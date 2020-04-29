NCAA NIL Rules Explained: What do the recommended updates mean for student athletes and what follows?

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it has accepted recommendations on how best to update its rules on name, image and likeness compensation (NIL).

The announcement has been expected for some time, even as individual states passed their own legislation that allows NCAA student athletes to take advantage of their NIL. That said, the organization only accepted the recommendations of a task force, led by Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman and Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, on how to implement these updates.

The final rules, which have yet to be defined and were nebulous in Thursday's announcement, are not expected to take effect in the 2020-21 academic career.

Those are just a few of the obstacles that remain before the NCAA finally allows its student athletes to benefit from its NIL. Here's what Thursday's announcement means to those players, and what happens next in that process:

MORE: Five Conclusions of the NCAA Movement Towards Updated NIL Rules

When do the NCAA NIL rules take effect?

As of Thursday, the NCAA only accepted recommendations to update its current NIL rules. However, in his comprehensive report, he listed several key milestones that remain to be reached (and the expected date to be completed) before NIL updates go into effect:

August 30, 2020: Each of the three NCAA divisions (Divisions I, II, and III) is expected to have drafted NIL legislative proposals.

Each of the three NCAA divisions (Divisions I, II, and III) is expected to have drafted NIL legislative proposals. October 31, 2020: Each of the respective divisional governing bodies is expected to have revised NIL legislation.

Each of the respective divisional governing bodies is expected to have revised NIL legislation. January 31, 2021: Division bodies are expected to enact all NIL legislative proposals, which will take effect "no later than the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year."

What is covered by the recommended updates to the NIL rules?

The NCAA's comprehensive report only stipulates rule changes for two categories: "third-party endorsements,quot; and "compensation for student or athlete products or business activities," two areas that cover a lot of ground.

Basically, any proposed rule changes would allow student athletes to do business with third parties for promotional activities and receive compensation from outside business companies. That also includes any potential compensation generated as a creator or influencer of social media, assuming fair market value is at stake.

That said, there are several proposed "railings,quot; and areas of regulation that will determine whether a student-athlete's NIL compensation would receive the NCAA blessing:

Proposed railings for NIL compensation

Listed below are the potential protective barriers the NCAA listed to help monitor and regulate potential NIL admissions among students and athletes:

Any compensation received by student athletes for NIL activities represents a genuine payment for the use of their NIL, and is not simply a disguised form of payment for participation in athletics.

Schools and conferences play no role in the NIL activities of a student athlete.

Student athletes are not being compensated for the use of their NIL in situations where they do not have the legal right to demand such compensation.

Schools or promoters are not using NIL opportunities as a recruitment incentive.

The role of third parties in NIL activities between students and athletes is regulated.

The modernization of NIL standards does not interfere with the efforts of NCAA members in the areas of diversity, inclusion, or gender equity.

Assuming those precursors are met, schools and conferences must ensure that they do not make approval payments themselves; help locate, organize or facilitate approval opportunities; or allow promoters to use such opportunities as a "recruiting incentive or a means to pay for participation in athletics."

Potential areas of NIL regulations

In addition to the NIL railings, the working committee also included several areas that could consider further regulation or outright exclusion (based on NCAA guiding principles):

If alcohol, tobacco and sports betting should be ruled out.

Whether athletic footwear and apparel companies should exclude themselves or have limited participation in newly permitted activities, "due to their record of encouraging or facilitating recruitment and other rule violations."

What adjustments should be made to NCAA rules regarding athletes' NIL rights prior to enrollment in an NCAA institution.

The best way to implement safeguards that do not impose "undue,quot; burdens on student-athlete time.

How to prevent reinforcements from circumventing NCAA rules.

Create a framework to allow student athletes to engage and consult with professional service providers regarding their NIL and business activities.

Create on-campus resources to educate student-athletes about newly allowed activities and consistent with gender equality.

NIL Rules and the "NCAA Football,quot; franchise

Unfortunately for fans of the "NCAA Football,quot; franchise, the committee did not recommend any changes to its NIL rules regarding group licenses, which would be necessary for the video game franchise to return.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

According to the NCAA report:

"One of the critical lessons learned by the working group during its review of these materials was that the group licensing programs that currently exist in professional sports or the Olympic Games benefit from legal structures that are not available to the NCAA or its member institutions, that is, the presence of a players association to serve as a bargaining unit for athletes (in the case of NFL and MLB group license plans) or the presence of federal legislation conferring antitrust immunity related to sports marketing (in the case of the United States Olympic Committee) … The absence of similar legal structures in intercollegiate athletics greatly complicates the NCAA's ability to follow a group licensing approach similar to the models used in the professional context. "

A ray of hope: The committee recommended that the divisions continue to investigate whether it is possible to support group licenses.

MORE: The video game & # 39; NCAA Football & # 39; unlikely on NIL recommendation

Other areas not included in the proposed NIL rule updates

In general, any NIL compensation provided by universities or their government conferences would be considered invalid under the proposed NCAA NIL standards.

Additionally, the NCAA has determined that NIL's rights will not extend to news reporting, commentary, entertainment, fiction or non-fiction, or incidental advertising, except where the images are used to promote more than the transmission itself. That also includes issues where a person copyrights a photo or image of a specific student athlete. In this scenario, the Copyright Law would prevail over the rights that said athlete would have under the advertising laws, determined state by state.

How do reinforcements fit into NIL rules?

As noted, one of the most important areas of feedback regarding NIL's recommended rules is how drivers will fit into that framework.

Until that time, the committee recommended that banning promoters of student-athlete meetings entirely be "unnecessarily restrictive." To that end, the committee possibly recommended integrating a tiered system when determining how to monitor reinforcements and whether any third-party compensation they may offer complies with NCAA rules.

Rules may require divisions to distinguish between types of reinforcements when evaluating participation in NIL activities. For example, a booster that has a long-standing association with the athletic department would have monitored more closely than someone without such an affiliation.

"That is one of the big problems, of course, that the membership needs to develop protective barriers and determine if and how they are involved, and make sure we have a process to monitor and enforce," Smith told Mike of Sporting News. DeCourcy. "That has to go to membership, and ultimately, legislation will develop around that. Their participation will be defined."

Possible impediments to enacting new NIL standards

The NCAA report listed several potential hurdles that remain to be removed before it can enact updated NIL rules. Chief among them are current state laws that would replace any NCAA rule, which could jeopardize the NCAA eligibility of institutions in those states, and the potential for future antitrust litigation.

To date, California and Colorado are the only two states that have passed NIL legislation.

To that end, the NCAA Board of Governors also formed a Congressional Presidential Subcommittee on Action to guide the NCAA on how to seek help from Congress to enact any new NIL standards.

The presidential committee, according to the NCAA report, recommended that the NCAA take the following steps when requesting help from Congress:

Guarantee federal preference over state name, image, and likeness laws.

Establish an antitrust exemption for the (NCAA).

Safeguard the non-employment status of student athletes.

Maintain the distinction between student-athletes and professional athletes.

Defend NCAA values, including diversity, inclusion, and gender equity.

The subcommittee also advised the NCAA to seek exemption from federal and state antitrust laws.

However, seeking help from Congress at this time may be difficult for the NCAA, as Congress is still affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).