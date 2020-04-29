NASA will fire laser beams at the Moon in hopes of finding water – BGR

NASA will send a "Lunar Lantern,quot; to illuminate the dark craters and depressions at the Moon's south pole.

The space agency hopes to find hidden water ice in these permanently dark areas.

Future manned missions to the Moon could use this ice as a resource, allowing for extended stays.

NASA is determined to send humans back to the Moon sooner rather than later. The first manned mission of the Artemis program is slated to begin in 2024. Now, there are many reasons to think that the date will be significantly delayed, but for now, let's assume that everything is aligned correctly and NASA succeeds.

NASA is preparing for that exact scenario, of course, but getting humans to the Moon is really only part of a much bigger challenge. As the space agency explains in a new blog post, it is working on something it calls the Lunar Lantern, which is actually a small satellite equipped with a powerful laser that will scan the lunar surface for valuable materials, such as water ice.

Space travelers arriving at the Moon will need something to drink. For short-term missions, water will obviously be brought in, recycled, and everything will be fine, but in a future where humans spend a prolonged amount of time on the surface, finding new sources of water would be a huge plus.

The good news is that we know there is water ice on the Moon from previous observations, but we suspect that they may be hiding further in places that we cannot see. Deep in the shaded craters that are never touched by sunlight, huge water reserves can be hidden in the form of ice. Harvesting that ice and using it to keep space travelers alive and well seems like a lovely idea.

"Although we have a pretty good idea that there is ice inside the moon's cooler, darker craters, the previous measurements have been a bit ambiguous," Barbara Cohen of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center said in a statement. "Scientifically, that's fine, but if we plan to send astronauts there to dig up the ice and drink it, we need to make sure it exists."

The mission of the moon lantern will last approximately two months. During that time, it will navigate the lunar surface and laser shine on the craters and depressions near the moon's south pole, which are normally hidden from view. The beam shot down by the spacecraft will be able to reveal what type of ice there is, or if there is no ice there.

"We will also be able to compare the data from the Lunar Lantern with the excellent data we already have from other missions in lunar orbit to see if there are correlations in the water ice signatures, giving us a global view of the distribution of ice in the surface,quot;. Cohen said.

