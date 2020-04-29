Netflix January 2018: news and updates

The new year means new shows and movies on Netflix.

It also means that some of your favorites will also leave the streaming platform.

But first things first: Some of the new content coming to Netflix includes beloved early-early movies like cheerleading comedy. Go ahead (along with its sequels) and How to lose a boy in 10 days.

In addition, you can transmit classics like Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, The Godfather and the Lethal weapon Serie.

In addition to that, you will see new seasons of Grace and Frankie, Love Sick and Comedians in cars drinking coffee.





Netflix will also premiere original movies like The king of polka (starring Jack Black, Jenny Slate, and Jason Schwartzman) and A useless and stupid gesture (starring Will Forte as National Lampoon co-founder Doug Kenney).

Unfortunately, you'll have to say goodbye to some good ones, with Love actually, Miss sympathy and every season of Lost.

However, don't be too sad: the list of new things to see is quite long.

Check out the full list of titles below:

January 1st

10,000 a. C.

30 days at night

Shadow age

AlphaGo

The loves of America

Apollo 13

bat Man

Batman and Robin

The beginning of batman

Batman forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s

Go ahead

Bring it back

Bring it all or nothing

Let's go! Fight until the end

Bring it: on it to earn it

Caddyshack

Chef and my fridge: 2017

Challenge

Can definitely be

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furious revenge

Glacé: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to lose a boy in 10 days

Justin Bieber never say never

King kong

Lethal weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to get married

Like water for Chocolate

Love actually

Evil Love: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: the idea that changed the world

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: global swarm

Stardust

Strictly ballroom

The dukes of hazzard

Emily Rose's exorcism

The first time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

Italian work

The Lovely Bones

Life imprisonment

The Truman Show

The vault

Training Day

Treasures of the shipwreck of the incredible

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

January 2:

Mustang Island

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5:

Before waking up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in cars drinking coffee – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 6:

Episodes: Season 1-5

Available 1/8/18

The spell

January 10

47 meters deep

Alejandro Riaño Special stand up – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In the deep

12th of January:

Cologne: season 2

Disarticulated: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Someone feed Phil– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The man who would be the king of polka

The Polka King – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Shameful – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 14:

Boars

January 15:

Preview of the 2018 Winter Olympics: meet the US team USA And go for the gold

Hostages

Agitation

January 16:

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

January 17:

Arango and Sanint: Laugh The Show – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18:

Bad day for cutting

Times of War: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 19:

Drug Lords: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On !: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 23:

Todd Glass: Act Happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 24:

Ricardo Quevedo: There are people like that – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 25

Acts of revenge

26 of January:

A useless and stupid gesture: NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty money: NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everyone calm down! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One day at a time: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Living sober … from the bar – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 28:

The Ministry of Time: Seasons 1-2

The Ministry of Time: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 29:

The force

January 30th

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 and 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Compensation: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 31:

DisneyPixar Cars 3

And check out what comes out of Netflix in January:

Departing on January 1:

Chicago

Nursery for parents

Don't be a threat to South Central while you drink your juice on the hood

Dressed to kill

E.T. the alien

Forrest Gump

Four brothers

Free willy

Grease

Gremlins

I am sam

Law and order: Special victims unit: the fifteenth year

Law and order: Special victims unit: fourteenth year

Law and order: Special victims unit: seventeenth year

Law and order: Special victims unit: sixteenth year

Driving license

Made of Honor

Bad Girls

Miss sympathy

Miss Sympathy 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Mountain range

I saw II

Sierra III

I saw IV

Saw v

I saw VI

Saw: the final chapter

Someone like You

The Addams family

The boy in the striped pajamas

The day the Earth stood still

The desert fox: Rommel's story

The inn of the sixth happiness

The man in a red shoe

The Manhattan project

Mighty ducks

The parent trap

The secret Garden

The switch

Three coins in the fountain

White girls

Young lincoln

3/18/18

VHS

Departing 1/4/18

Lost: Seasons 1-6

1/5/18

Fantasy

Fantasy 2000

The host

1/15/18

Mermaids: Seasons 1-2

H / T: USA Today