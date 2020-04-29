NeNe Leakes and his girl, Jennifer Williams, have a live "cocktail and conversation,quot; on Instagram today

NeNe Leakes and Jennifer Williams will have a live video later today on Instagram, and fans couldn't be more excited. Look at the NeNe message he shared on his social media account.

‘COCKTAILS AND CONVERSATION with my girl @jenniferwilliams She has a LOT to say. You don't want to miss this one! TUNE IN LADIES & GENTLEMAN TOMORROW NITE, "NeNe wrote in his post.

Tamar Braxton jumped into the comments and said, "I'm going to hear about this damn car sister," and someone else said, "I can hear her now … her favorite line is …" So here's the thing … " … #GirlByeLiar ".

A follower shadowed Jennifer and posted this message: "Jennifer is lying so much that you can't believe anything she says." Sorry, I'm not sorry, "and someone else said," Baby, please don't let me go up there lying on your good Hunni Time … because the old man has already spilled the tea. "

Someone else said to NeNe, "Don't let Jennifer park her car in the driveway of your house or you would be next as the person who stole her ride!"

One commenter said: ‘I wish Jennifer had another platform besides BBW because her executive producer has changed for the worse. Jenn might want to be careful because she is dark skinned. Well, the EP was already treating her badly anyway. The EP better watch it because the disaster will hit the fanatic when they discover that the one who protected and mistreated others has actually been with her ex-husband. "

Someone else said, itamos We need Jenny behind the scenes. @neneleakes is the personality without a doubt 😘 ’

The other day, NeNe shared a video on his social media account in which he is offering valuable advice to his fans and followers. We are living in quite uncertain times, and many people are scared by what tomorrow may bring.

She addresses fans about the importance of wearing masks during the pandemic in order to stay safe and protect others as well.



