Netflix

13/50 Master of None A cloud hangs over Aziz Ansari’s future after he was embroiled in the #MeToo scandal. But whatever happens, he has left us with a humane and riveting sitcom about an Ansari-proximate character looking for love and trying to establish himself professionally in contemporary New York. K.C. Bailey / Netflix 14/50 Línea de sangre One of Netflix’s early blockbusters, the sprawling soap opera updates Dallas to modern day southern Florida. Against the edge-of-civilisation backdrop of the Florida Keys, Kyle Chandler plays the local detective and favourite son of a well-to-do family. Their idyllic lives are thrown into chaos with the return of the clan’s black sheep (an unnervingly intense Ben Mendelsohn). The story is spectacularly hokey but searing performances by Chandler and Mendelsohn, and by Sissy Spacek and the late Sam Shepard as their imperious parents, make Bloodline compelling – a guilty pleasure that, actually, you shouldn’t feel all that guilty about. Rod Millington/Netflix 15/50 The Alienist You can almost smell the shoddy sanitation and horse-manure in this lavish murder-mystery set in 19th New York. We’re firmly in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York territory, with a serial killer bumping off boy prostitutes across Manhattan. Enter pioneering criminal psychologist Dr Laszlo Kreisler (Daniel Brühl), aided by newspaper man John Moore (Luke Evans) and feisty lady detective Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning). Kurt Iswarienko 16/50 Love Judd Apatow bring his signature gross-out comedy to the small screen. Love, which Apatow produced, is a masterclass in restraint compared to 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up etc. Paul Rust is Gus, a nerdish movie set tutor, whose develops a crush on Gillian Jacobs’s too-cool-for-school radio producer Mickey. Romance, of a sort, blossoms – but Love’s triumph is to acknowledge the complications of real life and to disabuse its characters of the idea that there’s such a thing as a straightforward happy ending. Hipster LA provides the bustling setting. Netflix

17/50 Ojo raro Who says reality TV has to be nasty and manipulative? This updating of the early 2000s hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has five stereotype-challenging gay men sharing lifestyle tips and fashion advice with an engaging cast of All American schlubs (the first two seasons are shot mostly in the state of Georgia). There are laughs – but serious moment too, such as when one of the crew refuses to enter a church because of the still unhealed scars of his strict Christian upbringing. Netflix 18/50 Chef’s Table A high-gloss revamping of the traditional TV food show. Each episode profiles a high wattage international chef; across its three seasons, the series has featured gastronomic superstars from the US, Argentina, India and Korea. Charles Panian/Netflix 19/50 Desarrollo arrestado A disastrous group interview in which actor Jason Bateman “mansplained” away the bullying co-star Jessica Walter had suffered at the hands of fellow cast-member Jeffrey Tambor meant season five of Arrested Development was fatally compromised before it even landed. Yet Netflix’s return to the dysfunctional world of the Bluth family stands on its merits and is a worthy addition to the surreal humour of seasons one through three (series four, which had to work around the busy schedules of the cast, is disposable by comparison). Netflix 20/50 Altered Carbon Netflix does Bladerunner with this sumptuous adaptation of the cult Richard Morgan novel. The setting is a neon-splashed cyberpunk future in which the super-wealthy live forever by uploading the consciousness into new “skins”. Enter rebel-turned-detective Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman), hired to find out who killed a (since resurrected) zillionaire industrialist while dealing with fallout from his own troubled past. Rumoured to be one of Netflix’s most expensive projects yet, its second run sees Anthony Mackie (aka Marvel’s Falcon) replace Kinnaman as the shape-shifting Kovacs. He’s a perfect fit for the part too, delving into the inner turmoil of a character who accumulates a multitude of ghosts across his endless lifespan. Netflix

