Naomi Campbell starts her show with Cindy Crawford – Unfiltered with Naomi

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has released her own YouTube series No filter with Naomi, and the show has taken off. In the opening episode, Naomi spoke to Cindy Crawford and the two recalled the modeling business and how it has changed in the past three decades. No topic was off the table and the conversation took a natural turn. Many topics were covered, including the two models, fond memories of Princess Diana, according to a report by Ashley Mitchell.

The nearly hour-long video includes a live chat session (you must watch the video on the official YouTube site to see the live chat replay) where viewers were able to talk to each other and send messages and questions to Naomi and Cindy. Naomi is revered as one of the first black supermodels worldwide, and Cindy Crawford, now the mother of model Kaia Gerber, lends her wisdom and unique insight into how the modeling industry has changed.

When Cindy first arrived on the modeling scene, she was called "Baby Gia,quot; because of her resemblance to model Gia Carangi, who sadly passed away from AIDS. Angelina Jolie won an Emmy as Gia Carangi in the HBO movie of the same name. Gia.

Naomi and Cindy have been friends for 35 years and discussed what it was like at photo shoots in the 90s, how it changed, and the conversation is an amazing dialogue for those who are fans of the fashion industry.

You can listen and watch Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell as they discuss their experiences as supermodels in the following video player.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Cindy and Naomi talked about how fashion has changed, including the switch to digital photos. Cindy spoke about the catering services they used to have at the photo shoots and Naomi spoke about the fashion designers they worked with who would let them keep the clothes.

Naomi asked Cindy if she kept any of the clothes from her buds. Cindy stated that she was wearing a pair of jeans when they did the iconic Pepsi commercial. She said that instead of trying to find a cut that fit her perfectly, they just cut off her legs in her own pants!

She also donated the red Versace dress she wore to the Oscars for charity.

What do you think of Naomi Campbell's new YouTube series?



Post views:

0 0