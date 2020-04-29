NBA's Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker took a road trip in quarantine

Screenshot: TMZ Screenshot:

Today in celebrities doing stupidity Things: Kendall Jenner and Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker decided to take a road trip together while the entire state of California is under orders to stay home until at least May 19, TMZ reports. Apparently, Jenner's 1,000 massive family homes, and potentially his own, were not large enough to contain them. In his defense, it's probably really hard to stay kidnapped in a mansion, you know?

According to TMZ, the couple made a quick trip to Sedona, Arizona, from Los Angeles in their Mercedes-Benz Maybach. In the video below, the couple was caught by fans stopping at a rest stop near the city. It is unclear if any famous person was wearing a mask or homemade face covering. It looks like Booker may have been wearing gloves, but I can't confidently say the same for Jenner. A fountain" saying TMZ about the incident, “Kendall and his friends have a small social circle among the group, who have been following the same guidelines for social distancing and physical distancing. Devin is a friend and he's part of the small group … They took a road trip to get the much-needed air. "Well, in that case, it's totally cool and good.

Last month, I reported on influencers who also decided to ignore the closing orders and take road trips because they felt that they had participated in social distancing efficiently (for two weeks). They, like Jenner and Booker here, could be asymptomatic carriers of covid-19, spreading disease, or they could have interacted with sick populations on their travels. Whatever the case, it's incredibly stupid, and it also reflects the actions taken by Ivanka Trump earlier this month, which is never a good thing. She traveled from D.C. to the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey to celebrate Easter, despite post a video to his Twitter feed emphasizing the importance of staying home because, and this is a direct quote, "social distancing saves lives". Cute!