21/50 Rick and Morty Dan Harmon, creator of cult sitcom Community (also on Netflix), finds the perfect outlet for zany fanboy imagination with this crazed animated comedy about a Marty McFly/Doc Brown-esque duo of time travellers. Every genre imaginable is parodied with the manic energy and zinging dialogue we have come to expect from Harmon. Netflix/Adult Swim 22/50 GLOW Mad Men’s Alison Brie is our entry point into this comedy-drama inspired by a real life all-female wrestling league in the Eighties. Ruth Wilder (Brie) is a down-on-her luck actor who, out of desperation, signs up a wrestling competition willed into being by Sam Sylvia (podcast king Marc Maron). Britrock singer Kate Nash is one of her her fellow troupe members: the larger than life Rhonda “Britannica” Richardson. Netflix 23/50 Arquero Deadpan animated satire about an idiot super spy with shaken and stirred mother issues. One of the most ambitious modern comedies, animated or otherwise, Archer tries on different varieties of humour for size and even occasionally tugs at the heart strings. 24/50 Ozark Breaking Bad for those with short attention spans. The saga of Walter White took years to track the iconic anti-hero’s rise from mild mannered everyman to dead-eyed criminal. Ozark gets there in the first half hour as nebbish Chicago accountant Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) agrees to serve as lieutenant for the Mexican mob in the hillbilly heartlands of Ozark, Missouri (in return they thoughtfully spare his life). Bateman, usually seen in comedy roles, is a revelation as is Laura Linney as his nasty wife Wendy. There is also a break-out performance by Julia Garner playing the scion of a local redneck crime family. Bateman recently won a best director Emmy for his work on the series, seizing the gong from beneath the noses of Game of Thrones’s David Benioff and DB Weiss. Season three is due in March 2020. Netflix

25/50 The Good Place A heavenly comedy with a twist. Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) is a cynical schlub waved through the Pearly Gates by mistake after dying in a bizarre supermarket accident. There she must remain above the suspicions of seemingly well-meaning but disorganised angel Michael (Ted Danson) whilst also negotiating fractious relationships with do-gooder Chidi (William Jackson Harper), spoiled princess Tahani (former T4 presenter Jameela Jamil) and ex-drug dealer Jason (Manny Jacinto). Netflix 26/50 Disenchantment It’s been forever and a few years since The Simpsons was even vaguely essentially viewing. But Matt Groening’s Homer mojo clearly hasn’t abandoned him yet. His Netflix series, just back for a second season, is a hilarious pastiche of fantasy tropes, with Abbi Jacobson as a hard-drinking princess, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon as her demon pal and elf sidekick and Matt Berry as – to quote Wikipedia – “Prince Merkimer, from the kingdom of Bentwood, who is arranged to marry (Princess) Bean, but was turned into a pig”. Netflix 27/50 Top Boy Netflix has been binning shows as if it is going out of fashion. But that didn’t stop Drake from persuading it to revive the Channel 4 drama about rival drug dealers in a fictional south London neighbourhood. Middle-aged Irishman Ronan Bennett captures the reality of life for many young black British people with tremendously sensitivity, while the cast is headed by Ashley Walters, Kane “Kano” Robinson, rapper Little Simz and Mercury Prize winner Dave. Netflix 28/50 Increíble A police procedural adapted from a long-form magazine exposé of American justice’s entrenched misogyny sounds like nobody’s idea of a fun night in. But Unbelievable makes serious points about how sufferers of sexual assault are marginalised and victim-blamed while also drawing the viewer into a compelling mystery. Unflinching yet never gratuitous, it stars Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as hard-bitten detectives investigating a serial rapist. Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever, meanwhile, plays a young woman wrongly accused of crying wolf when a man attacks her in her apartment. Netflix

