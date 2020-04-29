PHOENIX – Musetta Vander has been to several of the most iconic national parks and landscapes in the USA. USA, Capturing herself doing a yoga pose among Joshua trees, driving down a tree-lined road framed by towering Yosemite rock formations, and sitting on the edge of a cliff overlooking a horseshoe-shaped bend in the river Colorado.

"Sometimes it's so beautiful that you want to share it with the world right away," said Vander of West Hollywood, California. "However, I feel like you miss out on the magical experience that nature gives you when you don't let go of social media or whatever else is consuming your mind."

Vander's travels illustrate a longstanding debate about how visitors to the national park can or should be connected to the Internet. Parks are grappling with the best way to expand service while preserving the serenity of the outdoors.

While those plans are of lower priority because the coronavirus has closed parks, officials at the National Park Service intend to resolve the connectivity problem as states gradually begin to lift the restrictions.

"We are doing everything we can to keep as many project timelines as possible," said park service spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo.

The coronavirus shows the need for better Internet service as more people work from home, said Christine Gale Reynolds, who lives in Yosemite Village within the park. The team is also unable to keep up with the pace of summer for visitors.

"When my community expands to include many tourists and travelers, connecting to Wi-Fi is very competitive, and people start to be affected," he said.

Kam Redlawsk notes that the service is a security measure. She and her husband were lost visiting the federally administered Trona Pinnacles, huge rocky structures in the desert of central California, and were unable to obtain cellular service. They got nervous as night fell but found a way. She thinks about it in the national parks and now in the midst of the pandemic.

"Access must be an equal right, especially in times of crisis," he said.

Federal law requires parks to consider permits for infrastructure that could expand internet, cell phone, and radio service.

That is taking place in the Grand Canyon, where park officials are mapping where to place new communication towers. Some of the existing ones are prominent in very touristy areas. Others can be seen among the trees.

A proposal requires adding up to five towers, none of them below the edge. The other option would be to consider the new infrastructure on a case-by-case basis. Officials will decide later this year.

In a comprehensive 2016 survey, 83% of visitors said using electronic devices was at least a little important to their stay in the Grand Canyon, which receives more than 6 million visitors a year.

The park knows that people rely on cell phones and other devices for directions, reservations, and more, said Elly Boerke, an environmental protection specialist in the Grand Canyon, and "there is no expectation that should not occur."

But a group of guides to the Grand Canyon River advocated keeping the country free of cell phone services.

"Cellular companies are only concerned with increasing profits and expanding coverage," the group's board wrote.

AT,amp;T said it supports the Grand Canyon plan, but questioned whether multiple operators should trust the same equipment.

Updating communications equipment can help with emergencies and with traffic cameras, electronic message boards and visitor tracking, said Lacayo, the park service spokeswoman. It also helps attract younger visitors who grew up using cell phones, he said.

But the need for a perfect image for social media requires "self-safety,quot; reminders, as people sometimes venture close to the edge of the cliffs, Lacayo said by email.

Parks says an outdated and inadequate service leaves people looking for signs. Most of their improvement plans focus on developed areas and attempt to camouflage towers as trees or within the landscape.

Death Valley National Park officials along the California-Nevada state line approved a plan last year to build a new cell tower, but it is stalled until AT,amp;T updates the proposal to meet environmental requirements.

Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming approved a plan for more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) of underground fiber optic line, and construction is expected to begin this summer. The park known for its jagged mountain peaks is also considering a proposal for a cell tower.

Yellowstone National Park is considering a permit to install radio antennas in existing infrastructure to increase Wi-Fi speeds near guest and employee shelters.

"The interior of Yellowstone has been deprived of bandwidth," said Bret De Young, the branch's chief technology officer, adding that the popularity of smartphones meant that equipment installed in 2008 was overloaded in one year.

In Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, officials are considering a Verizon request to erect a 60-foot (18-meter) cell tower on a plateau near a canyon filled with red needle-shaped rock formations.

Visitor numbers have more than doubled in the past decade, and the park relies on social media to inform people of conditions like flash floods in slot canyons. But tourists can read those updates only if they are in limited locations with Wi-Fi and cellular signals, many of them outside the limits of Bryce Canyon.

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff. Associated Press writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed to this story.