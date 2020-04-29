Netflix January 2018: news and updates

The new year means new shows and movies on Netflix.
It also means that some of your favorites will also leave the streaming platform.
But first things first: Some of the new content coming to Netflix includes beloved early-early movies like cheerleading comedy. Go ahead (along with its sequels) and How to lose a boy in 10 days.
In addition, you can transmit classics like Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, The Godfather and the Lethal weapon Serie.
In addition to that, you will see new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Love Sick and Comedians in cars drinking coffee.
Netflix will also premiere original movies like The king of polka (starring Jack Black, Jenny Slate, and Jason Schwartzman) and A useless and stupid gesture (starring Will Forte as National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney).
Unfortunately, you'll have to say goodbye to some good ones, with Love actually, Miss sympathy and every season of Lost.
However, don't be too sad: the list of new things to see is quite long.
Check out the full list of titles below:
January 1st
10,000 a. C.
30 days at night
Shadow age
AlphaGo
The loves of America
Apollo 13
bat Man
Batman and Robin
The beginning of batman
Batman forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s
Go ahead
Bring it back
Bring it all or nothing
Let's go! Fight until the end
Bring it: on it to earn it
Caddyshack
Chef and my fridge: 2017
Challenge
Can definitely be
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furious revenge
Glacé: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to lose a boy in 10 days
Justin Bieber never say never
King kong
Lethal weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to get married
Like water for Chocolate
Love actually
Evil Love: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: the idea that changed the world
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: global swarm
Stardust
Strictly ballroom
The dukes of hazzard
Emily Rose's exorcism
The first time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
Italian work
The Lovely Bones
Life imprisonment
The Truman Show
The vault
Training Day
Treasures of the shipwreck of the incredible
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
January 2:
Mustang Island
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
January 5:
Before waking up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in cars drinking coffee – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 6:
Episodes: Season 1-5
Available 1/8/18
The spell
January 10
47 meters deep
Alejandro Riaño Special stand up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the deep
12th of January:
Cologne: season 2
Disarticulated: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Someone feed Phil– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The man who would be the king of polka
The Polka King – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Shameful – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 14:
Boars
January 15:
Preview of the 2018 Winter Olympics: meet the US team USA And go for the gold
Hostages
Agitation
January 16:
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4
January 17:
Arango and Sanint: Laugh The Show – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
January 18:
Bad day for cutting
Times of War: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 19:
Drug Lords: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On !: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 23:
Todd Glass: Act Happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 24:
Ricardo Quevedo: There are people like that – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 25
Acts of revenge
26 of January:
A useless and stupid gesture: NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty money: NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everyone calm down! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One day at a time: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Living sober … from the bar – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 28:
The Ministry of Time: Seasons 1-2
The Ministry of Time: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 29:
The force
January 30th
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 and 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Compensation: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 31:
DisneyPixar Cars 3
And check out what comes out of Netflix in January:
Departing on January 1:
Chicago
Nursery for parents
Don't be a threat to South Central while you drink your juice on the hood
Dressed to kill
E.T. the alien
Forrest Gump
Four brothers
Free willy
Grease
Gremlins
I am sam
Law and order: Special victims unit: the fifteenth year
Law and order: Special victims unit: fourteenth year
Law and order: Special victims unit: seventeenth year
Law and order: Special victims unit: sixteenth year
Driving license
Made of Honor
Bad Girls
Miss sympathy
Miss Sympathy 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Mountain range
I saw II
Sierra III
I saw IV
Saw v
I saw VI
Saw: the final chapter
Someone like You
The Addams family
The boy in the striped pajamas
The day the Earth stood still
The desert fox: Rommel's story
The inn of the sixth happiness
The man in a red shoe
The Manhattan project
Mighty ducks
The parent trap
The secret Garden
The switch
Three coins in the fountain
White girls
Young lincoln
3/18/18
VHS
Departing 1/4/18
Lost: Seasons 1-6
1/5/18
Fantasy
Fantasy 2000
The host
1/15/18
Mermaids: Seasons 1-2