29/50 Muñeca rusa Time becomes a loop in this sci-fi parable about a troubled New Yorker who finds herself reliving the final hours of her life over and over. Is the cosmos itself trying to tell her something? Or is she simply losing her marbles. Natasha Lyonne excels as damaged, potty-mouthed Nadia. Her improbable love interest is played by Charlie Barnett. Netflix 30/50 La academia paraguas Gerard Way’s surreal comic book has translated impressively to the screen. Umbrella Academy unfolds as a lightly unhinged anti-Avengers. A family of super-powered siblings tries to solve the mystery of the murder of their domineering adoptive father, who plucked them from the arms of their mothers and raised them to be humanity’s first line of defence. Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Robert Sheehan head the cast in a series that plays out like a Marvel movie directed by Wes Anderson. Watch out for a cameo by R&B queen Mary J Blige as an inter-dimensional assassin. Netflix 31/50 When They See Us Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay makes a foray into television with a gripping four-part retelling of the 1989 Central Park Five case in which five African Americans were charged with the rape of a jogger in central Manhattan. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix 32/50 El cristal oscuro This return to the world of the Jim Henson 1982 fantasy movie is very much a series of two halves. The first five episodes are a confused hodgepodge of exposition and world building. But once it settles down this prequel to the film spins a fantastic tale of puppet Gelflings and Skeksis vying for power in a feudal kingdom… a game of thrones, as it were. Westeros regulars Natalie Dormer, Lena Headey and Nathalie Emmanuel star alongside Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill and Alicia Vikander.

33/50 La persecución de Hill House A rare TV horror that genuinely gets under the skin. Very loosely adapted from 1959 Shirley Jackson gothic classic, Mike Flanagan’s series chronicles the adulthood agonies of a family whose childhood was traumatised by a run-in with a creepy mansion. Rather than lazy jump-scares, the series ratchets up the dread slowly yet unyieldingly. A few episodes in and you may find yourself holding your breath, so searing is the tension. To really freak you, Flanagan has also inserted dozens of hidden ghosts into the background. See how many you can spot – and good luck getting to sleep afterwards. Steve Dietl/Netflix 34/50 El OA Bonkers on a swizzle stick, this series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij makes Twin Peaks look like an Only Fools and Horses repeat. Prairie (Marling) is an inter-dimensional wanderer with a strange past and an even weirder future. She recruits a group of high school students, teaching them the “movements” that permit travel across time and space. That’s the jumping off point for a meditation on existence, identity and fate. Controversially cancelled after just two seasons – and the mother of all cliff-hangers – the OA is nonetheless a sensory experience worth your time. Did we mention the talking octopus? Netflix 35/50 Our Planet David Attenborough provides the narration – but the real star is the stunning camerawork and general sumptuousness, courtesy of the team behind BBC mega-hits Blue Planet and Planet Earth. Shots of flamingos running across salt flats and blue whales chilling off the coast of Mexico are the perfect excuse to spring for a Netflix HD subscription. Netflix 36/50 The Dragon Prince Game of Thrones exited to the strains of a thousand damp squibs imploding at once. And it’s too early to say whether adaptations of the Witcher or The Wheel of Time will be any use. But one fantasy saga worth getting your chainmail in a twist for is this kid’s animated series from Avatar: The Last Airbender director Aaron Ehasz. The setting is bog standard swords and sorcery – there are dragons, elves and magicians – but the execution is riveting. Ethnic tensions between elves and humans are compellingly drawn – and did we mention the dragons?

37/50 Castlevania A gothic adult cartoon based on an obscure video game does not sound enticing. Yet this baroque fever dream starring Richard Armitage (Thorin from The Hobbit movies) as the last living member of an excommunicated family of vampire hunters and Graham McTavish as a misunderstood Count Dracula (he’s upset after his wife is burned the stake) is a riveting slow burner. A third season is in production. Netflix 38/50 Tuca and Bertie Netflix has lately turned cancelling shows into a competitive sport. This new animated drama from the creators of BoJack Horseman was canned just two months after its debut despite much critical acclaim. In Netflix’s defence, it is rather wacky. To quote Up News Info, it tells of “the friendship between two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building, Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a cocky, care-free toucan and Bertie (Ali Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird.” The humour is surreal but, just like BoJack Horseman, the emotional beats – specifically its depiction of the central relationship – yank the heartstrings. 39/50 Blown Away Reality TV, the Netflix way. Imagine Bake Off with glass-blowing instead of marzipan manipulation and YouTube star Nick Uhas in for Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Ten artists test their glass blowing mastery in a series of challenges. The winner walks away with $60,000 and a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. Just like Bake Off, it’s riveting viewing even if you can’t tell a kiln from a kangaroo. 40/50 Muerto para mi Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate join forces for this super-dark comedy about two women who meet at a therapy group for the recently bereaved. They strike up a natural friendship – but, as we slowly learn, each has secrets they’d rather not share. James Marsden is fantastic as the smarmy ex of Judy (Cardellini) while the behind the scenes involvement of producers Will Ferrell and Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy director Adam McKay provides a clue as to the mad-cap humour. A word-of-mouth success, it has been picked up for a second series. Saeed Adyani / Netflix

