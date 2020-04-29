Netflix Joins Denmark's DR to Revive "Borgen" – Up News Info

Netflix and Danish broadcaster DR team up to relive the political drama Borgen after its last television broadcast in 2013.

Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise his role as Danish politician Birgitte Nyborg in the new series, which will premiere in 2022 in the DR before falling to Netflix internationally.

Netflix has also secured the rights to the first three seasons of the BAFTA-winning show and plans to release them globally later this year.

Borgen It will be produced by SAM Productions and will bring together its creative team, including creator Adam Price, who will write Season 4. Birgitte Hjort Sørensen is also returning as Katrine Fønsmark.

The new season follows Nyborg in her role as Foreign Minister, as well as her staff and the media in charge of covering it. Fønsmark was his press officer, but he returns to journalism in the new season.

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisition at Netflix, said: "Ten years ago Borgen It helped redefine the global television landscape, showing that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are immensely proud to partner with DR and the entire creative team to reclaim this global phenomenon. ”

DR drama director Christian Rank added: "We are very excited that in partnership with Netflix we can bring Borgen and his characters come back to life. "

Borgen It will be produced by Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, while Stine Meldgaard Madsen is the producer.