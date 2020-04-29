NBA YoungBoy takes a break on social media while Kodak Black and Jackboy continue trolling him

Instagram

In addition to staying off of social media, it's reported that 'Make No Sense' He will not release any new music and that includes his upcoming & # 39; 38 Baby 2 Deluxe & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Given all the things that happened to him in the past few weeks, NBA YoungBoy aka YoungBoy never broke again She has decided to take a break from social media while taking a journey to find her "peace". In addition, according to a source, the young rapper has stated that he will no longer put on more music.

DJ Akademiks broke the news on his social media account, claiming to have heard this from YB himself. "He said he was serious about not putting on more music," said the hip-hop blogger, adding that this includes his upcoming release "38 Baby 2 Deluxe" which is supposed to hit stores this Friday.

"Right now, he doesn't plan to record new music or release something new," the DJ continued. "He is out of social networks looking for & # 39; Paz & # 39 ;."

<br />

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The past few weeks have been difficult for YB. In addition to dealing with YaYa Mayweather's legal case after stabbing one of her baby moms, rapper "Make No Sense" was currently fighting with both of them Kodak Black and his associate Jackboy. Most recently, Jackboy attended an Instagram Live session to show the toilet paper rolls marked with the YB name.

"We made a bath for all of you," he said during the session, showing the article to the camera. "SG toilet paper. SG so real we made toilet paper for all of you. Wipe your ass with this shit."

<br />

It all started when Kodak dismissed YB over a report that the latter would cooperate fully with the police after YaYa's arrest. Not having it, YB went to Instagram Live to strike back at his fellow rapper, before Jackboy savagely attacked YB to defend Kodak. Among the things he said, Jackboy pointed out: "We don't care about those fucking things, we don't play basketball in the NFL, all my n **** s in the NFL p *** and" My niggas came to the NFL, you idiot "