41/50 El Brujo Henry Cavill stars as titular monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in a pulpy adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling fantasy novels (the show is not directly based on the hit video game series). It’s a ludicrous lark with a plot that often baffles (watch out for those multiple timelines). But Cavill is fantastic as the Witcher and he has a great support cast including Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer , Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier the Bard. It is estimated to be the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms. All together now, “toss a coin to your Witcher, oh ratings of plenty…” Netflix 42/50 The Stranger An old-school, over-the-top thriller, adapted from the Harlan Coben bestseller. The setting is a fictional town of Cedarfield, which seems to be somewhere within commuting distance of Manchester. Richard Armitage plays a loving dad and husband whose world falls apart when a mysterious woman tells him his wife (Dervla Kirwan) faked her pregnancy. Jennifer Saunders later pops up as a mother whose family has its own secrets. Netflix 43/50 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Baroque with bells on and camper than a disco ball at a tent convention, Netflix’s rebooting of Sabrina the Teenage Witch makes a virtue of excess. Kiernan Shipka – Don Draper’s daughter from Mad Men – lights up the screen as the half-human/ half witch teenager drawn into a tangle with the devil himself. Miranda Otto and The Office’s Lucy Davies play her eccentric aunts. And there’s a cat named Salem, though he doesn’t talk. Diyah Pera/Netflix 44/50 Next in Fashion Feel-good reality TV was once a contradiction in terms. But the vibes are agreeably optimistic in this fashionista contest in which professional designers compete for a $250,000 price. Presenters Tan France and Alexa Chung bring the common touch and the contestants appear to be enjoying themselves rather than undergoing the ordeal of a lifetime. Essentially, it’s Bake Off on the catwalk. Netflix

45/50 Locke and Key Joe Hill’s bestselling graphic novels receive the YA treatment in this urban fantasy about a house full of portals to other worlds and the grieving family who make their home there. The break-out performance is by Emilia Jones – daughter of singer Aled – playing middle child Kinsey Locke. Hill, the son of Stephen King, moved heaven and earth to bring his story to the screen and the effort has paid off. Netflix 46/50 Star Trek: Discovery Trekkies have agreed to disagree regarding this often madcap reboot of the venerable sci-fi saga. Suffice to say, if starships powered by “spore drives” or Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs over-acting across multiple dimensions is off-putting then this isn’t the Trek for you. But others have warmed to the ambitious storytelling, top-notch FX and Sonequa Martin-Green’s earnest performance as science officer Michael Burnham. CBS 47/50 Money Heist The Spanish thriller has become one of Netflix’s most popular non-English language shows. There’s certainly lots going on. The story begins with a daring raid on the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid, overseen by the mysterious Professor (Álvaro Morte) Thereafter it gets steadily more bonkers and the location shifts from Spain to Germany and Thailand. Though all the twists and turns, highs and lows, Money Heist is never less than gripping. Netflix 48/50 Night on Earth David Attenborough's Our Planet has hoovered up all the attention. But this UK-made series, narrated by Orange is the New Black’s Samira Wiley, brings a new perspective to wildlife TV. Shot using heat-sensitive cameras, Night on Earth features lions romping by moonlight and cacti blooming under the desert stars. It’s like journeying to another world, with reality only returning as the sun rises. Netflix

49/50 Spinning Out Kaya Scodelario – recently seen in the new BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The White Horse – owns the screen as a promising young skater recovering from a serious injury. Her real challenge is off the rink as she tries to conceal her family’s history of mental illness. It’s clearly pitched at a YA audience and is a bit overwrought in places. But Spinning Out is never less than watchable and it’s a shame it was cancelled after just one series. Netflix 50/50 Living with Yourself Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea have good chemistry in this mordant comedy about a white collar schlub (Rudd) who, in the depths of a midlife crisis, accidentally clones himself. He is forced to compete with his happier, more confident, wittier alter-ego while his wife (Bea) tries to make sense of the transformation. You’ll chuckle rather than fall over clutching your sides but the leads are likeable and the script hums along. Netflix

