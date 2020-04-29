Nearly 800 crew members were caught on a cruise ship for 45 days over concerns about the coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Holland America's cruise ship Oosterdam left the port of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, with its crew still on board.

The last time the ship had passengers was on March 14, before the coronavirus pandemic exploded in the United States. Since then, almost 800 crew members from 100 countries have been stranded at sea.

Holland America hoped they could land the crew in Los Angeles, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would not allow that to happen.

"I spend 21 hours a day in my cabin," said Melinda Mann, manager of the Holland America youth program. "I am allowed to go out for three 30-minute food breaks and three 30-minute breaks after hours. I haven't hugged another person or touched another person in weeks."

The United States government ordered cruise lines to suspend operations in March.

"After that, we discovered that we had a sick person on board a few weeks later," said Mann. “That was around the beginning of April, the end of March. She was quarantined, and then medically evacuated by a tender boat in Cabo, Mexico. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

That sick passenger quarantined the entire crew, which has been floating in international waters for more than a month.

"I have been at sea for 45 days, and I am ready to go," Mann said. "I am a US citizen, I am not sick; I am healthy. I am willing to quarantine, I am willing to be tested for COVID, but they cannot keep me here forever.

Oosterdam is now reportedly headed to Ensenada, Mexico, with a new plan to end the crew's ordeal.

"They are putting all Americans and Europeans in one place to make it easier to get people home is apparently what they said," said Mann.

The cruise line issued a statement Tuesday that read, in part:

“Today the crew was not allowed to disembark from Oosterdam. We continue to work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) to obtain approval to disembark the crew in the US. USA For immediate return home under your current order not to sail which does not allow us to do so at this time, even for citizens. "

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.