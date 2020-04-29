N.D. Wilson on Netflix's "Hello Ninja,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

(Local Up News Info) – The author N.D. Wilson could never have imagined that a book for his daughter would become a Netflix series seen around the world.

The novelist has spent most of his career writing fiction books for young adults, but it was an illustrated book called "Hello Ninja,quot; that changed everything for him. While many producers had approached Wilson in the past to turn his books into shows, he couldn't believe Hollywood was interested in a book for his daughter.

"It's hard to pinpoint an individual crazy part because I've written big fat books and novels and spent the last decade writing long novels and seen them go around the world and be quite successful," Wilson said in an interview with Up News Info DJ Sixsmith. Local. . “So my three-year-old daughter, who is now 10 years old, asked me for a book for her. I decided to post something really quickly, so that she could have something when she is three years old. We sat down that night and worked on Hello Ninja. I did not have high expectations about it. He was chosen at Starbucks as the choice of the week and released that fool. We sent physical inventory to Target and then sold the property to Netflix as a show. "

"Hello Ninja,quot; is now airing on Netflix and is an animated show about best friends named Wesley and Georgie and their companion cat Pretzel who transform into ninja and solve problems in a magical world. Wilson ended up writing a script for the show two weeks after he had brain surgery.

"I spent the first week learning to walk again and then next week it's time to write," said Wilson. "He closed the deal for me. I have been working on it ever since. The show has really rang the bell it was aiming for from the start. My 10 year old loves it and I have a lot of kids and my teens love it. Everyone loves to get together and laugh at the execution and fantasy of these two friends and their cat. It's wonderful to watch it and it makes me smile every time I watch an episode. It's the Looney Tunes game with Calvin and Hobbes. "