9. Okja

With Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite winning the Palme d’Or, what better moment to revisit his brilliantly weird and charming morality fable from 2017. Co-written with John Ronson, this is a by turns heart-warming and chilling story of a young girl (Ahn Seo-hyun) and her friendship with the titular bio-engineered super-pig. It sounds, and frequently is, bonkers but Joon-ho plays with our heartstrings as if manipulating a Stradivarius, while Tilda Swinton is outstanding as an evil tech messiah masquerading as an environmentalist.

8. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, and Emma Thompson head the cast in Noah Baumbach’s comedy drama about worldly Manhattanites struggling with their lives of sophisticated privilege. Baumbach is on solid ground marshalling the inter-familial tension. But he also reminds us why he’s a master at locating universal truths within the self-involved lives of neurotic Americans.

7. Mudbound

An unflinching survey of race and politics in the Southern United States immediately before and after the Second World War. Carey Mulligan and Mary J Blige head the cast, while Dee Rees guides the story with tremendous tautness. Mudbound was expected to receive a clean sweep of Oscar nominations in 2017. In the end it received just four, in relatively minor categories. The first rumblings of Hollywood’s hostility towards streaming and its impact on cinema?

6. Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler blazes like a diamond-drill in Josh and Benny Safdie’s sensory-rush drama about a jeweller and gambling addict trying to hold onto his sanity as his world comes crashing down. It’s an exhausting, sometimes overwhelming watch – but with Sandler as the audience’s lodestar, it’s a journey worth staying with.

5. Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach draws on the breakdown of his marriage to Jennifer Jason Leigh in this unflinching chronicling of a modern divorce. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are compelling as a couple who wake one morning to discover they’ve fallen out of love, while Laura Dern deservedly won an Oscar as Johansson’s force-of-nature attorney.

4. The Other Side of the Wind

For a reminder how unhinged film-making became in the Seventies, buckle up and lose yourself in this posthumous restoration of a never-completed Orson Welles movie from the period. What would have been Welles’s swansong is a maniacal, meta meditation on art and fame, with John Huston playing a buccaneering director – in essence, a heightened composite of himself and Welles. There are also parts for Peter Bogdanovich and Dennis Hopper. Welles’s editor, Bob Murawski, together with Bogdanovich and Welles’s daughter Beatrice, assembled the cut from 100 hours of footage. It only occasionally makes sense – but, as an experience, it’s unforgettable.

3. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

When Netflix asked the Coen brothers to make a binge-friendly TV series, Hollywood’s quirkiest siblings obviously went their own way. This anthology movie features six stories set amid the Coens’ deeply quirky and revisionist take on the Old West. The spirit of their classic Oh hermano, ¿dónde estás? is tapped enthusiastically, with Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan, Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco and Tom Waits heading the starry cast.

2. The Irishman

Teaming up with De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci, Martin Scorsese suggested El irlandés might be the cinematic event of the decade. There is certainly lots to love in this generations-spanning tale of hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and his relationship with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) and his own daughter (Anna Paquin). True, the film isn’t quite a classic at the level of Goodfellas. The de-aging technology employed to turn the cast into thirtysomething gangsters feels rubbery and unconvincing. And the 209-minute running time left many viewers suffering numb bum. But it’s still Scorsese doing mobsters and unmistakably the work of a director reaching for a big artistic statement.

one) Rome

The privileged Mexico City childhood of director Alfonso Cuarón inspired his affecting, quasi-autobiographical treatise on class, privilege and love. Yalitza Aparicio is the semi-invisible maid to a wealthy family, her life a story of small moments unfolding against the backdrop of political upheaval. Netflix was denied its Best Picture Oscar but Cuarón was an uncontroversial pick for Best Director at the 2018 awards.